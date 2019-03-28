The American Canyon High badminton team opened Vine Valley Athletic League action with a 10-5 win over visiting Vintage on Tuesday, sweeping boys singles, boys doubles and mixed doubles.
At No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, it was first-year player Marc Tejada over Adash Bamane, 21-7, 21-10, Daniel Maningas over Oliver Lustig, 21-11, 21-13, Marc Lucero over Carlos Cigarroa, 12-21, 21-15, 21-19, and Wesley Yee Ong over Alexis Melgoza Rodriguez, 21-16, 21-13.
At No. 1 boys doubles, Wesley Yee Ong and first-year player Marvic Vivo beat Nick Ball and Catcher Ruybal, 21-15, 21-11, while No. 2 Wolves players Michael Jove and Lucero downed Bamane and Jackie Lopez, 21-7, 21-4.
In mixed, it was No. 1 pair Tejada and Tammy Lam 21-7, 21-11 over Lustig and Lopez, No. 2 players Vivo and Angela Disu 21-11, 21-8 over Vintage siblings Carlos Cigarroa and Stephanie Cigarroa, and No. 3 pair Catherine Ong and Daniel Pusung 21-16, 21-12 over Ruybal and Ava Rubin.
Yvonne Cruz got her first win of the season as American Canyon’s No. 1 girls singles player, defeating Carla Magana, 19-21, 21-16, 22-20, but the Crushers took the other three – No. 2 Emma Hall, 21-7, 21-10 over Eliza Tobias, No. 3 Mary Lastrella, 21-15, 21-11 over Kaitlin Dang, and No. 4 Ixchel Sanchez, 21-10, 21-11 over Kaitlyn Glenn.
Hall and Sanchez also won at No. 1 girls doubles, 22-20, 21-12 over Leanna Bonalba and Carina Badua, as did No. 2 players Magana and Lastrella, 21-14, 21-18 over Catherine Ong and Sabina Mendoza.
Casa Grande 11, Napa 4
The Grizzlies won both girls doubles matches and two in singles, but the visiting Gauchos won the rest in Tuesday’s VVAL meet.
Chelsea Pascual and Elina Chapouris rallied for a 21-13, 16-21, 21-14 victory at No. 1, and No. 2 players Bella Pineda and Michelle Aguayo swept 21-17, 21-15.
In single singles, No. 1 Pascual cruised 21-5, 21-13 and No. 3 Jaqueline Perez rolled 21-8, 21-13. Casa Grande won at No. 2 over Pineda, 15-21, 21-14, 21-17, and at No. 4 over Aguayo 21-9, 23-21.
The Gauchos’ boys singles players won 21-10, 21-11 over Miguel Leon, 21-15, 22-24, 15-21, 24-22, 21-15 over Joe Lee, 22-20, 21-19 over Dylan Zampa, and 21-12, 21-15 over Cody Jones.
In boys doubles, they beat Joe Lee and Miguel Leon 21-14, 21-18, and beat Zampa and Manny Hernandez, 21-13, 21-8.
In mixed, Perez and Cody Jones fell 21-15, 21-17, Sam Shelton and Charlie Blanchard lost 21-15, 21-15, and Denisse Maciel and Giovanni Hernandez fell 21-12, 21-9.
Varsity Softball
Petaluma 8, Napa 7, 9 innings
The Grizzlies never trailed until the final play of Tuesday's VVAL road game, in the second extra inning. The Trojans started with a runner at second base, per international tiebreaker rules. She went to third on a one-out double and scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
Napa (2-3, 1-1 VVAL) led 2-1 after one inning and 4-2 after six before Petaluma (6-0, 1-0 VVAL) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extras. Napa took a 6-4 lead in the top of the eighth in a two-run homer by freshman Caitlyn Newburn (2 for 3, two RBIs, walk, three runs) after Makenna Walls (2 for 4, three runs) led off with a walk.
But the Trojans retired three of the next four batters to end the threat, and tied it with two outs in the bottom half on an RBI double and RBI single.
Alana Valentine was Napa's designated runner at second to start the ninth. She took third on a sacrifice bunt by Jenna Baker and scored on a groundout to the right side by Grace Guzman for a 7-6 lead. Abby Arata (1 for 5) kept the rally alive with a single, but was stranded by a groundout.
Also hitting for the Grizzlies were Kimmie Walston (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Haylee Giarritta (1 for 4, RBI). Baker pitched a complete game with 12 hits, seven runs (six earned), four walks and six strikeouts.
Napa is scheduled to host Wood in a nonleague game at 11 a.m. Saturday.