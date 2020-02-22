Napa Valley Prep Report: Wrestlers reach girls state meet

American Canyon High senior Emma Lopez and Vintage High sophomores Natalie Scott and Leilani Frazer were the only Napa County wrestlers to qualify for the state from the North Coast Section Girls Wrestling Championships, held Friday and Saturday at Albany High.
Scott placed third with a 6-1 record at 118 pounds, improving to 34-14 overall. She pinned American-Fremont’s Aavan Vadiwala in 23 seconds and Willits’ Maryann Bertolino in 3:23 to reach the quarterfinals, where she lost a 4-3 decision to Castro Valley’s Carlia Ott.
But Scott came back with four straight consolation-bracket wins – a 50-second pin over Bethel’s Gardenia Martinez Alonso, a 2:30 pinning of Windsor’s Arianna Groves, a 1:56 pinning of Eureka’s Sarah Grow, and a 5-2 decision over Arroyo’s Reyna Solis in the third-place match.
Leilani Frazer (139) went 4-2 and placed fourth, improving to 32-16 overall.
She pinned Pittsburg’s Aracely Alvarez-Hernandez in 57 seconds, Dougherty Valley’s Shreya Balasubramanian in 5:14, and Newark Memorial’s Ezra Vavao in 4:42 in the quarterfinals. Frazer was pinned in 1:32 by top-seeded Joanna Qiu of Albany in the semifinals, before bouncing back with a 2-1 decision over Castro Valley’s Courtney Michalowski. She was pinned by Heritage’s Lea Navales in 27 seconds in the third-place match.
Lopez (191) was also fourth, going 2-2 and improving to 32-8 overall.
After a bye, she edged Castro Valley’s Ever Esparza 1-0 in the quarterfinals, before losing a 14-3 major decision to San Lorenzo’s Alia Abushi in the semifinals. Lopez bounced back by pinning Bethel’s Brendalyn Cunningham in 47 seconds, before getting pinned by Rancho Cotate’s Hollie Espinoza in the third-place match in 2:41.
Also coming home with medals, which go to the top eight finishers in each weight class, were Vintage sophomores Jessica Mendieta 172), who placed sixth, and Alison Lopez-Hernandez (113), who was seventh.
Mendieta pinned Newark Memorial’s Isabella Anthony-Everson in 3:04 and Dougherty Valley’s Srinitya Doppalapudi in 5:19, and outbattled Cardinal Newman’s Ruby Joseph for a 9-6 decision.
She was then pinned with 13 seconds left in her semifinal by San Marin’s Lily El-Masri, lost an 8-2 decision to Castro Valley’s Natalia Perez, and dropped a 5-4 nailbiter to Doppalapudi in the fifth-place match.
Lopez-Hernandez pinned Mission San Jose’s Geetika Tammineni in 34 seconds and Granada’s Sehar Khan in 57 seconds, before dropping a 2-0 decision to Castro Valley’s Ajayzee Zaballos in the quarterfinals. She came back to pin Napa High’s Stephania Barrientos in 3:23, got pinned in 2:03 by San Leandro’s Zariah Hufana, and then pinned Middletown’s Jayde Miles in 2:00 for seventh.
Also for the Crushers, Nathaly Ramirez (128) and Nataly Solorio (152) each went 1-2.
For American Canyon, Amaya Maulino (103) went 3-2 with a pin and 4-2 and 6-3 decisions, losing her opener by pin and her last match 7-1; Shayla Hoang (133) and Sophia Rapacon (139) each went 1-2; and Mylene Francisco (113) and Kathleen Cruz (118) each went 0-2.
Napa’s Barrientos (113) went 2-2 and teammate Alisha Cilluffo (145) was 0-2.
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 10, Saint Mary’s 8
Tessa Salvestrin continued to bat a thousand as the Braves, coming off Thursday’s season-opening rout of Swett, showed it could win a close on, too, on Friday against the Albany team it fell to in last year’s North Coast Section playoff opener.
Salvestrin went 4 for 4 with 3 doubles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs scored and a stolen base as the young Braves weathered five lead changes to win a game that was stopped after six innings because of darkness.
Eleanor Meyers picked up her second win in as many days with 3 2/3 innings in relief of starter Clare Halsey.
Jocelyn Stojack was 2 for 3 with 4 stolen bases, 3 runs scored and 1 walk, Halsey 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, and Paige Horn 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI.
Justin-Siena hosts El Molino at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.