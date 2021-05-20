Napa Valley Prep Report: Zuntz, Braves rout Vallejo in baseball

Senior battery mates Max Zuntz and Jared Gardner worked a 3-hit shutout Wednesday as the Justin-Siena baseball team blanked visiting Vallejo 17-0 in a nonleague game stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Zuntz, who struck out 5 and walked 3, allowed a single to lead off the game. But after the runner was erased by a pickoff throw from Gardner on a dirt ball, Zuntz did not allow another hit until there were two outs in the fourth inning.
The Braves got all the runs they needed when freshman Everet Johnson (3 for 3, 2 doubles, triple, 4 RBIs, hit by pitch, 2 runs) led off the second with a double to right-center field later came home on a passed ball.
In the third, the Braves began to break things open when Noah Young (1 for 2, 5 RBIs, walk, sacrifice fly, 2 runs) beat out a two-run, inside-the-park home run to dead center, also driving in Nick Andrews (1 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, stolen base, 3 runs) and Dalen Tinsley (1 for 3, double, 2 runs).
The biggest blow came off the bat of Jackson Dann (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, walk, run). The senior battled a tough Vallejo reliever from being down 0-2 in the count to lining a 2-run single to left-center, pushing the score to 7-0. In the fourth, the Braves pushed across 10 more runs, highlighted by a two-run triple from senior Nick Zeiter (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, run) in his first at-bat of the season.
The Braves (6-5) will try to improve on their 3-4 Vine Valley Athletic League record when they visit Napa High (1-6, 3-7 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 52, Justin-Siena 33
The Crushers avenged last month’s 38-32 loss at Justin-Siena with “definitely our most complete effort of the season,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “It’s really fun coaching a young group and watching them figure it out as we go. Everyone contributed greatly to this team win.”
The coach reported only that the Crushers combined for 23 offensive rebounds, 17 steals, 12 assists and 10 turnovers.
“Our team stats were awesome tonight,” he said. “Any time you don't turn the ball over, you have a greater chance to win, and our sharing of the ball was the best it’s been. The commitment to playing hard from tip to buzzer was evident. Excited to try and pay back Petaluma on Friday night same scenario.”
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Vintage 15, American Canyon 3
Lea Skille sparked the Crushers in Wednesday’s VVAL win with 3 steals, 2 goals, an assist, a field block, and a caused exclusion that gave her team a power play opportunity.
Rachel Galvin led Vintage with 6 goals, 4 assists and 4 steals. Erynn Robinson added 5 goals, 2 assists and 6 steals. Pia Menzel had a field block, a goal and an assist. Alexa Mozqueda and Kira Tavakoli each earned a steal. Ashley Andrews added a goal, steal and assist. Juliet Lawrence had an assist, 2 steals and a caused exclusion. Annika Meyering assisted two goals and earned three steals.
In the goal, Savannah Davis blocked 11 shots and came out of the goal for a steal.
Varsity Wrestling
Braves host 2020 VVAL champ Casa
Justin-Siena took on the defending VVAL Champion Casa Grande and notched six wins Wednesday night, led by Sophia Conley and Sebastian Medina with pins.
Jacob Guiducci and Cooper Cohee each wrestled tough, going the distance with a 13-5 major decision and a 4-1 minor decision, respectively.
Sophomores Morgan Hoban and Brandon Guiducci shined, with Hoban scoring a gutsy 8-6 overtime win and Guiducci scrambling late to break a 2-all tie and secure a 4-2 victory over a defending league champion.
"Our staff felt as if this was one of our finer performances,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said. “Sophia, Morgan and Brandon proved you are never out of the game, as they all trailed early and battled back to win. Morgan's all-heart win is something he will never forget, and Brandon's win in such a marquee matchup is quite possibly the biggest of his career. Coop, Jacob and Sebastian also wrestled with tremendous physicality.”
Varsity Boys Basketball
Vintage 58, Justin-Siena 40
The Crushers jumped out to an 8-0 lead in Tuesday night’s battle of Trower Avenue before Justin-Siena head coach David Granucci called a timeout. The Braves responded with two 3-pointers from Asher Cleary and one from Wyatt Humphries and closed their deficit to 19-16 by the end of the quarter.
Justin-Siena then outscored the Crushers 11-6 in the second quarter to take a 27-25 halftime lead, but Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said he wasn’t worried.
“We didn’t panic. I’ve never had a team win a game in the first half. The game is four quarters,” he said. “We are learning that we have a big target on our back, chest, chin and more. Every VVAL team is going to give us their absolute best. We made a defensive adjustment at halftime it seemed to work.”
The Crushers outscored Justin-Siena 18-8 in the third and gave up 5 points in the fourth with a barrage of steals and their transition game.
“I was much more pleased with our second-half effort and that we outscored them 33-13,” Gongora added. “I think we kinda looked past Justin and paid for it in the first half.”
Vince Jackson, who had 4 rebounds, and Cleary led the Braves with 9 points apiece, while Humphries scored 7 and Travis Hightower had 6 points and 5 rebounds.
For Vintage, Cole Capitani — who sat the majority of the first half with 2 fouls — scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and grabbed 6 boards. Logan Nothmann collected 13 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals, Owen Schnaible had a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards, and Everett Mitchell added 4 points and 6 rebounds.
Vintage improved to 9-1 overall, 8-0 in the VVAL, and Justin-Siena fell to 2-7 overall and 2-4 in league.

