Napa Valley Prep Report: Wrestlers notch 4 wins at state

Placing second individually for Vintage were John McNamara in the 200 free (2:03.04), Jackson Carmichael in the 100 backstroke (1:07.34) and Matthew Larsen in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.92).

For Justin-Siena, freshman Mackenzie Kawashiri broke the school record in winning the 500 free (5:40.03).

The Braves’ boys 200 medley relay team of Iona Pascual, Eric Tapia, Daniel Roberts and Andrew Baskerville won in 1:46.66. Pascual also won the 200 individual medley (2:04.24) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.33). Anthony Krieter won the 100 back (1:02.16), Tapia was second in the 100 fly (59.99) and 200 IM (2:11.10), Baskerville was second in the 50 free (24.40) and 100 free (57.89), and Reese Ingram was second in the 500 free (5:51.55).

“This meet really highlighted our strengths and we will build from here,” Braves head coach Monica Linn said. Max Gilsenan – who teamed with Baskerville, Tapia and Pascual to reach the North Coast Section Championships last year – was swimming at sections with North Bay Aquatics and has yet to officially join the team.

“He is scheduled to start swimming for us Monday,” Linn said. “We put Daniel in as his temporary replacement and they swam an NCS consideration time at our first meet. I haven't decided if I will leave that relay intact or put Max back in when he returns.”