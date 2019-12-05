The Justin-Siena boys soccer team gave up a quick goal but seemed to wear down visiting El Molino after that, getting the tying and winning goals in the second half to pull out a 2-1 victory in its home opener Wednesday night at Dodd Stadium.
El Molino scored just three minutes into the game, but Pablo Ramos tied it 10 minutes on a free kick after halftime for the Braves (1-1). With 15 minutes left, Josiah Gutierrez was tackled inside the box and Kevin Sosa converted the resulting penalty kick.
It was also the first win for first-year head coach Belinda Halloran, who said her team “survived a physical game” against the generally bigger Lions.
“Down 1-0 at halftime, our boys showed all heart and discipline as they refocused and committed to a game strategy,” she said. “Teamwork and athleticism were the key to great combination play that set up Pablo up for an amazing goal. Kevin put our team ahead and, with still plenty of time left, the boys rallied and dominated space and ball possession.”
Justin-Siena are scheduled to host a doubleheader against Moreau Catholic on Saturday, the boys squaring off at 11 a.m. and the girls at 1 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Justin-Siena 1, Ygnacio Valley 1
The Braves opened their season with a tie Wednesday night in Concord. Each team scored in the first half, with Justin-Siena getting its goal from sophomore Tessa Salvestrin.
Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said his team “fought hard for 80 minutes” while keeping the Warriors (2-1) from notching their third straight 2-1 victory.
“It being the first game, there was plenty of nerves that the girls had to overcome,” the coach said. “I was proud of the girls’ effort and excited about the process and growth to come with each game.”
JV Girls Soccer
Justin-Siena 1, Ygnacio Valley 1
The Braves took a 1-0 halftime lead on a goal from freshman Gabby Davis, assisted by Patty Castillo, before settling for the season-opening tie Wednesday in Concord.