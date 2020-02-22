Napa Valley Prep Report: Wrestlers reach girls state meet

After a bye, she edged Castro Valley’s Ever Esparza 1-0 in the quarterfinals, before losing a 14-3 major decision to San Lorenzo’s Alia Abushi in the semifinals. Lopez bounced back by pinning Bethel’s Brendalyn Cunningham in 47 seconds, before getting pinned by Rancho Cotate’s Hollie Espinoza in the third-place match in 2:41.

Also coming home with medals, which go to the top eight finishers in each weight class, were Vintage sophomores Jessica Mendieta 172), who placed sixth, and Alison Lopez-Hernandez (113), who was seventh.

Mendieta pinned Newark Memorial’s Isabella Anthony-Everson in 3:04 and Dougherty Valley’s Srinitya Doppalapudi in 5:19, and outbattled Cardinal Newman’s Ruby Joseph for a 9-6 decision.

She was then pinned with 13 seconds left in her semifinal by San Marin’s Lily El-Masri, lost an 8-2 decision to Castro Valley’s Natalia Perez, and dropped a 5-4 nailbiter to Doppalapudi in the fifth-place match.

Lopez-Hernandez pinned Mission San Jose’s Geetika Tammineni in 34 seconds and Granada’s Sehar Khan in 57 seconds, before dropping a 2-0 decision to Castro Valley’s Ajayzee Zaballos in the quarterfinals. She came back to pin Napa High’s Stephania Barrientos in 3:23, got pinned in 2:03 by San Leandro’s Zariah Hufana, and then pinned Middletown’s Jayde Miles in 2:00 for seventh.