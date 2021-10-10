Napa Valley Prep Soccer: Upvalley teams happy to be in hunt again

Cruz said he and his team are ready for Tuesday’s rematch at Cloverdale.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I think we’re looking great and we’re going to come out on top.”

St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos was also happy with way his team blanked Kelseyville.

“I was very pleased with our team’s performance considering we have two big pieces missing with Aaron and Andres not in the lineup. We’re missing our main midfielder and main attacker, who was on a record-pace season,” he said. “When you lose two guys like that, you have to step up, and I think we did.

“We’ve got to have this mentality of moving the ball and not letting a team like Kelseyville settle in. Just the fact that we were moving the ball and trying to create opportunities and playing on their side of the field and having possession, if you check all those things off, you’re going to come up with a win regardless how many shots on goal you take and whether they go in or not. Eventually, they do go in when you give yourself that kind of opportunity.

“Now we have an opportunity to erase our only loss. Hopefully we can pull it off.”