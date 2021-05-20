Napa Valley Prep Report: Zuntz, Braves rout Vallejo in baseball

Varsity Boys Basketball

Vintage 58, Justin-Siena 40

The Crushers jumped out to an 8-0 lead in Tuesday night’s battle of Trower Avenue before Justin-Siena head coach David Granucci called a timeout. The Braves responded with two 3-pointers from Asher Cleary and one from Wyatt Humphries and closed their deficit to 19-16 by the end of the quarter.

Justin-Siena then outscored the Crushers 11-6 in the second quarter to take a 27-25 halftime lead, but Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said he wasn’t worried.

“We didn’t panic. I’ve never had a team win a game in the first half. The game is four quarters,” he said. “We are learning that we have a big target on our back, chest, chin and more. Every VVAL team is going to give us their absolute best. We made a defensive adjustment at halftime it seemed to work.”

The Crushers outscored Justin-Siena 18-8 in the third and gave up 5 points in the fourth with a barrage of steals and their transition game.

“I was much more pleased with our second-half effort and that we outscored them 33-13,” Gongora added. “I think we kinda looked past Justin and paid for it in the first half.”