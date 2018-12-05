The Vintage High freshman girls basketball team, after starting the season with losses to tough opponents Montgomery and Redwood, entered last weekend’s Rancho Cotate Tournament looking for its first win.
They opened against the Montgomery freshmen on Nov. 29 and fell 46-13. They were led by Aelyn van Gorder (five points, three rebounds), Katy Gibbs (four points, three rebounds), Shelby Morse (two points, five rebounds) and Sophie Lerner (two points, two rebounds).
The Crushers then routed Analy’s freshmen on Friday, 55-18. Their scorers were all-tournament selection Shayla Robert (17 points, four steals), Lerner (17 points, two rebounds), Gianna McDaniel (11 points, two steals) and Morse (eight points, two rebounds). Also contributing were Paige Simpkins and Katy Gibbs with four steals each, Emma Ontell and van Gorder with three steals apiece, and Carolina Padilla and Maeve Roberts with two rebounds each.
That put Vintage in the consolation championship game on Saturday against the Credo junior varsity, and the Crushers prevailed again, 34-15, with a solid, 32-minute defensive effort. Scoring were Gibbs (eight points, six steals), Robert (six points, six rebounds), Morse (four points, 10 rebounds), McDaniel (four points, six rebounds), Lerner (four points, four rebounds), Roberts (four points, two rebounds), van Gorder (two points, five rebounds) and Ontell (two points, one steal). Also contributing were Simpkins and Padilla with three rebounds apiece.
Varsity Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena sophomore Parvathi Shanker was awarded the No. 1 singles seed in the CIF North Coast Section Div. 1 Individual Tournament, held Monday and Tuesday at Harbor Bay Tennis Club in Alameda.
The Vine Valley Athletic League champion received a bye in the first round of the 15-player competition before defeating Montgomery’s Georgia Beard in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.
Shanker dropped a 6-2, 7-5 decision in Tuesday morning’s semifinal to Piedmont’s Angela Huang. That put her in the consolation final, where she downed Monte Vista’s Teresa Huang 6-1, 6-1 to take third place.
Her sister and the VVAL runner-up, freshman Priyanka Shanker, lost her opener to Teresa Huang of Monte Vista, 6-4, 6-4.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Napa 54, Alhambra 45
The Grizzles (4-1) bounced back from their first loss with Tuesday night’s victory in Martinez.
Leading the scoring were Maizy Armstrong Brown (12 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals), Carly Johnson (four steals, six rebounds) and Siena Young (11 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals).
Also chipping in were Jenna Baker (six points, one assist, two steals), Jane McLoughlin (five points, five steals, five rebounds), Sofia Brandon (four points, one steal, two rebounds), Hannah Newman (two points, three rebounds), Charlotte Gerard (two points) and Caitlyn Neal (three rebounds, two steals).
Napa led 32-25 at halftime and just 43-41 going into the fourth quarter, when they allowed just four points.
“It was a hard-fought game from the beginning. We hit some big shots to help us keep the lead and had to work hard to shut down their best shooter,” said Grizzlies head coach Darci Ward, adding that Johnson guarded the Bulldogs’ star most of the game and did a great job. “We hit five threes in the first half, which really helped us.”
Prep Boys Basketball
El Cerrito 68, American Canyon 53
Gabe Patrick scored 15 points and Oliver Aandahl added 13 for the Wolves (0-6) in Tuesday night’s home loss. Paolo Tiotuyco added seven points and Matt Clinton six for American Canyon, which matched the Gauchos’ 12-point first quarter before getting outscored 26-7 in the second and 17-9 in the third.
Tyler Dickson had 18 points and Tre Baker 11 to lead El Cerrito (1-0). Coached by American Canyon resident Michael Booker, the Gauchos won the CIF North Coast Section Div. 2 title and were NorCal runners-up three years ago.
St. Helena 60, Winters 47
The Saints defeated the Winters 60-47 on Tuesday night in St. Helena to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Junior Jonathan Gamble hit three of his five three-pointers in the decisive third quarter when the Saints outscored the Warriors 16-11 to take a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Gamble finished with 16 points and added eight rebounds and three assists.
Junior Caleb Jeske finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds (eight offensive) and sophomore Fawad Muhammad had eight points, two assists.
The Saints only had five turnovers in the second half, which was a key in limiting the Warriors chances.
The Saints will play next in the John McMillan Holiday Invitational in Cloverdale beginning Thursday.
JV Boys Basketball
El Cerrito 63, American Canyon 60
Jordan Salcedo and C.J. Trinidad each had 12 points to lead the Wolves (2-3) in Tuesday night’s home loss.
Winter 43, St. Helena 26
Leading the way for the Saints were Will Garrett (7 points), Harrison Ronayne (4 points), Tucker Battistini (5 points), Emmet Bowen (3 points), Tiago Bastos (3 points) and Cal Lehman (4 points). Playing well on the defensive end were Will Peterson and Robert Przybylinski.
They’ll travel to Willits on Friday to participate in the Willits Basketball Tournament and will play one game on Friday and two games on Saturday.
JV Girls Basketball
Wine Valley Classic tips off Thursday
The 33rd annual Bob Soper Wine Classic JV Tournament tips off Thursday at Vintage High, with Bethel facing Marin Catholic at 3:30 p.m., American Canyon against Piner at 5 p.m., Napa facing Rancho Cotate at 6:30 p.m., and Justin-Siena taking on Vintage at 8 p.m.
On Friday, the Justin-Vintage and AmCan-Piner winners meet at 3:30 p.m. and losers at 5 p.m., and the Rancho-Napa and Bethel-MC winners at 6:30 p.m. and losers at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the seventh-place game will be at 10:30 a.m., fifth place at 12 p.m., third place at 1:30 p.m., and the championship at 3 p.m.
JV Wrestling
Grizzlies medal at Vallejo tourney
Napa High 195-pounder Thomas Hatton, voted by coaches as Wrestler of the Day, was one of six Grizzlies to go 5-0 at the Vallejo Invitational on Saturday.
Also going undefeated were Trey Dennis (170 pounds), Gunner Reger (170), Calvin Snider (145), Gabriel Tierrafria (285) and Stephania Barrientos (113).
Placing second with 4-1 records were Leopoldo Contreras (182), Omar Gonzales (160), Carlos Hernandez (195), Rudy Hernandez (170), Cole Lex (285) and Roberto Navarrete (152).
Placing third were Isidro Rios (132) and Liliana Garrido (132).
Prep Swimming
Napa Valley Swim Team Swimmers Compete at Husky Invitational
Nick Cisco, Emily Dusky, and Iona Pascual of the Napa Valley Swim Team recently competed at the 70th annual Husky Invitational in Washington. Pascual led the way, setting NVST 15-16 boys records in the 200-meter individual medley, the 50-meter freestyle, and the 100-meter freestyle.
He won the 200-meter medley in 1-minute, 53.63-seconds, currently ranked 35th nationally among 16-year old boys, and set the 50-meter freestyle record in preliminaries when he finished in 21.59, a top-75 time nationally among 16-year old boys. He also made the finals in 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 46. 57, ranked 38th nationally among his age group.
Pascual also made the final in the 200-meter freestyle, finishing with the 32nd-best time of 1:45.66.
Dusky made finals in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.91) while Cisco achieved personal bests in the 200 individual medley (2:02.07) and 200 freestyle (1:45.20).
The Husky Invitational is a long-running meet featuring club and college teams from throughout the western United States and Canada.