Napa Valley Prep Soccer: Justin-Siena girls blank American Canyon, 4-0

The Justin-Siena girls soccer team ended a 12-day break from competition by opening Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 4-0 win at American Canyon on Tuesday night.
The Braves (5-2 overall) scored every goal in the first half, as Tessa Salvestrin scored twice and Abigail Smith and Lela Hamilton once each.
Assists came from Jill Fischer, Mariel Caballero-Emana and Thais Thomson-Rangel.
Justin-Siena hosts Petaluma (3-2-3, 0-0-2 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Vintage 1, Sonoma Valley 0
Iztlli Garcia converted a penalty kick in the second half as the Crushers (8-2-2, 3-0 VVAL) won by a single goal for the fourth time this season to stay atop the VVAL.
After Emmanuel Hurtado put a through ball into the box to Garcia, the Dragons’ goalkeeper came out of the net and fouled Garcia to set up the go-ahead kick.
Vintage co-coach Javier Covarrubias said Crushers keeper Cadel Newton and defenders Noel Lopez, Eric Reis, Flavio Guzman and Oscar Saucedo were key in the shutout.
“Sonoma's team put up a good fight and it was hard to break them down in the attacking third,” Covarrubias added.
The Crushers will host archrival Napa High in a Big Game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
JV Girls Soccer
Justin-Siena 2, American Canyon 1
Blake Wisely scored both goals for the Braves in their road win Tuesday night.
