Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves split with Dragons in pool

The American Canyon High boys swim team won 102-68 and the Wolves’ girls lost 89-81 in last Wednesday’s Vine Valley Athletic League meet against visiting Sonoma Valley.
In the boys meet, American Canyon won the 200 medley relay (1:46.46) and 200 freestyle relay (1:40.44) and got individual wins from Josh Mora in the 100 butterfly (57.04), Ethan Rosario in the 100 backstroke (1:04.61) and Gabe Cueva in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.27).
The Wolves got second-place finishes from Aidan Callejo in the 200 free (1:59.1) and 50 free (24.24), Joseph Patocchi in the 500 free (5:53.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.31), Nick Margolati in the 100 back (1:19.14), Zak Raymond in the 100 fly (1:06.28), Cueva in the 200 individual medley (2:34.65),
The American Canyon girls got their only win from Eliana Matteo in the 100 back (1:07.85). Placing second were Holly Zipay in the 200 free (2:07.73), Zipay in the 50 free (26.50), Matteo in the 100 fly (1:04.16), Brynn Hughes in the 100 free (1:03.77), Alyssa Sapida in the 100 back (1:08.83) and Briana Hernandez-Lopez in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.78).
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Vintage players named All-VVAL
Five Crushers were selected to the 2019 All-Vine Valley Athletic League team – junior Erynn Robinson and seniors Sofia Leonardini and Grace O’Dwyer to the First Team, and Maya Douglas and Toni Dodson to the Second Team.
Leonardini, who will continue her water polo career at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, was both an All-VVAL and All-Napa County honoree her last three seasons. In league play, she had 43 goals, 15 assists, 31 steals and 6 caused kickouts. For her varsity career, she had a 39% shooting average with 166 goals, 53 assists and 150 steals.
O’Dwyer, who made the All-VVAL Second Team in 2018 and the All-Sac-Joaquin Section Second Team in 2017, was a playmaker for Vintage in league play last fall with 12 goals, 13 assists and 15 steals. For the season, she had a 36% shooting average, consistent with her 37% career clip. Over her career, she was a powerhouse on defense with 81 steals and had 34 goals and 31 assists on offense. She caused 16 of her 22 career exclusions in 2019 alone.
Douglas had a 46% shooting average throughout her career. While being a key playmaker this past season, she had 15 goals and 10 assists in league play with at 52% average clip. For her career, she tallied 25 goals, 5 assists and 39 steals.
Dodson, a three-year varsity goalie, had a block-to-goal ratio of 50%, 332 saves, 5 assists and 45 steals throughout her career. In 2019, she had 150 saves and 20 steals, including 86 saves in league play with a 59% blocking average.
Robinson makes the All-VVAL First Team for a second year in a row, and All-County for a third year. She had a 33% shooting average and touched most of the goals scored. In league play, she had 13 goals, 30 assists, 27 steals and 10 caused ejections. For her career so far, Robinson has 90 goals, 147 assists, 179 steals and 67 caused ejections.