Napa Valley Prep Softball: Gamsby signs with Rutgers before senior season

It’s taken as many hours by car to get to many of Raimy Gamsby’s travel softball tournaments as it will for her family to get to her college games by airplane.

But Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey felt like the perfect fit for the Vintage High softball standout, even though she has lived all her life in Napa.

The senior figures after playing for travel ball clubs such as Universal Fastpitch, Sorcerer and Lady Magic, as far away as Southern California, Arizona and Kansas City, she will feel comfortable playing NCAA Division I college softball.

“You play against the best players in the country, players who are going into the Pac-12 Conference, Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference, so it prepares you for sure,” she said of travel ball after signing a national letter of intent to play for the Scarlet Knights at a Nov. 10 ceremony in the Vintage cafeteria.

Gamsby will pitch and play first base for the Crushers one more time this spring, hoping for her first playoff win. The 2019 Crushers fell to Carondelet 5-2 in their North Coast Section Division I opener in Concord.

She ranks fifth in Vintage’s senior class with a 4.57 cumulative GPA and plans to major in biomedical engineering.

“There were a few schools out here that I looked into, but Rutgers was just everything I was looking for,” said the senior “It’s highly academic and it’s in the Big Ten Conference, so it’s highly athletic.”

Gamsby has been highly athletic since at least her 2019 freshman season at Vintage. She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team that year, amassing 115 strikeouts with a 1.16 ERA in 72 2/3 innings in the pitching circle.

As a sophomore, when Vintage went 3-1-1 in a COVID-shortened season, she posted a 0.37 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 19 innings.

This past spring, there were no all-league awards, league pennants nor playoffs, Gamsby went 4-1 with 89 strikeouts and a 0.92 ERA in 38 innings. She walked six and hit five batters as the Crushers went 11-2 overall and finished second in the VVAL at 10-2. She allowed three home runs, but didn’t give up any other extra-base hits. At the plate, she hit .375 with seven singles, a double and a triple and had seven RBIs.

“Raimy is tough competitor in the pitching circle with a pretty good bat at the plate, as well,” Vintage head coach Robert Poppe said. “She normally dominates the batters she faces. I’m not sure there are better numbers in our league.”

Gamsby has been sharing the pitching circle since her freshman year with Shelby Morse, who also signed Nov. 10 with an East Coast school — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“It’s really nice to have a second pitcher on your high school team because it’s kind of the norm that one pitcher will take the load,” Gamsby said. “I think we got really lucky here at Vintage. It makes us better players.

Gamsby made her official visit to Rutgers in early September.

“You get to stay there for 48 hours and you just tour the campus and spend time with the team and just get to see what it’s like there. It’s like a little college town. I loved it,” she said, adding that she looks forward to the East Coast weather. “I’ll get seasons now.”

She said signing takes a big weight off her shoulders going into her senior season.

“With COVID, no one was really sure what was going to happen,” she said, “so it was a relief once I was able to commit and find a school that I loved.”

Like Gamsby on the Vintage varsity, Kristen Butler is going into her fourth season as Rutgers’ head coach. Her Scarlet Knights finished 8-36 in a Big Ten-only schedule this past spring, two years after going 29-11 in the conference — their best record since 2015 — and will be happy to add a winner like Gamsby to the roster.

“We are excited to have Raimy join the Scarlet Knights softball family,” Butler said on the team’s website. “She is a fierce competitor on the mound and in the classroom. Raimy will bring a lot of experience on the field as she has played high-level travel ball. She encompasses all that a student-athlete stands for.”

