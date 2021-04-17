Napa Valley Prep Softball: Freshmen go yard as AmCan stuns Napa, 10-9

The American Canyon High softball team finished off a five-inning comeback with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat visiting Vine Valley Athletic League foe Napa High, 10-9, in each team’s season opener on Thursday.

The Wolves trailed 4-0 after two innings, but just 8-7 after five. Napa added a run in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In the bottom half, freshman Alexandra Yra’s sacrifice fly and Raegan Jackson’s bunt single tied the score before Alexis Abalos drove in the winning run with an infield single.

Abalos went 2 for 5 with an RBI for American Canyon. Lindsay Feinberg was 2 for 2 with a double and RBI, Angelia Rodriguez went 2 for 4, Yra homered and drove in three runs, Jackson had a double and two RBIs, and Kylee Sandino had a double.

Napa High got a home run from one of its own freshmen, Reilly Parga. Alana Valentine also homered, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Caity Newburn was 2 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and Jordan Blackmon went 2 for 4 for the Grizzlies, who visit Justin-Siena next Thursday.

American Canyon has road games next week against Fairfield on Monday, Casa Grande on Tuesday, and Sonoma Valley on Thursday.

St. Helena 17, Clear Lake 2 (5 innings)