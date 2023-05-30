Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the second year in a row, the American Canyon High softball program is graduating three seniors who have been on the varsity all four seasons.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Before 2022, the Wolves never had more than two on the varsity that long. Next year, they could have five.

But it hasn’t kept junior varsity teams from winning. According to fourth-year JV head coach Jaime Ramirez, varsity head coach Roger Harris asked him to take the JV reins in 2020 and, with the help of assistant coach Ben Lobao, the JV Wolves have gone 45-5 ever since.

Ramirez said the JV Wolves were 3-1 in 2020 before the season was canceled due to pandemic restrictions, then finished 10-0 in 2021 and 16-4 last season.

This year’s JV squad was 16-0, including 7-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play, despite one of the wettest springs in recent memory.

“It was good group of girls of all different talent levels that worked through an odd season because of so much time off in between games and sometimes practices due to all the rain we had throughout the season,” Ramirez said. “They were the best hitting team as a whole that I’ve ever coached. Out of our 17 games, we were held under double-digit runs four times. In one of those games, we scored 9, and another game was 7-1.”

One of the team’s leaders was pitcher Kate Sosa, who also played third base. The freshman hit .510 with 26 hits, including six doubles, five triples and two home runs. She drew six walks and had 31 RBI and 27 runs scored. Sosa also led the pitching staff with 74 1/3 innings, striking out 128 with just 17 walks.

In an 11-2 tournament win over California High of San Ramon, Sosa drove in six runs with two triples and a single.

“Kate was a rock in the circle all season,” Ramirez said. “She took the win in all but four of our games.”

Returning sophomore Elise Wilson, playing at first base when she wasn’t the designated hitter, led the Wolves with a .540 batting clip. She had 27 hits, including 11 doubles, a triple and two home runs, and had three walks. She drove in 32 runs and scored 19.

“Elise really smashed the ball all season,” Ramirez said. “She would have had another five or six homers, but we played on only four fields with fences and she hit two out in those games.”

The team’s second-best batting average belonged to returning sophomore and team co-captain Aalayah Ramos, who played in right and left field. She hit .525 with 21 hits, including four doubles, a triple and a home run, while drawing five walks and driving in 19 runs and scoring 14.

Freshman pitcher and utility player Hailey Zollinger hit .444 with 20 hits, five of them doubles, and had eight walks, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored. She pitched 9 1/3 innings and notched seven strikeouts and two wins.

Hitting .414 was Naijah Harris, who played at third base and behind the plate. The freshman had two doubles, a triple and a home run among her 12 hits, walking seven times and driving in and scoring eight runs.

Her twin, freshman Alayah Harris, played center field and shortstop and hit .260 with nine hits. She had a double, seven walks, seven RBI and 19 runs scored.

Playing shortstop and second base was team co-captain Alecea Annal. The sophomore hit .357 with eight singles and two doubles, walked eight times, drove in eight runs and scored 15.

Returning sophomore Kym Daniels played left field, right field and third base and hit .312 with a triple, four doubles and five singles. She had seven walks and drove in seven runs while scoring 10.

Freshman catcher-outfielder Raquel Winterburn hit .280 with three doubles and six singles and had seven walks, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Jazz Flores, a freshman who played second base and shortstop, hit .240 with a double and eight base hits, a whopping 23 walks, seven RBI and 24 runs scored.

Pitching and playing first base was freshman Alana Reid. She hit .364 with two singles and two doubles, drew three walks, and had two RBI and seven runs scored. She pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and picking up one win.

Brianna Velasco played in the outfield and at second base and hit .200. The freshman had four singles, four walks, five RBI and eight runs scored.

Tonia Valencia, in her first-ever season of softball, also hit .200. The freshman outfielder recorded two base hits, three walks, three RBI and seven runs scored.

Also in her first season of the sport was Ciena Reyes. The freshman outfielder hit .333 with two hits, three walks, four RBI and five runs scored.

The Wolves didn’t coast to all 16 wins. Three came in extra innings and two were walk-offs. One of the walk-off wins was 1-0 over former Solano County Athletic Conference rival Benicia. In the last inning, after Sosa was intentionally walked to load the bases, Wilson doubled to win it.

The most memorable victory of the season was 13-6 in 11 innings over the Wolves’ current league rival, Vintage, on the road. American Canyon knew it wasn’t going to be easy after outslugging the Crushers 15-10 at home earlier in the season.

Sosa pitched an impressive complete game, amassing 25 strikeouts while allowing just six hits and one walk.

“It was back and forth all game with some crazy and unusual plays throughout,” Ramirez said. “Multiple times in extra innings, Vintage had runners in scoring position with less than two outs, but the team stayed together and made plays when needed. They battled all game and every player contributed.

“I look forward to another good season with the returning players we’ll possibly have next year.”

Ramirez, whose daughter Julia was a junior outfielder on this year’s varsity squad, came in with quite a coaching resume.

He first coached his sons’ American Canyon Little League baseball teams 10 years ago. He transitioned into coaching softball when his daughters started playing in the ACLL in 2015. He also began coaching travel softball that year.

It was after his ACLL softball team came up one win short of advancing to the Western Regionals that Harris reached out about him coaching junior varsity. Ramirez now coaches the AC Rampage Fastpitch 16U travel ball team, as well.

“I really enjoy coaching softball between the lines for the strategy and competition but also the teaching aspect of it all,” he said, “and knowing the life lessons the players will learn from playing the game.”

Today in sports history: May 31 1938: Henry Armstrong beats Barney Ross for the world welterweight title 1942: Sam Snead beats Jim Turnesa to win PGA Championship 1949: Sam Snead wins the PGA Championship, defeating Johnny Palmer 1983: Philadelphia 76ers sweep LA Lakers to win NBA championship 1987: Edmonton Oilers win their third Stanley Cup 2001: Pat Day becomes the third jockey to reach 8,000 wins 2007: LeBron James scores a career playoff-high 48 points to lift Cavs over Pistons 2008: Usain Bolt sets the world record in the 100 meters 2009: Stephen Cardullo sets tournament record with seven hits in 37-6 rout 2009: Rafael Nadal’s unbeaten run at the French Open ends 2012: Kevin Durant, Thunder snap Spurs' 20-game winning streak