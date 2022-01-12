Napa Valley Prep Soccer: Justin-Siena girls blank American Canyon, 4-0

The Justin-Siena girls soccer team ended a 12-day break from competition by opening Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 4-0 win at American Canyon on Tuesday night.

The Braves (5-2 overall) scored every goal in the first half, as Tessa Salvestrin scored twice and Abigail Smith and Lela Hamilton once each.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Assists came from Jill Fischer, Mariel Caballero-Emana and Thais Thomson-Rangel.

Justin-Siena hosts Petaluma (3-2-3, 0-0-2 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage 1, Sonoma Valley 0

Iztlli Garcia converted a penalty kick in the second half as the Crushers (8-2-2, 3-0 VVAL) won by a single goal for the fourth time this season to stay atop the VVAL.

After Emmanuel Hurtado put a through ball into the box to Garcia, the Dragons’ goalkeeper came out of the net and fouled Garcia to set up the go-ahead kick.

Vintage co-coach Javier Covarrubias said Crushers keeper Cadel Newton and defenders Noel Lopez, Eric Reis, Flavio Guzman and Oscar Saucedo were key in the shutout.

“Sonoma's team put up a good fight and it was hard to break them down in the attacking third,” Covarrubias added.

The Crushers will host archrival Napa High in a Big Game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

JV Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 2, American Canyon 1

Blake Wisely scored both goals for the Braves in their road win Tuesday night.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.