Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves run their record to 3-0 in volleyball

The American Canyon High volleyball team swept past host San Marin, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14, in Novato on Thursday night.
Nalani Bustos had 17 assists and 3 kills, Arianna Pacheco 11 digs and 8 kills, Ava Berry 6 kills, Giana Guintu 19 digs and 5 kills, Giselle Torres 13 assists and 5 kills, and Isabella Avila 12 digs.
JV Volleyball
American Canyon 2, San Marin 1
The Wolves picked up the road win, 25-12, 24-26, 15-11 on Thursday.
“It was a very competitive matchup, with close second and third games,” said American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan. “The girls worked hard for each point in the end.”
A balanced hitting attack came from Adrienne Nicolas (14 digs, 2 kills), Elena Countouriotis (3 digs, 2 kills), Alison Lewis (1 ace, 2 kills) and Isabella Trinidad (3 aces, 15 digs, 3 kills). Frontcourt protection came from Ianna Lobao (2 blocks, 2 kills), Alisa Doria (2 digs) and Angelina Merino (2 kills).
Directing the offense were Kristen Maza (7 digs, 6 assists) and Emeliia Johnson (1 ace, 5 assists). Defending the back court were Keana Resultay (7 aces, 28 digs), Jennalyn Francisco (8 digs) and Zoe Lopez (10 digs).