 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Soccer

Napa Valley Prep Soccer: Justin-Siena girls blank American Canyon, 4-0

Soccer

The Justin-Siena girls soccer team ended a 12-day break from competition by opening Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 4-0 win at American Canyon on Tuesday night.

The Braves (5-2 overall) scored every goal in the first half, as Tessa Salvestrin scored twice and Abigail Smith and Lela Hamilton once each.

Assists came from Jill Fischer, Mariel Caballero-Emana and Thais Thomson-Rangel.

Justin-Siena hosts Petaluma (3-2-3, 0-0-2 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage 1, Sonoma Valley 0

Iztlli Garcia converted a penalty kick in the second half as the Crushers (8-2-2, 3-0 VVAL) won by a single goal for the fourth time this season to stay atop the VVAL.

After Emmanuel Hurtado put a through ball into the box to Garcia, the Dragons’ goalkeeper came out of the net and fouled Garcia to set up the go-ahead kick.

People are also reading…

Vintage co-coach Javier Covarrubias said Crushers keeper Cadel Newton and defenders Noel Lopez, Eric Reis, Flavio Guzman and Oscar Saucedo were key in the shutout.

“Sonoma's team put up a good fight and it was hard to break them down in the attacking third,” Covarrubias added.

The Crushers will host archrival Napa High in a Big Game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

JV Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 2, American Canyon 1

Blake Wisely scored both goals for the Braves in their road win Tuesday night.

A large part for why the 49ers are in the playoffs is due to the stellar work of DeMeco Ryans.

Andy Wilcox's favorite Napa Valley Register stories of 2021

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Napa Valley Prep Sports: Hoop teams start VVAL play with muffled bang

Napa Valley Prep Sports: Hoop teams start VVAL play with muffled bang

Napa, American Canyon and Justin-Siena were all supposed to play each other in girls and boys basketball and soccer and this week and determine the early front-runners in the Vine Valley Athletic League, but a spike in COVID-19 infections throughout the North Bay put the seasons on hold.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady he needed one more catch for $500K jackpot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News