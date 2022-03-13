Napa Valley Prep Softball: American Canyon, Vintage go 1-1 in St. Helena Showdown

The American Canyon High softball team absorbed its first loss of the season, 7-2, to East Nicolaus in the two-day St. Helena Showdown on Saturday.

The Spartans (5-0) went 3-1 in Northern Section Division V championship games from 2016 to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all CIF playoff competition the last two springs.

The Wolves (4-1) got a double, walk and run scored from Raegan Jackson, a base hit and run scored from Angelia Rodriguez, a base hit and RBI from Lindsay Feinberg, and a single apiece from Alexandria Yra and Isabella Santiago.

Yanesa Rosas pitched a complete game in defeat, allowing 5 earned runs on 9 hits, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.

American Canyon 15, St. Helena 4, 5 innings

The Saints got on the board first at their Showdown on Friday, in the bottom of the first inning, but American Canyon answered with a seven-run outburst in the second and a five-spot in the top of the third.

"We started off a little slow. We saw only four or five pitches in our first at-bat and went down 1-2-3," American Canyon head coach Roger Harris said. "And then St. Helena put one up on us, and the mood changed."

St. Helena responded with two in the bottom of the third, but the Wolves outscored the hosts 3-1 in the fifth to stop the game by the 10-run mercy rule.

"We got run-ruled, but getting run-ruled by the team (Harris has) got is not anything to be ashamed about," Saints head coach Brandon Farrell said. "We had opportunities to make it a little more competitive score-wise. There were a lot of things we did well. We definitely attacked the ball against a good pitcher a lot better, hit balls a lot harder — we got more on the barrell. We pitched all right. We had balls off the bat that were playable balls. We just got lost in a couple of innings with the speed of how they play.

"They are an impressive team."

Leading the Wolves' 13-hit barrage were Rodriguez (3 for 4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored), Jackson (3 for 4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Delia Lobao (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, run scored) and Kylee Sandino (2 for 4, 2 runs scored).

Also contributing offensively were Jaida Fulcher (1 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, walk, run scored), Mya Santiago (1 for 3, 3 RBIs, walk) and Alexis Abalos (1 for 3, RBI, walk, 2 runs scored).

"The girls hit tonight, which was nice after that first inning," Harris said.

Yra pitched all five innings for the win, allowing 2 earned runs on 4 hits, 6 strikeouts and 2 walks.

"We love coming up here and competing with Brandon (Farrell, St. Helena head coach) and his girls," added Harris. "Who wouldn't want to play softball up here?"

East Nicolaus 11, St. Helena 1, 5 innings

The Saints fell to 2-4 in a loaded preseason against schools mostly bigger than theirs as Danni Farris pitched a one-hitter for the Spartans in the St. Helena Showdown contest on Saturday.

East Nicolaus scored 10 runs in the third inning to go up 11-0.

Skylar Fruetal nixed the shutout bid in the top of the fourth with an RBI triple that drove in Thalia Smith, who had walked. They were the Saints’ only base runners as Farris struck out 10 in the mercy rule-shortened game.

Smith started in the pitching circle and allowed all 11 runs (8 earned) in 2 1/3 innings, yielding 6 hits and 7 walks while striking out 2. Aribella Farrell pitched the last 1 2/3 frames, fanning 4 and walking 1.

Vintage 4, Redwood 1

Shelby Morse pitched a three-hitter for the Crushers at the St. Helena Showdown on Friday, allowing 1 unearned run on 10 strikeouts and 1 walk. The senior also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored. Angie Rubalcava was 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored.

Camila Barboza and Audrey Manley each had a base hit and a run scored, and Devin Viruet had a hit and sacrifice bunt, and Emily Vanderbilt added a hit.

Del Oro 2, Vintage 0

The Crushers also got a three-hitter in Saturday’s game at the St. Helena Showdown, from Raimy Gamsby. But Del Oro (6-1) scored two unearned runs in the fourth inning off the senior, who struck out 8 and walked 1.

Golden Eagles senior Caroline Grimes held the Crushers to 2 hits, singles by Morse and Manley. Brianna Allen and Viruet each added a sacrifice bunt for Vintage (5-1).

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.