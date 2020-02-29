Napa Valley Prep Report: Wrestlers notch 4 wins at state

The three girls and one boy representing Napa County at the CIF State Wrestling Championships combined for four wins on Thursday and Friday before getting eliminated at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
American Canyon High senior Emma Lopez (189) lost her opener, 6-3, to Brawley senior Miricle Barra. She bounced back with a 41-second pinning of Alisal senior Karina Marquez, before getting ousted with a 2:23 pin by San Pasqual senior Cindy Zamarripa.
Natalie Scott (116) went 2-2. The sophomore pinned Sylmar senior Jaydn Marceau in 1:40 in her opener, then got pinned by Del Oro freshman Elena Ivaldi in 1:16. She came back by pinning Otay Ranch junior Kayla Tolentino in 1:26, before getting eliminated with a 7-2 loss to Steele Canyon senior Toren Dunbar.
Leilani Frazer (137) won a 3-2 decision over Rancho Bernardo sophomore Annabel He, before getting pinned in 1:06 by Upland freshman Johanna Forman. The sophomore was then ousted by senior Samantha Snow of Los Alamitos with a 12-3 major decision.
Varsity Boys Wrestling
Smith goes 0-2 at state meet
Vintage High senior Dominic Smith went 0-2 at the CIF State Championships on Thursday, getting pinned in the second period of each match.
Durham senior Jacob Christensen pinned Smith in his opener in 4:00, as time expired in the period. In the consolation round, Canyon Crest senior Joseph Kim pinned him in 2:37.
Varsity Boys Swim & Dive
American Canyon 90, Napa 81
Versatile freshman Gabriel Cueva won the 500 freestyle in 5 minutes, 6.12 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.78 to lead the Wolves to the Vine Valley Athletic League win over the visiting Grizzlies on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Also winning individually for American Canyon were Aidan Callejo in the 200 free (1:59.35) and Joshua Mora in the 100 butterfly (59.20). The Wolves also won the 200 medley relay (1:47.00) and the 400 free relay (3:43.49). Placing second were Joseph Pattochi in the 100 backstroke (1:07.53), Elijah Santiago in the 100 free (54.47), Callejo in the 50 free (24.03) and Mora in the 200 free (2:05.01).
Winning for Napa High were Will Barsotti-Flanders in the 200 individual medley (2:03.13) and 200 back (56.10), Aidan Ramblas in the 50 free (23.10) and 100 free (54.34), and the Grizzlies’ 200 free relay team (1:35.97).
Placing second for Napa were Nicholas Cisco in the 200 IM (2:08.13) and 100 fly (1:02.78), Jake O’Connor in the 500 free (6:00.41) and Gibson Page in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.94).
Vintage 96, Justin-Siena 72
Two-time individual winners Will Flint and Tyler Kortie led the Crushers in Wednesday’s VVAL victory at Napa Valley College. Flint won the 50 freestyle (23.83) and 100 free (54.72), and Kortie claimed the 100 butterfly (55.72) and the 500 free (5:09.29). Kortie also anchored the winning 400 relay team (3:35.47). Nico D’Angelo added a win in the 200 free (1:59.90).
Placing second individually for Vintage were John McNamara in the 200 free (2:03.04), Jackson Carmichael in the 100 backstroke (1:07.34) and Matthew Larsen in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.92).
For Justin-Siena, freshman Mackenzie Kawashiri broke the school record in winning the 500 free (5:40.03).
The Braves’ boys 200 medley relay team of Iona Pascual, Eric Tapia, Daniel Roberts and Andrew Baskerville won in 1:46.66. Pascual also won the 200 individual medley (2:04.24) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.33). Anthony Krieter won the 100 back (1:02.16), Tapia was second in the 100 fly (59.99) and 200 IM (2:11.10), Baskerville was second in the 50 free (24.40) and 100 free (57.89), and Reese Ingram was second in the 500 free (5:51.55).
“This meet really highlighted our strengths and we will build from here,” Braves head coach Monica Linn said. Max Gilsenan – who teamed with Baskerville, Tapia and Pascual to reach the North Coast Section Championships last year – was swimming at sections with North Bay Aquatics and has yet to officially join the team.
“He is scheduled to start swimming for us Monday,” Linn said. “We put Daniel in as his temporary replacement and they swam an NCS consideration time at our first meet. I haven't decided if I will leave that relay intact or put Max back in when he returns.”
Justin-Siena next hosts Napa High at NVC on March 11.
Note: See Monday’s edition for varsity girls and JV results from Justin-Siena/Vintage and Napa/American Canyon swim meets.