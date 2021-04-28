Napa Valley Prep Softball: Napa High strikes first but Vintage dominates Big Game, 12-1 in 5 innings

Gamsby brushed off Valentine’s first-inning solo blast and went back to work. The junior was electric all afternoon, each pitch consistently making an audible pop in catcher Breanna Perez’s mitt. Gamsby struck out of the next three batters in the first inning and by the end of the second frame had six punchouts. She threw four innings, allowing only one hit and one earned run while striking out nine.

After Brianna Allen ripped a two-out single in her first Big Game at-bat but was stranded by Napa starter Karen Sepulveda, the Crushers got on the board with seven runs in the top of the second inning and didn’t look back.

Shelby Morse opened the frame with a single to right field, Gamsby singled to left and got a courtesy runner, Xitali Mora, and Perez drew a walk to load the bases. Camila Barboza tied the game for Vintage (4-0, 3-0 VVAL), smacking a ball into right field that scored Morse from third. Mora attempted to score from second, as well, but the sophomore was thrown out at the plate with a perfect throw from right fielder Molly Travis to UCLA commit Caity Newburn.

Sepulveda got the second out of the inning with her second strikeout for Napa (1-4, 1-3 VVAL), but the top of the order was coming up. Jordan Allen crushed a double to centerfield that scored Perez, and a bloop single from Bianca Avalos scored Barboza and Jordan Allen to make it 4-1.