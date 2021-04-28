Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves win thriller in boys hoops

The American Canyon High boys basketball team won a 72-71 thriller at Casa Grande on Tuesday night in Vine Valley Athletic League action.
The Wolves trailed by one point after a Casa Grande 3-pointer bounced in with 4.8 seconds remaining.
Coming out of the timeout, American Canyon senior Gabriel Patrick ran off a down screen from junior Raekwon Bell, received a perfect halfcourt pass from junior Khai Curry, drove down the middle of the lane, and finished in traffic as time expired.
Patrick and Curry each had a season-high scoring night, with 24 and 19 points, respectively, for the Wolves (3-2, 2-1 VVAL).
“I was proud of the resilience we showed after Casa took the lead,” said American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn. “The boys were focused in the huddle, executed, and Gabe put us on his shoulders. I knew he was beating himself up over a missed free throw just prior to the Casa shot and that there was no way he'd be denied given the chance to win the game. It felt like a foregone conclusion.
“Personally, I was so happy for Gabriel. I’m his coach but I'm also a fan of his. He's worked his tail off and it was great to see this result for him and the rest of our team.”
The Wolves host Napa High on Thursday night.
Varsity Volleyball
Vintage 3, Petaluma 0
Krista Young had 10 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs and 1 ace as the Crushers swept the visiting Trojans on Tuesday night, 25-13, 25-17, 25-10.
Also playing well for Vintage were Olivia Ostler (6 kills, 3 digs), Sarah Gauger (15 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills, 4 aces), Lyla Cosper (4 kills), Makenzie Wallace (2 aces, 6 digs, 4 assists), Elisa Gonzalez (5 aces, 6 assists) and Maddie Flohr (2 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs).
With five seniors in Ostler, Gonzalez, Gauger, Wallace and Cosper, the Crushers (4-0, 3-0 VVAL) have also defeated Cardinal Newman, Casa Grande and Justin-Siena. They host Sonoma Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Justin-Siena 3, Napa 0
The Braves went to Messner Gym and defeated Napa High on Tuesday night, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21, improving to 1-1 in the VVAL.
Justin-Siena held a steady lead in the first game, but the Grizzlies fought back in Game 2 and challenged the Braves and their defense, first-year head coach Kate Reilley said. Braves seniors Megan Hanson and Devon Carlson helped swing the momentum of Game 2 in their favor. The Grizzlies came out strong in Game 3 with an early lead with very tough serving, but the Braves fought back to eventually prevail.
For Justin-Siena, Hanson finished with 12 kills, Emery Messenger 7 kills and 7 aces, Erin Edora 15 digs, and Reagan Brumfield 5 aces.
“What a great first win for this team,” Reilley said. “What a year it has been. I am very proud of the girls for coming out and playing strong after only a few short weeks of practice together. We came out with an aggressive game plan, and the girls executed beautifully."
Casa Grande 3, American Canyon 1
The Wolves opened their season Tuesday night in Petaluma, where the Gauchos defeated American Canyon 25-20, 25-21, 14-25, 25-15 in a VVAL match.
Leading the Wolves were Ariana Pacheco (6 aces, 7 kills), Kenzie Dado (4 aces, 2 kills), Giselle Torres (10 kills, 14 assists), Ava Boloyan (7 kills, 3 blocks) and Maria Magaoay (22 assists).
“Coming off of a delay due to COVID, the girls only had six hours of practice total before this match,” American Canyon head coach Katy O’Brien said. “The team was able to adjust well on the fly, but we still have some kinks to work out within the lineup.”
Varsity Girls Soccer
Vintage 3, Justin-Siena 2
Lela Hamilton and Tessa Salvestrin scored for the Braves (0-3 VVAL) in their home loss to Vintage on Tuesday night.
“Proud of the girls to come back and almost tie the game,” said Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco after his team trailed 3-0 about 10 minutes into the second half. “The girls charged back in the last 15 minutes of the game and we scored two goals and got close to a third.”
Freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Blankenship played well in the first half, Branagan-Franco said, but an injury took her to the sideline and junior Lexi Barlas stepped in to help finish the game.”
“Our team is young and continuing to grow every game,” the coach added. “I was proud of their fight and ability to come back. However, we didn’t capitalize on our chances in the first half and Vintage did well to capitalize on their chances.
“This year the scoring has been a little more spread out,” he said, noting that Thais Thomson-Rangel scored in a season-opening 2-1 loss to Sonoma Valley before the Braves fell 1-0 at Petaluma. “I have been proud of the girls’ ability to compete, and hopefully we will be able to get a deserved win soon.
On Friday at 6 p.m., Justin-Siena entertains American Canyon and Vintage hosts Petaluma.
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, Petaluma 0
The Crushers remained undefeated with a 25-15, 25-14 sweep at home Tuesday.
Their leaders included Reese Larson (3 digs, 2 aces, 7-point serve streak), Peyton Williams (4 kills, block), Evelyn Gilis (5 digs, 2 kills, 6-point service run), Maddie McPhee (7 assists) and Sophia Moro (2 kills, 6-point serve streak).
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Petaluma 0
The Crushers swept the Trojans, 25-5, 25-10, to stay undeated.
Audrey Jonas had an 11-point service run with 6 aces for Vintage, while Ava Capaz had an 8-point serve streak with 4 aces, and Chloe Barrett added 4 kills.