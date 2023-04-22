The future is bright when your freshman left fielder is leading the team in batting. The sky is the limit.

On Friday afternoon at the Vintage softball field, Cienna Alvarez continued her fantastic first season of high school softball by going 2 for 2 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in leading the Crushers past visiting crosstown rival Napa High, 15-0, in a mercy rule-shortened, five-inning Vine Valley Athletic League game.

Vintage (12-7, 6-1 VVAL) opened the scoring with a six-spot in the bottom of the first inning.

It all started when Audrey Manley walked and stole second base, Angie Rubalcava reached on an error that sent Manley to third before stealing second base herself, and both came in when Alvarez roped a double into the left-center gap.

“I just try to go up with aggressiveness at the plate,” Alvarez said, “and I just kind of see it.”

Alvarez is batting an eye-popping .500 on the season, which has vaulted her from the sixth spot in the batting order to the cleanup spot.

“I think staying with a hard swing. You never want to have a lazy swing or weak swing,” Alvarez said of why she’s been hitting so well lately. “I think weight training, and then just being aggressive at the plate and staying trying to stay consistent. When I'm up to bat, I don't look for home runs. I just look to place the ball.”

Her first-inning double was followed by a two-run homer to left field by Ava Raines. The sophomore’s first round-tripper of the season upped the lead to 4-0.

“Huge growth from Ava from last year to this year,” Vintage head coach Megan Lopez said. “I really think wrestling played a part in that for her in the offseason and she is more disciplined. She is more mature and she's really risen to the occasion in her sophomore season.”

The Crushers scored their final runs of the first inning when Emily Vanderbilt reached on an infield single and scored when Devin Viruet reached on a single, drawing an errant throw that went down the right-field line. A wild pitch later brought in Viruet.

In the second, Vintage put the game out of reach by adding another six runs to go up 12-0. Three of them scored after Raines was hit by a pitch and went to third when Brianna Allen doubled, putting two runners in scoring position. Desiree Griffith was hit by a pitch to load the sacks before Taylor Lauritsen reached on an error that cleared the bases.

In the third, the Crushers added two more runs when Alvarez and Raines singled and Allen was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Alvarez scored on a single by Desssiana Garcia. Raines scored when Mia Griffith drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Vintage scored the last run of the game in the fourth when Manley singled, got to third on a pair of wild pitches, and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Vanderbilt.

Others having a nice day at the plate for Vintage were Raines (3 for 3, home run, three RBIs, three runs scored), Allen (2 for 3, double, RBI, run scored), Manley (1 for 2, stolen base, three runs scored), Garcia (1 for 2, RBI), Vanderbilt (1 for 3 run, RBI) and Lauritsen (1 for 3, double, three RBIs).

“It makes me happy when they see great pitches to hit but they also know when to hold up,” Lopez said of the team’s offensive approach. “I think that's the sign of a really disciplined team — they hit the great pitches and they know when to not jump balls.”

Napa (6-11, 3-6 VVAL) was on the bad side of a potential perfect game until junior second baseman Molly Travis came to the plate in the fourth and hit a single back up the middle to end the bid.

Travis has been somewhat of a catalyst in the leadoff spot for the Grizzlies with her great speed.

“Molly just has a mindset that she needs to get on and she always seems to find a way,” Napa High head coach Ron Walston said. “I mean, you gotta hand it to Angie. My hat's off to her for pitching damn near a perfect game. But we put a few balls in play, and you gotta hand it to Molly. She is just a great player.

“Molly's hard on herself when she doesn't get on, but she always seems to find a way. She'll look for her pitch and just put in play and make them play defense.”

The only others registering hits for Napa High were Reilly Parga (1 for 2) and Bella Cook (1 for 2). Both hits came in the fifth, when the Grizzlies got their lone runner in scoring position after Parga and Cook singled.

“Well, I think they just finally caught up,” Walston said of finally getting some hits in the fifth. “Angie throws hard. We talk about it all the time — you’ve got to be on time. The score got away from us. Another time through the lineup and I think we could probably have put a couple of runs up, but it didn't happen. It just wasn't our day.”

Getting the win in the circle for Vintage was Rubalcava. In five innings of work, the sophomore right-hander fanned nine and had no walks. She also was perfect through the first three frames before allowing just three hits on the way to her fourth win of the season. She threw only 76 pitches.

Rubalcava and Garcia had combined to allow five earned runs on eight hits in a 6-3 loss to Redwood in Larkspur on Thursday.

“I think she showed us some resiliency today,” Lopez said of Rubalcava. “I think yesterday was not a great outing for us at Redwood and she really brought it today. She threw harder and she was hitting her spots, so I think she really came back from what she went through yesterday.”

The Crushers won both Big Games for only the second time since 2016. In fact, their only sweep of Napa High in the last six years had come during the participation-oriented 2021 season, when no league championship banners were presented and the North Coast Section playoffs were canceled because of the pandemic.

“Of course, I’m happy for the girls,” Lopez said. “I think that Big Game always comes with a certain set of emotions. It’s truly anyone’s game, no matter what sport. Always against Napa High it’s an emotional game, and I’m proud of the girls that they were able to take two of them this year.”

Vintage and Casa Grande lead the VVAL with one league loss each and will meet in Petaluma on Tuesday, after the Crushers host Justin-Siena on Monday. Vintage then hosts third-place American Canyon on Friday.

Napa High has an 11-day break from competition before playing its final three games on the road during the first week of May.

Vintage honors Vanderbilt

The Crushers took time before the game to honor their only senior, Vanderbilt, who signed with the NCAA Division II softball program at California State University Monterey Bay back in November. Manley, Lauritsen, Rubalcava and Allen spoke about what Vanderbilt has meant to them during the ceremony.

