Napa Valley Prep Softball: Crushers beat Wolves 5-3 for share of first place in VVAL

“You want to play meaningful games and at least you're playing for something,” Vintage head coach Robert Poppe said. “So these are good jitters, good pressure to have. I look forward to a few more years battling with AC. (Wolves head coach Roger Harris) has got a young group. We're also young right now, and I think they're going to be a good challenge for years to come, so it’s really exciting.

“I knew it was going to be a close-scoring game. I didn't think it was going to be a blowout either way. Like I told the girls in the fourth, ‘they're gonna come back, they're a good team, and we’ve got to be ready.’ They mounted their comeback and, luckily, Shelby kept them off the bases long enough to get that last out.”

Harris, whose Wolves never finished higher than third in the old Solano County Athletic League, finished second in their first VVAL campaign in 2019. After the 2020 season was canceled a few games into it, lone senior Maddy Chambers got to graduate with a team that had already clinched first place before Thursday’s loss.