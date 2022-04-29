Napa Valley Prep Softball: Grizzlies rally in 8th to stun Crushers, 9-8

Big Games have had some amazing moments over the years at Kiwanis Park in downtown Napa, where many Napa High and Vintage High softball players have played summer recreational ball in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association.

In the second Vine Valley Athletic League meeting of the season between the crosstown rivals, Napa High’s Ella Johnson became the latest hero when her walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth drove in fellow sophomore Molly Travis to give the fifth-place Grizzlies a 9-8, extra-inning upset of the first-place Crushers.

“When I got up to bat,” an emotional Johnson said of her winning hit, “I had the mentality like ‘I’m not giving up right now. I’m getting this for my team. I have this every second, I’m not letting down.’ That’s my mentality the entire time.”

Johnson was nearly perfect at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a double, RBI and three runs scored.

“I just kind of go up there with confidence,” she said. “I really can’t say thank you enough to my coaches and everybody. This game was something to remember for sure.”

The Grizzlies (3-10, 3-5 VVAL) are now on a two-game win streak after using a 12-run third inning to win 19-0 Tuesday at Justin-Siena, the only opponent they had beaten all season before Thursday.

Vintage (12-2, 6-1 VVAL) entered the top of the seventh trailing 6-5. But sophomore Devin Viruet (2 for 4, 3 RBIs, stolen base, run scored) singled, got to second base when senior Raimy Gamsby hit into a fielder’s choice, and scored on a double just inside the third-base line by senior Bianca Avalos (1 for 4, RBI, run scored) to tie it at 6-6 before Gamsby pitched a scoreless bottom half to force the extra inning.

In the top of the eighth, Vintage scored a pair of runs to take their second lead of the game. Audrey Manley began the inning as the ghost runner at second base, per international tiebreaker rules, and the freshman moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by senior Shelby Morse. After junior Emily Vanderbilt (1 for 3) was hit by a pitch and stole second, Viruet who roped a two-run single that brought in Vanderbilt and Manley.

“I’m proud of them,” first-year Crushers head coach Megan Lopez said. “I think it would have been easy for them to maybe lay down a little bit, but I am proud of the grit and the determination that they showed there in the end.”

Down 8-6, Napa had some work to do in the bottom half. Ghost runner Reilly Parga scored on a triple down the right-field line by senior Olivia Vavricka (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored), who then scored on a bloop single by Travis (3 for 4, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, run scored) to tie the game and set the stage for Johnson’s heroics.

“I told them ‘Pick inside, pick outside, until you get two strikes. Look forward. If it’s there, hit it,’” Napa High head coach Ron Walston said.

The win was huge for Napa. It the first Big Game on April 5, the Grizzlies scored four runs in the top of the first inning — only to lose 14-4 in a six-inning, mercy rule-shortened game.

“To be honest, I was disappointed with the last time and I told them after that game we’re better than that,” Walston said. “If we could just put it all together, we can compete with anybody in the league, and they proved it tonight.”

Getting the win in the circle was senior Alyssa Michie. The right-hander went all eight frames on 126 pitches. She walked 6 and struck out 5 while giving up 7 runs, 5 of them earned. She helped her cause by going 1 for 4 at the plate.

“I’ve never seen Alyssa pitch better than that, and she’s been working hard,” Walston said. “She struggled a little bit early and we were kind of thin in the pitching area, then we had a couple players out and she had to catch for a while. She wasn’t throwing. She might’ve had a little bit of rust, but we got our work in the last couple of weeks. She just battled. That’s a great hitting team and she got the outs we needed.”

The Crushers scored twice in the top of the first. Angie Rubalcava (1 for 4, double, stolen base, two runs scored) walked and stole second before the freshman advanced to third on an infield single by Morse (1 for 2, stolen base). When Morse stole second, senior catcher Caity Newburn’s throw went into center field and allowed Rubalcava to score. Morse advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Viruet sacrifice fly to center field.

Napa cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the first when Johnson singled and scored on a Tapia single, and tied it 2-2 in the second when Johnson singled, moved up to second on a wild pitch, swiped third, and came in on a single by senior Dalila Tapia (3 for 4, double, 3 RBIs, run scored).

In the third, Rubalcava tripled and came in on a Manley single for a 3-2 Vintage lead. But Napa regained the lead in the bottom half. Johnson singled, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and scored on a Tapia single. Tapia got to third on Michie’s hit-and-run single and Michie's courtesy runner, Lauren Nicklas, stole second and drew a throw from Manley that allowed Tapia to score for a 4-3 lead.

Vintage tied it back up at 4-4 in the fourth when sophomore Taylor Lauritsen (1 for 2, run scored) singled, took second on Rubalcava’s sacrifice fly to center, and scored on a single by Manley (4 for 5, double, 2 RBIs, stolen base, 2 runs scored).

But Napa grabbed a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Johnson singled and scored on Newburn’s double to center field and Newburn (1 for 4, double, RBI, run scored) scored on another Tapia RBI single.

The Crushers pulled within 6-5 in the sixth when Avalos reached on a single and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Lauritsen when Travis threw the ball into left field after covering first base.

Vintage also got a hit from senior Camila Barboza (1 for 3).

Taking the loss was Gamsby. The senior struck out 14 and walked just one on a whopping 147 pitches in her 7⅔ innings of work.

Napa is back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Sonoma Valley. Vintage will visit Justin-Siena at 11 a.m. Saturday and host Casa Grande at 4 p.m. Tuesday.