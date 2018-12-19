Chris Hernandez notched a hat trick to lead the American Canyon boys soccer team past host Justin-Siena 3-0 in each program’s first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League contest Tuesday night at Dodd Stadium.
Hernandez scored once in the first half and twice in the second as the Wolves (5-3-2 overall) extended their unbeaten streak to six games. They will host Vintage (8-1-1, 1-0 VVAL), which is unbeaten in its last seven games, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 40, Casa Grande 26
The Crushers triumphed in their first-ever VVAL game Tuesday night at home.
After another sluggish start to open the game, Vintage (6-4 overall) trailed 10-8 after one quarter and 15-14 at halftime.
“We were taking quick shots and not being very patient, although our defense was really good,” Crushers head coach Joe Donohoe said. “We made some adjustments offensively and defensively during the break and focused on finding a great shot instead of the first shot.”
It worked out well for the Crushers. They outscored the Gauchos 16-5 in the third quarter behind Alyssa Andrews’ 10 points, Kate Ilsley’s six points, and a “superior defensive effort,” Donohoe said.
Andrews finished with 13 points and four rebounds, Maya Sapienza had eight points, nine rebounds and two assists, and Ilsley ended up with eight points and eight rebounds.
Nicole Gleeson added eight points, six rebounds and five steals while being “very disruptive defensively the entire night,” said Donohoe, adding that Mo Groves “gave us the defensive spark we needed to change the flow of the game. Happy to get our first league win and protect our home court.”
Justin-Siena 48, American Canyon 29
The Braves used stifling defense to open VVAL play with a dominant win over American Canyon on Tuesday night. Justin-Siena improved to 4-5 on the season and 1-0 in the VVAL, while American Canyon dropped to 5-6, 0-1.
The Braves led 16-0 after the first quarter and led by as much as 25 in the fourth. They held the Wolves to 20 percent shooting from the field for the game.
"We had great energy and purpose from the start of the game and that really helped us jump out to the big lead,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andrew Bettencourt. “I thought we did a good job defensively and held them in check for most of the game, while offensively we were able to hit a few outside shots which definitely got us going. Definitely nice to get the first league win under our belt."
Ashlee Whittemore paced the Braves with 20 points and three rebounds, while Sarah Reynolds added 11 points. Rounding out the stats for Justin were Lexi Rosenbrand (8 points, 7 rebounds), Ella Thatcher (4 points, 4 rebounds), Karlie Wells (2 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds), Isabella Wright (2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals), Alyssa Curtola (1 point, 3 rebounds), Kiran Monteverdi (5 rebounds, 4 assists), Grace Walter (9 rebounds, 3 assists), Mikhaela Cepeda (1 rebound, 1 assist).
The Braves return to action Thursday night at Maria Carrillo. Tip is 7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Pacific Union College 75, Westcliff University 71
Pacific Union College survived overtime against Westcliff University, 75-71, in the first day of the William Jessup Holiday Tip-off in Rocklin on Tuesday.
The teams were tied 63-63 going into the extra frame where the Pioneers (5-3) pulled away.
Marc Williams scored a team-high 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3PT) to lead PUC. No other Pioneer reached double-figures.
Mark Thomas and Ben Jazuk each followed Williams with nine points. Thomas also had six rebounds and five assists while Jeremiah Blandin scored five points and had a team-high 13 rebounds off the bench.