After watching the third-seeded Petaluma High baseball team come back to defeat No. 2 seed Vintage in a 12-inning marathon to open the four-team Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament at Sonoma’s Arnold Field on Tuesday, No. 4 seed American Canyon pulled off the second upset of the night.

The Wolves blanked No. 1 seed and regular-season champion Casa Grande, 4-0, as starter Tegan Wendt spread out four hits over five innings without allowing a run to earn the win.

Wendt struck out six and walked just one. Brandon Torres relieved for the last two innings and struck out four. The loss went to Gauchos starter Austin Steeves.

American Canyon got all of its runs in the top of the third inning. With one out, Sovann Som reached on a bunt that was misplayed, Torres walked and, after a strikeout, Dylan Brown was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs.

Mason Harris drew a walk on four pitches to drive in Som for the first run. After taking a strike, designated hitter Erick Lopez hit a line drive to centerfield. The centerfielder dove for the ball but it got by him, allowing Torres, Brown and Harris to scored for the 4-0 lead.

American Canyon (13-12) — which improved to 2-1 against Casa Grande (19-5) this season — will play Petaluma (14-10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Arnold Field for the tournament championship and automatic bid to the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

Petaluma 4, Vintage 3, 12 innings

The Crushers out-hit Petaluma 10-9, but the Trojans scored in the top of the 12th inning to prevail Tuesday night in Sonoma.

Carson McCaffrey (2 for 6), Kai Gulliksen (2 for 5, RBI), James Burgess (2 for 3, double), Lucas Avina (1 for 3, run scored), John Bullock (1 for 5, run scored), Will Tokar (1 for 3, double, RBI) and Carson Hall (1 for 4) had Vintage’s hits. Johnny Alcayaga added an RBI and Sam Gomez scored a run.

Miles Tenscher pitched the first 6 2/3 innings for the Crushers (11-14), allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits, nine strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter. Noah Piersig pitched the last 5 1/3 frames and yielded one unearned run on four hits, three strikeouts and no walks.

Varsity Softball

Casa Grande 17, American Canyon 3, 5 innings

The Wolves (13-10) were out-hit just 10-7 on Tuesday in the first round of the VVAL Tournament being hosted by Casa Grande, but the Gauchos had several timely hits — especially Jamie McGaughey. The senior went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and a whopping nine RBI.

Casa Grande (21-3) had the game in hand after scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second inning for an 8-0 lead. It was 17-1 after four innings. American Canyon kept playing hard and mustered up two runs in the top of the fifth before the game was stopped because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Wolves senior Kylee Sandino went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored.

Alexandria Yra was 2 for 2 with a run scored and pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, giving up 11 runs (all earned) on 11 hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Fellow junior Jaida Fulcher pitched the last 1 2/3 frames, allowing six runs (five earned) on no hits, five walks and two strikeouts. She was also 1 for 3 with two RBI at the plate. Zaneya Terrell and Deja Montgomery each went 1 for 3 for the Wolves.

Casa Grande was to play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between No. 2 seed Vintage and No. 3 seed Petaluma at 4 p.m. Friday at Casa Grande.

