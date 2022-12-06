Napa Valley Prep Soccer: Vintage boys come back to tie first two games

The reigning Northern California Division IV boys soccer champions from Vintage High lost only seven seniors, but the Crushers are still looking for their first win of the 2022-23 season after two games.

They still have the same fight in them, though, coming back in both games to salvage ties, and go into Wednesday night’s home game at Memorial Stadium against a 3-1 Livermore High squad with an 0-2 record.

In a 1-1 result against Redwood last Wednesday at Memorial Stadium, the visiting Giants led 1-0 at halftime before goalkeeper Luis Vazquez pitched a second half shutout and Adrian Ceja tied it with an assist from Jose Rosales.

In a wild 3-3 deadlock against College Park on Monday night in Pleasant Hill, the Falcons widened their 2-0 halftime lead to an all-but-decisive 3-0 advantage early in the second half.

That’s when the Crushers went to work.

Noel Lopez put Vintage on the board off an assist from Angel Saucedo. Ceja made it 3-2 with an assist from Jose Rosales, and Emmanuel Hurtado equalized with another assist from Saucedo.

So the Crushers are undefeated, but also winless.

“We’ve been a bit sloppy these first two games, which can be expected this early in the season,” said Javier Covarrubias, co-coaching the Crushers once again with Alex Feliciano. “Against Redwood we played a poor first half and went down early, but we came back and played a great second half and tied the game up and had chances to even win. Against College Park, again we went down early but we were able to stick with our game plan and tie it and have chances to win as well.

“But regardless of results right now, Alex and I have been really happy with the way that the team has responded and continued to play our style and gotten back into games. These boys are already showing some grit, and it’s going to be important as we play a tough preseason with some strong teams. We want to be tested so that when playoffs come, we are ready to make another run.”

Winters 5, St. Helena 3

The Saints fell to 1-4-1 with Monday night’s home loss to the Warriors (1-0-1).

It looked like St. Helena would get its first win since edging Napa High 1-0 at Memorial Stadium back on Nov. 9 when senior Gino Hanna gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

But Winters tied it six minutes later and grabbed a 4-1 halftime lead with three goals in a six-minute span late in the half.

Hanna scored again with 28 minutes left in the game, and junior Trevor Forgie made it a 4-3 game with six minutes left. But Winters responded with an insurance goal with two minutes remaining.

“We improved was in the second half, although we had a very lousy first half and I think everybody will agree that we weren’t ready,” St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “We were kinda shellshocked from the beginning. Once we got going, I think where we did very well was players coming off the bench and helping out some of our starters.

“Gino had a solid second half, just because he had time to kinda settle down and see what was going on. Same with Leo Rodriguez. Once he came into the game, he really sparked us on the outside. Same thing with Juan Garcia, who was playing on the right wing. Once he started getting involved on his side, things started happening for us. I think that’s where a lot of the attack started coming, which didn’t happen in the first half.”

Making the move from the fall season to winter, the Saints have had to get used to playing in much colder conditions as well as facing tougher competition.

“We purposely set up this schedule to make a good run in the playoffs,” said Gallegos, whose team lost in the North Coast Section Division 1 semifinals in fall 2021. “We’ve got to put games together, and I think we will, but we have to get back to what worked last year. Last year we were a mostly new team trying to figure things out, but we were able to finish (score). This year the biggest issue is not necessarily possession, but finishing plays. Right now we’re a little one-dimensional. We want to go up one side instead of looking (at the whole field). Once we get into league play, I believe we’ll work all of those things out.”

Saints center back Justin Lopez felt the players needed to prepare themselves better.

“Our concentration just wasn’t there. We were mentally there for the first 20 minutes, but overall we weren’t really prepared for this team,” he said. “Once we get on the field, we need to be mentally and physically ready and all dressed up and ready to warm up. We had too much chit-chatting during warmups tonight. We weren’t focusing enough. (Moving to the winter season) has affected us when it’s cold at night. Our muscles are too cold when we don’t warm up enough.”

The Saints will visit Will C. Wood (2-1-1) in Vacaville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Varsity Girls

Winters 5, St. Helena 2

Like the boys did after their game, the St. Helena girls (2-2) scored first — on a goal by Alice Baxter just five minutes in — before Winters came back to take a big halftime lead, 3-1.

The Warriors went up 4-1 only a minute into the second half. Emily Escobedo Fabela stopped the bleeding with a goal 12 minutes later to make it 4-2. After keeping Winters (1-1) at bay for 33 minutes, Saints goalkeeper Piper Pike gave up a goal with six minutes left.

St. Helena head coach Milton Gallegos was pleased with the effort of senior captain Eva Bowen, even though she didn’t score as usual.

“Eva has been outstanding all season so far. She hasn’t had a game where she hasn’t put in full effort and given me 80 minutes of nothing but non-stop, go-go-go,” he said. “Emily has been consistent, too. Sometimes she won’t touch the ball for a while but then will create a goal out of nothing by being physical with the defenders, like she did tonight.

“Overall, I’m not too upset. This is a very good (Winters) team. It’s taking time to get used to the cold coming from the fall, when we would have a beautiful 60-degree day and then 100 degrees next time we played. But I think we’re beginning to do that. I don’t think that’s an excuse anymore.

“We just have to get use to opponents like this. The problem in the fall was we had games where we won 9-0 and didn’t get a lot out of it, and then we’d have a tough game and then another two games that were weak, and then another tough game. It was very inconsistent, whereas we’re learning in the winter that every match is a tough one. There are no down games.”

The Saints will host American Canyon (2-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.