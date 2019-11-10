After two rounds of play, only one Napa Valley soccer team remains standing in the North Coast Section playoffs.
The Calistoga boys soccer team, the No. 4 seed in Division 2, defeated No. 5 seed Drew, 3-2, in the quarterfinals on Saturday to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday where they'll face No. 1 seed Athenian (17-1).
The Wildcats (14-0-2) are the lone Napa Valley team to remain in the NCS fall soccer playoffs after the Calistoga girls and both St. Helena teams were eliminated in their second-round games over the weekend.
The Calistoga girls, the No. 4 seed in Division 3, fell to No. 1 seed Technology, 2-0, in the semifinals on Saturday. They end the season with an 8-4-2 overall record.
Also playing on the road, the No. 6 seed St. Helena boys lost to No. 3 seed International, 7-2, in the quarterfinals of the Division 1 playoffs on Saturday. Diego Moya scored both goals for the Saints, who finish the season with a 14-6-1 record.
Finally, the St. Helena girls, the No. 8 seed in Division 1, saw their season end on the road in the quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Fortuna, 6-1. Emma Fife scored the lone goal for the Saints, who finish the season 12-6.