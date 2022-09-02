Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves stay unbeaten in volleyball

The stands were packed as the American Canyon High volleyball team battled it out at former league rival Benicia and came out victorious in five sets on Thursday night, 25-15, 11-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-9.

Arianna Pacheco had 10 kills and 9 digs as the Wolves improved to 5-0. Giselle Torres had 17 digs, 15 assists and 9 kills, Ava Berry had 6 kills and 2 blocks, Isabella Avila had 23 digs, Sophia Bernabe had 15 digs, Nalani Bustos had 17 assists and 9 digs, and Kennedy Brown had 4 blocks and 3 blocks still in play.

American Canyon was coming off Tuesday’s 25-15, 25-8, 25-11 win at Will C. Wood. Samantha Cruz had 9 digs, Giana Guintu 7 digs and 4 kills, Bustos 17 assists and 10 aces, Pacheco 9 kills and 7 digs, Torres 15 assists and 5 kills, and Avila 11 digs.

In a recent 25-8, 25-16, 25-8 home win over Fairfield, Jaelyn Denina had 5 kills, Torres 16 assists and 7 aces, Bustos 6 aces, Guintu 6 kills, and Avila 8 digs.

The Wolves will open Vine Valley Athletic League action by hosting Casa Grande at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday.

Justin-Siena 3, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 1

Anna Hanson had 14 kills as the Braves improved to 3-0 with a 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 comeback win over the visiting Bruins on Thursday night.

Addy McDevitt, a freshman, had a team-high 4 terminal blocks, libero Angela Adiz had 13 digs and held down the back row all game, and Ranessa Rualo had 4 aces and 19 assists.

“Tonight was a great matchup against St. Pat’s,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “With a traditionally scrappy team and a few great weapons at the net, St. Pat’s came out strong and played more consistently in Game 1. After making a few adjustments on our side of the net, we were able to fight back and win in 4 sets.

“We had a tough week of practice, and the girls fought hard for that win. Our four freshmen played so well and I am proud of them for working so hard in the preseason thus far.”

The Braves will wrap up their preseason by visiting Cardinal Newman at 4 p.m. Tuesday, before opening VVAL play at Casa Grande at 6 p.m. Sept. 13.

Varsity Girls Golf

Napa 326, American Canyon 358

Nicki Haubold shot a 49 and Marissa Blackwood had a 54 as the Grizzlies rebounded from a season-opening loss to Vintage with Thursday’s win over American Canyon at Chardonnay Golf Club.

Stella Persinger added a 69, Itzel Lopez a 74 and Maya Prouty an 80 for Napa (1-1 VVAL).

Leading the Wolves were Meghan Dang 62 and Kristina Dixon with a 64. Celeste Harrison added a 73, Malaniya Alabanza a 79 and Nailah Jae Nicolas an 80.

JV Volleyball

St. Patrick-St. Vincent 2, Justin-Siena 1

After losing the first game at home Thursday, 25-23, the Braves fought back to win the second one, 25-16. But the Bruins used strong serving to win the third, 15-11.

American Canyon 2, Benicia 0

The Wolves improved to 3-0 with a 25-14, 25-21 sweep at Benicia on Thursday.

“The team played tough defense and stayed with its game plan,” summed American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan.

The Wolves got a consistent outside attack from Adrienne Nicolas (6 digs, 3 kills), Elena Countouriotis (3 kills) and Isabella Trinidad (2 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills). They got frontcourt blocking from Angelina Merino (2 blocks), Alisa Doria (2 kills) and Ianna Lobao (1 block, 5 kills).

Directing the offense were Emeliia Johnson (7 assists), Kristen Maza (3 assists) and Alison Lewis (2 aces, 7 assists, 2 kills). Maintaining the back row were Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (13 digs, 2 kills), Jennalyn Francisco (7 digs) and Keana Resultay (21 digs).

American Canyon 2, Wood 1

The Wolves lost a nailbiter in the first set before rallying past the Wildcats in Vacaville on Tuesday night, 24-26, 25-10, 15-4.

“The team started off slow and did not play to their potential,” Manibusan said. “But they were able to compose themselves to win the follow sets to pull out the win.”

The Wolves got strong serving from Maza (3 aces, 6 assists, 7 kills), Doria (2 aces, 5 digs), Trinidad (2 aces, 10 digs, 1 kill) and Lewis (6 aces, 8 assists, 3 kills).

Leading their balanced defensive effort were Vidriales-Zarate (11 digs, 4 kills), Merino (2 digs), Zoe Lopez (3 digs), Lobao (2 digs), Countoruriotis (2 digs), Johnson (1 dig, 1 assist, 1 kill), Francisco (2 digs) and Resultay (20 digs).

