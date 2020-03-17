Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves split with Dragons in pool

Leonardini, who will continue her water polo career at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, was both an All-VVAL and All-Napa County honoree her last three seasons. In league play, she had 43 goals, 15 assists, 31 steals and 6 caused kickouts. For her varsity career, she had a 39% shooting average with 166 goals, 53 assists and 150 steals.

O’Dwyer, who made the All-VVAL Second Team in 2018 and the All-Sac-Joaquin Section Second Team in 2017, was a playmaker for Vintage in league play last fall with 12 goals, 13 assists and 15 steals. For the season, she had a 36% shooting average, consistent with her 37% career clip. Over her career, she was a powerhouse on defense with 81 steals and had 34 goals and 31 assists on offense. She caused 16 of her 22 career exclusions in 2019 alone.

Douglas had a 46% shooting average throughout her career. While being a key playmaker this past season, she had 15 goals and 10 assists in league play with at 52% average clip. For her career, she tallied 25 goals, 5 assists and 39 steals.

Dodson, a three-year varsity goalie, had a block-to-goal ratio of 50%, 332 saves, 5 assists and 45 steals throughout her career. In 2019, she had 150 saves and 20 steals, including 86 saves in league play with a 59% blocking average.

Robinson makes the All-VVAL First Team for a second year in a row, and All-County for a third year. She had a 33% shooting average and touched most of the goals scored. In league play, she had 13 goals, 30 assists, 27 steals and 10 caused ejections. For her career so far, Robinson has 90 goals, 147 assists, 179 steals and 67 caused ejections.

