Napa Valley Prep Report: Wrestlers medal at tournaments

The Vintage High wrestlers competed at the annual Sierra Nevada Classic wrestling tournament in Reno Nevada last Wednesday and Thursday.

The boys started the competition on Wednesday against wrestlers from California, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, and Idaho.

Joseph Ellis led the Crushers by reaching the 215-pound final, where Nevada 5A state champion Melvin Whitehead of Liberty-Henderson handed the senior his first loss of the season by pinning him in 3:37.

Ellis had advanced with five pins, over Logan Jonas (Lowry-Winnemucca) in 20 seconds, Archbishop Mitty’s Antonio Cueva in 2:00, Trinity’s Cody McIntosh in 4:21, Oak Ridge’s Jake Hall in 3:29, and Central’s Jacob Ruacho in 1:17.

“Joe was dominant through his first five matches, securing pins in each, but he ran into a beast of a wrestler in the finals,” Watanabe said. “It was hard to counter and score against (Whitehead). Just clean wrestling from his opponent. It made us look at what we can work on, which is why it is good to get some tough matches from a tournament like this.”

At 150s, Vintage senior Carson DeGarmo also reached Day 2 and was 3-2 for the tournament. After pinning Churchill County’s Quentin Hornbeak in 1:21 and Reno High’s Chris Kosturos in 5:09, DeGarmo lost by disqualification to Ponderosa’s Kayden Hoang. He came back with a 9-7 decision over Wooster’s Luc Koch before bowing out with a 12-4 loss to Oak Ridge’s Mason Feasel.

“Carson has turned some heads in only his second season of wrestling,” Watanabe said. “He made it to Day 2 after earning points for back exposure in the last few seconds of the match. Carson is just the type of athlete that never gives up and wrestles until the whistle blows.”

Going 2-2 for Vintage were senior Kyle Link and freshman Riley Youngblood.

At 190 pounds, Link opened by pinning Battle Ground’s Alonzo Blocker in 1:50 and Yerington’s Aiden Nelson in 59 seconds, before getting pinned by Madison’s Mateo Carrera in 54 seconds and Gregori’s Joseph Benavidez in 2:55.

In the 126-pound bracket, Youngblood was pinned in his opener by Spring Creek’s Jake Bradford in 2:59. He came back in consolation rounds by pinning Rocklin’s Aidan Salondaka in 1:19 and Servite’s David Martinez in 1:25, and dropping a 10-7 decision to Joey Zuniga of Central Valley-Ceres.

“It is great to go to a high-level tournament and go against some of the best wrestlers from different states. Getting out of the first day of competition at this well-known tournament is a grind. Riley and Kyle were one match away from reaching that feat,” Watanabe said.

Braves, Wolves, Grizzlies compete at Liberty

Justin-Siena’s Brandon Guiducci finished second at 195 pounds in the Lou Bronzan Invitational, held Friday and Saturday at Liberty High in Brentwood, improving on his fourth-place finish there in 2021.

Guiducci was pinned in 46 seconds by Liberty’s David Calkins Jr. in the final.

Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci named senior teammate John Bishop the Braves’ #allheart wrestler after he went 3-2 and advanced to Day 2.

At 220s, American Canyon senior James Aken placed second at 220s after falling 5-3 in the final to Vallejo High’s Rayham Jaleel.

Napa High’s Joseph Payne, Higinio Pequeno, Collin Taylor, Nigel Clay and Jonah Schwarze also advanced to the second day at the Bronzan Invitational.

Justin-Siena hosts Napa High at 6 p.m. Wednesday in their Vine Valley Athletic League opener.

Varsity Girls Wrestling

Crushers, Braves compete at Liberty

Vintage senior 114-pounder McKaylah Youngblood placed third to lead Vintage at Liberty’s Brittany David Invitational on Saturday in Brentwood.

Youngblood pinned Thunder Ridge’s Mia Ragan in 4:00 and Harrisburg’s Lucy Hill in 1:09 and pulled out a 9-6 decision over Granite Bay’s Malia Niimi before getting pinned by Cynthia Meza of Calaveras in the semifinals. Youngblood bounced back by defeating Liberty-Bakersfield’s Mia Shepard, 4-1.

Crushers sophomore 138-pounder Lily Miller lost her opener to Sparks’ Maliyah Moore, 8-0, before beating Corning’s Jasmine Ludwig, 5-2.

Vintage sophomore 145-pounder Hannah Johnson went 1-2, getting pinned in 3:01 by Lakeview’s Rebecca Patzke, pinning Gridley’s Leslie Rubio-Aguilar in 1:28, and getting pinned in 3:20 by Reed’s Alyssa Winters.

Crushers senior 165-pounder Briana Fry went 2-2 and placed sixth. She pinned White Pine’s Zoei Mathews in 17 seconds, lost her quarterfinal by pin in 56 seconds to Modesto High’s Trinity Pineda, pinned Lakeview’s Kaydyn Kintzley in 35 seconds, and was pinned in the fifth-place match by Sunnyslope’s Jeanette Perez in 4:01.

Vintage sophomore 235-pounder Ava Raines went 1-2. She was pinned in 26 seconds by Central Valley-Ceres’ Brianna Espinoza, bounced back by pinning Thunder Ridge’s Layna Weaver in 35 seconds, before getting pinned in 1:31 by Thunder Ridge’s Ashli Barnes.

“All of the girls except for McKaylah are first- and second-year wrestlers,” Watanabe said. “Even with limited experience, they wrestled tough. Briana continually learns each day. She drills repetitively at practice and it shows in her matches when she applies the same move. She is the type of athlete who seeks to learn more after each match.

For Justin-Siena, Bryanna Cohee placed second and bringing home Silver and Pamela Delgado-Salazar scored a fifth-place medal.