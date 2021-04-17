 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Prep Softball: Freshmen go yard as AmCan stuns Napa, 10-9
Prep Softball

Napa Valley Prep Softball: Freshmen go yard as AmCan stuns Napa, 10-9

{{featured_button_text}}

The American Canyon High softball team finished off a five-inning comeback with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat visiting Vine Valley Athletic League foe Napa High, 10-9, in each team’s season opener on Thursday.

The Wolves trailed 4-0 after two innings, but just 8-7 after five. Napa added a run in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.

In the bottom half, freshman Alexandra Yra’s sacrifice fly and Raegan Jackson’s bunt single tied the score before Alexis Abalos drove in the winning run with an infield single.

Abalos went 2 for 5 with an RBI for American Canyon. Lindsay Feinberg was 2 for 2 with a double and RBI, Angelia Rodriguez went 2 for 4, Yra homered and drove in three runs, Jackson had a double and two RBIs, and Kylee Sandino had a double.

Napa High got a home run from one of its own freshmen, Reilly Parga. Alana Valentine also homered, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Caity Newburn was 2 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and Jordan Blackmon went 2 for 4 for the Grizzlies, who visit Justin-Siena next Thursday.

American Canyon has road games next week against Fairfield on Monday, Casa Grande on Tuesday, and Sonoma Valley on Thursday.

St. Helena 17, Clear Lake 2 (5 innings)

Carter Dahline came to play Friday, nearly hitting for the cycle as the Saints improved to 3-0 in North Central League I action and 5-2 overall with a rout at home. The senior went 4 for 4 with a home run, double, five RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base to lead a 13-hit attack.

Skylar Fruetal was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base; Blythe Brakesman went 2 for 3 and scored twice; and Sofia Cupp was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Aribella Farrell — who pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts, one walk and one earned run — was 1 for 2 with an RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Alexandra Hill went 1 for 2 with an RBI, walk and two runs scored; Mia Wagner was 1 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored; Gema Jimenez was 1 for 3 with an RBI, two walks, a hit by pitch, and run scored; and Linnea Cupp had an RBI and run scored.

Basketball with two nets? Coach in Russia shows off his inventive twist on sport
Reilly Pargais

Napa High freshman Reilly Pargais hit a home run in her first varsity game Thursday at American Canyon.

 Submitted photo

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News