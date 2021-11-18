Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves win boys hoop opener

The American Canyon High boys basketball team opened its season with a 70-46 rout of Maria Carrillo on Tuesday night in Santa Rosa.

The game shifted in the Wolves’ favor when they went on a 26-3 run from late in the first quarter until halftime, when they led 40-14.

The Pumas had some momentum after getting their deficit into the teens in the fourth quarter, but American Canyon’s Max Parmigiani buried a 3-pointer from the corner to halt the comeback with three minutes to play. The senior finish with 12 points.

Fourth-year varsity player Khai Curry (6 points) set the defensive tone all night long by smothering ball handlers, diving for loose balls, and disrupting Maria Carrillo’s offense.

“He changes the game defensively,” Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said of the senior. “I’ve never seen a high school player who is that excited to completely shut down any team's best player. He’s a problem.”

Leading American Canyon in scoring were senior Mikey Pierce with 24 points, who had four 3-pointers and scored 18 in the first half, and senior Raekwon Bell, who scored a career-high 14 off the bench.

“These kids are really, really talented, have outstanding leadership from the seniors, and are hungry after having their (spring) 2021 campaign cancelled only eight games in.

“We have a long season and no matter how it turns out, I go to every practice and every game feeling unbelievably lucky to be their coach.”

The Wolves will visit Rodriguez at 7 p.m. Friday.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Terra Linda 47, Justin-Siena 37

The Braves hosted Terra Linda in their season opener Tuesday night and fell behind 12-0 as the Trojans “came out with more energy and efficiency,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said.

But the hosts scored the last five points of the first quarter to close the gap and trailed just 27-21 deficit at halftime. But six points was as close as they got the rest of the way as Terra Linda closed out its win with some clutch possessions. Justin-Siena’s 10 of 20 free-throw shooting and 24 turnovers didn’t help its cause.

Leading the Braves were Charmaine Griffin (8 points, 3 rebounds), Mary Heun (7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Cassie Richardson (6 points), Megha Jackson (5 points, 4 rebounds), Isabella Wright (4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) and Jordan Washington (3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists).

“Give credit to Terra Linda. They were more ready to play from the start of the game than we were,” Bettencourt said. “We have to increase our focus and attention to detail from the start of the game to avoid big deficits like that. We just never could quite get all the way back. That being said, there were some positives to build off of, and we look forward to our next opportunity to compete.”

The Braves were to visit Piner on Thursday night.

Varsity Football

Napa Valley players land All-VVAL superlatives

Vintage High senior Diego Davis is the Defensive Player of the Year, Vintage senior Louie Canepa is the Lineman of the Year, and Napa High senior Christoph Horton is the Offensive Player of the Year on the 2021-22 All-Vine Valley Athletic League Team.

Also on the First Team for league co-champion Vintage are seniors Bryce Powers, Aaron Gilmet, Dylan Smith and Nate Materne. The Crushers’ Second Team selections are senior Preston Gullum and juniors Ali Johnson and Owen Tretheway.

For third-place American Canyon, seniors Tobyn Bunch, Felix Llamas and George Konoval and juniors Kapono Liu and Kaleb Anderson are on the First Team, and juniors James Aken, Sean Yumang and David Garcia are on the Second Team.

For fifth-place Justin-Siena, seniors Caden Parlett, Robby Sangiacomo and Miles Martin made the First Team and seniors Giancarlo Guerrero and Cole Chatagnier are on the Second Team.

Sixth-place Napa also landed senior Thomas Hatton on the First Team, and senior Raul Castellanos and junior Carlo Deianni on the Second Team.

The league Most Valuable Player is Casa Grande senior Jacob Porteous, one of seven players selected from the co-champions.

Justin-Siena moves into NCS final

The third-seeded Braves were supposed to travel to Humboldt County to play No. 2 Arcata in the North Coast Section Division 6 semifinals Friday night, but the Tigers had to forfeit the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Justin-Siena will play for the title next weekend against the winner of Saturday afternoon's semifinal between No. 1 Salesian and No. 4 Middletown in Richmond.