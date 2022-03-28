Napa Valley Prep Report: Young leads Vintage in Big Game boys golf win over Napa High

Medalist Nick Young shot a 40 and Thomas Walder a 44 to lead the Vintage High boys golf team to a 271-311 Big Game win over Napa High at Silverado Resort and Spa on Thursday.

James Stuart had a 59, Alec Rutherford and Alex Stephens 64s, and Carson Teagarden 66 for the Crushers, who improved to 2-2 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

It was the first high school match for freshmen Stuart, Stephens and Rutherford.

Henry La Liberte led the Grizzlies with a 53, while Aran O’Brien carded a 57, Liam Jezycki a 61 Weston Butler a 64, Seth Daniel 72 and Jack Lucier a 73.

Varsity Baseball

Napa 15, Fairfield 2, 5 innings

Dylan Snider belted a double and two-run triple, Leo Saldivar walked and crushed a two-run triple, Cameron Taylor smacked an RBI double and RBI single, Connor Ross roped an RBI double and walked, and Graham Chapouris, Dylan Scopesi and Thomas Hatton added RBIs on ground balls — and that was just the top of the fifth inning.

The Grizzlies broke open a 5-2 game with a 10-run fifth and Kaleb Matulich wrapped up a four-hitter with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth to end it by the 10-run-margin mercy rule on Saturday in Fairfield.

Ross also had a two-run triple in the third, finishing 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored to lead Napa’s 12-hit attack. Dylan Newman and Chapouris doubled and Scopesi singled.

Matulich allowed 2 earned runs on 3 strikeouts and no walks.

The Grizzlies bounced back from Friday’s 3-0 loss to visiting Petaluma, which got a two-hit, 12-strikeout, two-walk shutout from Aaron Davainis.

Elliott Zuidema and Chapouris each went 1 for 3 for Napa. Zuidema also pitched nearly a complete game, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing 3 runs (none earned) on 6 hits, 6 strikeouts and a walk, before Ross came in to strike out the Trojans’ last batter.

Petaluma scored all three runs with two outs, getting an RBI single in the second and an RBI double and run-scoring triple in the seventh. But Davainis retired Napa 1-2-3 the bottom half in just 11 pitches.

The Grizzlies (6-6, 1-1 VVAL) will visit undefeated Justin-Siena at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Justin-Siena 11, Lick-Wilmerding 1

The Braves (10-0, 1-0 VVAL) picked up a sound Division IV win over the Tigers (1-7-1) from San Francisco at Skyline College in San Bruno on Saturday, getting their 11th run in the top of the seventh.

Scoring in every inning but the sixth, the Braves were led by on offense Nick Andrews (1 for 3, 3 runs, 3 stolen bases, hit by pitch, sacrifice fly), Dalen Tinsley (1 for 2, 3 runs, triple, 2 walks), Everet Johnson (3 for 5, run, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs), Madden Edwards (1 for 3, triple, RBI, 2 walks), Robby Sangiacomo (walk, RBI), Matt Chadsey (2 for 3, 2 runs, triple, RBI, walk), Bryce Laukert (1 for 3, RBI) and Trevor L'Esperance (1 for 2, run, stolen base, sacrifice bunt).

Three pitchers combined to hold Lick-Wilmerding to six hits, with starter David Elias (3 innings, run, 4 strikeouts, walk) improving to 5-0. By allowing an unearned run in the second, Elias saw his consecutive scoreless innings streak end at 21 1/3 innings. Tinsley (2 innings, 2 hits, strikeout, walk) and Johnson (2 innings, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, walk) threw well to finish the game.

Elias also shined defensively by handling 8 total chances as a pitcher, second baseman, shortstop and third baseman. Jake Fletcher also had an impressive throw-out at second base of a would-be Tiger base stealer.

The Braves will visit John Swett (0-5) at 4 p.m. Tuesday for their last Division IV nonleague contest of the regular season.

Varsity Boys Track and Field

Justin-Siena sweeps AmCan, Casa

Coming off a warm-up meet against visiting Napa High and St. Helena a week before at which Justin-Siena had broken two school records, the Braves hosted a VVAL tri-meet on March 23 and won 75 -61 over American Canyon and 91-44 over Casa Grande.

The 4x100 relay team of Caden Parlett, Miles Martin, Hunter Bledsoe and Cole Chatagnier ran a season-best time of 44.8 seconds to take first place over Casa Grande. Parlett and Martin brought that speed to the 100 meters with a tight 1-2 finish over both opponents, in 11.4 and 11.5, respectively. Parlett also earned second place in the long jump at 19 feet, 11½ inches, behind winning teammate Xavier Maddalone (20 feet, 5¼ inches). Bledsoe was third at 18 feet, 7¼ inches.

Martin also took first place overall in the shot put, and first place in the 200 meters against Casa Grande in 23.9 seconds, which earned second place versus American Canyon. Charlie Wenzel finished first overall in the 1600 meters with a PR time of 5:01. In the 3200, he beat American Canyon and was second to the Gauchos in 11:36.

Wyatt Paulson took third overall in the 3200 meters (12:17.4). Travis Hightower set a new PR mark in the high jump, winning the event overall by easily clearing 6-2. Nathan Spare and Maddalone were second and third overall in that event at 5-8.

Zach Zurowski had another great throwing day by scoring first overall at the discus (98-9) and second in the shot put against Casa Grande. Jack Ibrahim was second in the discus versus Casa Grande , and Jordan Craig was third in the shot put against the Gauchos.

Jacob Wood was first versus American Canyon and third versus Casa in both the 110 hurdles (19.5) and 300 hurdles (48.2), and Jack Foust battled down the final straightaway to take first in the 400 versus Casa Grande and second versus American Canyon in 55.0. Jack Carey also set a PR in the 400, placing second in 55.9. Orlando Martinez set a significant 11-second PR in the 800 meters (2:16.5) while placing first against Casa Grande and second against American Canyon. He also finished third in the 1600 overall.

Henry Boeschen continued his success at the triple jump, winning the event versus Casa Grande and taking second place against American Canyon with a mark of 37 feet, 9.5 inches. Dexter Kelly led the Justin-Siena pole vaulters with a second-place finish, and Jackson Smith was third in that event.

“The team fully embraced its first VVAL meet,” Justin-Siena field events head coach Dominic Giovannoni said. “They worked hard in every category, earning PR marks and a great team win.”

Varsity Girls Track and Field

Justin-Siena sweeps AmCan, Casa

Coming off a successful warm-up meet against visiting Napa High and St. Helena a week before, the Braves hosted a VVAL tri-meet on March 23 and won 97-36 over American Canyon and 96-39 over Casa Grande.

Sydney Thweatt took strong first-place finishes in the 200 meters (26.2) and 400 meters (59.5) in VVAL-leading times. She also anchored the 4x100 relay team to first place with a league leading mark, along with teammates Lili Hobaugh, Haley Pham and Isabella Balmaceda (51.2). In the race of the day, Thweatt anchored the 4x400 relay to a victory after a strong battle with all three teams.

After Gabby Davis, Blake Wilsey and Audrey Halloran delivered well-run 400 legs, Thweatt took the baton and ran down a 90-meter deficit to take the win in a league-leading time of 4:19.7.

“Sydney was born to run the relay, and her fight to the finish on behalf of her team is incredibly impressive,” Justin-Siena head coach Tracy Martin said. “Everyone who witnessed her amazing final leg of that relay versus two talented runners will never forget it.”

Hobaugh also had a four-win day, in the 100 (12.8), high jump (4-10), long jump (16-7) and 4x100 relay. Balmaceda collected key team points by placing second in the 100 meters versus American Canyon (13.3) and third versus that team in the 200 meters (27.9).

Katie Heffernan won the 300, tied for first in the discus, and was second in both the triple jump and 100 hurdles (18.9). Cross country standout Hailey Schuemann won the 1600 meters overall (5:54.1) and took second in the 800 meters versus American Canyon (2:40.2), while freshman Lily Dominquez, was third in the 1600 versus both teams (6:22.8) and second versus American Canyon in the 3200 (14.54.2).

Halloran took a strong first-place finish against American Canyon and second versus Casa Grande in the 800 meter (2:39.3). Hana Duhig won the 3200 meters (13:41.2) in her first race at that distance, while Blake Wilsey had a strong PR performance in the 400 meters (1:03.8), placing second against American Canyon and third versus Casa Grande.

Bella Wright stepped successfully into the hurdle races with a second-place finish overall in the 300 hurdles (52.8) and a third in the 100 hurdles versus Casa Grande. She also was second against Casa Grande in the discus (66-11). Stephanie Magallenes and Kathryn Spiegal went 1-2 overall in the pole vault.

Emery Messenger had a strong day in the field events with first-place finishes versus American Canyon in the triple jump (31 feet, 7¾ inches), versus Casa Grande in the shot put (25-4) and third in the discus versus Casa Grande.

Varsity Softball

McKinleyville 4, St. Helena 3

The Panthers (5-1) from Humboldt County put up two-spots in the third and fourth innings to grab a 4-1 lead and hung on for the nonleague win at St. Helena on Friday.

The Saints (4-5) were out-hit 7-4 in their final warm-up before Tuesday’s North Central League I opener at Lower Lake.

Skylar Fruetal went 2 for 3 with an RBI and 2 stolen bases, Thalia Smith was 1 for 2 with a triple, walk, 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored. Gema Jimenez went 1 for 2 and Aribella Farrell had an RBI and walk.

Farrell pitched all seven innings, allowing 1 earned run on 7 hits, 11 strikeouts and 3 walks.

Varsity Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena 5, Sonoma Valley 2

The Braves defeated the Dragons in Sonoma on Thursday, improving to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the VVAL. Their singles wins came at No. 2, where Will Bollinger beat Sean Tomany 6-0, 6-4, and No. 4, where Dom Pucci nearly shut out Mikey Berbicki, 6-0, 6-1.

Winning for Sonoma Valley were No. 1 Sky Staes, 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-6) over Luc DeMartini, and No. 3 Joby Fiorito, 6-3, 7-5 over Lucca Sebastiani.

Justin-Siena swept the doubles. Starting at No. 1, it was Austin Sidhu and Thomas Booska over Cooper Groth and Jesus Alvarez, 6-0, 6-0, Charley Vaziri and Ruben Jones over Alex Groth and Noah Richards, 6-1, 6-0, and Franklin Kelly and Ben Green over Tommy Carrillo and Sam Davis, 6-2, 6-4.

Vintage, which is 7-0 in the VVAL with all 7-0 victories, visits Justin-Siena at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Napa (3-4 VVAL) fell 4-3 to Petaluma and will visit American Canyon (0-7 VVAL) on Tuesday.

JV Boys Track and Field

Justin-Siena 48, Casa Grande 27

The Braves beat the Gauchos in Petaluma on Wednesday. Justin-Siena’s winning 4x100 relay team had a season-best time of 48.5 seconds and included Dallas Logwood, Gino Wood, Kristian Galyen and anchor Nico La Monica. La Monica continued a solid day by beating Casa Grande and placing second to American Canyon in both the 100 meters (11.7) and 200 meters (24.9). Logwood was third in those races, in 12.6 and 26.4. Shane Green took second overall in the 1600 in 6:01, and third in the 800 in 2:48. Liam Kelleher was first versus Casa Grande in a PR time in the 400 meters (1:04.8). Colin Esperanza was a strong first place overall in the 110 hurdles in 20.5.

Marco Barbosa took third in his first high school high jump competition at 4-6, and Diego Bon scored first place versus American Canyon in the long jump at 15 feet, 6½ inches, with Sam Tefaw second in that event at 13 feet, 5½ inches. Ryan Rasler took first in shot put versus Casa Grande and second versus American Canyon with a strong mark of 31 feet, 3¼ inches. Barbosa was second with a 30-7 and Jack Sordi was third at 30-5.

JV Girls Track and Field

Justin-Siena 56, Casa Grande 13

The Braves beat the Gauchos in Petaluma on Wednesday.

Taylor Stoppello won the 100 hurdles versus Casa Grande and was second against American Canyon in 20.5, and Sophia Dominici was second versus Casa Grande in 21.5. Stoppello was also second versus Casa in the 200 in 31.7, while Dominici won the long jump overall at 13 feet, 8¼ inches. Skylar Williams was first in the 100 meters versus Casa Grande and third against American Canyon in 14.3. She also set a PR in the high jump at 4-2 to win overall.

In the 800, Natalie Krystal took first place against Casa Grande and second versus American Canyon with a big 2:54.6 PR time, with Eponine Celaya placed third versus Casa Grande with a PR of 2:59.2. Miranda Frias Gonzalez took second overall in the shot put at 17 feet, 9½ inches and Jessica Magallanes (51-10) and Giselle Diaz (49-7) went 1-2 over Casa Grande in the discus.

“All of our athletes at the JV level competed well, with many of them just recently taking on new events,” said coach Gary Prince. “It was great to see them bring home team wins.”

JV Baseball

Vanden 17, Justin-Siena 7, 5 innings

The Braves (5-5) lost to the visiting Vikings (10-4-1) on Saturday in a game stopped two innings early because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Starting pitcher Sam Denkin (2 innings, 6 hits, 8 of 9 runs earned, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks, hit batter) struck out three in the first inning, but not before Vanden put up a quick four runs with the help of three walks and four hits. The Vikings added five more in the second on three more walks, two hits, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly to the first baseman for a 9-0 lead.

The Braves battled back, scoring a run in the second on two errors and a Kevin Montes RBI double. They added four more in the third on RBI singles from Moses Holland-Neves and Denkin, with Montes driving in his second run of the day when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Charlie Green was safe on an error and suddenly it was a 9-5 game after three innings.

But the Vikings came back with three unearned runs of their own in the top of the fourth. Justin-Siena answered with a Cesar Evina RBI groundout and Denkin RBI single to make it a 12-7 before Vanden put up a five-spot and retired the Braves in order to end the game.

Luke Giusto (2 for 3, 2 runs), Denkin (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, stolen base), Montes (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, double, hit by pitch) and Jason Gray (1 for 2, 2 runs, walk) led the offense. Ben Sebastiani, Denkin and Montes turned a slick 6-4-3 double play to get the Braves out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the thid inning.

“I was happy that we came back. but you can't give good teams that much of a lead. We did some good things, but we are not where we should be at this point in the season,” Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer said. “We will continue to work hard and hopefully improve in some areas.”

The Braves visit Napa High at 4 p.m. Wednesday.