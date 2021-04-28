Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves win thriller in boys hoops

“What a great first win for this team,” Reilley said. “What a year it has been. I am very proud of the girls for coming out and playing strong after only a few short weeks of practice together. We came out with an aggressive game plan, and the girls executed beautifully."

Casa Grande 3, American Canyon 1

The Wolves opened their season Tuesday night in Petaluma, where the Gauchos defeated American Canyon 25-20, 25-21, 14-25, 25-15 in a VVAL match.

Leading the Wolves were Ariana Pacheco (6 aces, 7 kills), Kenzie Dado (4 aces, 2 kills), Giselle Torres (10 kills, 14 assists), Ava Boloyan (7 kills, 3 blocks) and Maria Magaoay (22 assists).

“Coming off of a delay due to COVID, the girls only had six hours of practice total before this match,” American Canyon head coach Katy O’Brien said. “The team was able to adjust well on the fly, but we still have some kinks to work out within the lineup.”

Varsity Girls Soccer

Vintage 3, Justin-Siena 2

Lela Hamilton and Tessa Salvestrin scored for the Braves (0-3 VVAL) in their home loss to Vintage on Tuesday night.