Napa Valley Prep Softball: Napa’s Newburn takes West Point over West Coast

Caitlyn Newburn’s high school athletic career has been a roller-coaster ride as wild as any, but with bigger hills than most four-year varsity starters experience.

After verbally committing to UCLA as a freshman and sophomore and then withdrawing that status during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa High softball phenom ended up with what she wanted in the first place — a spot in a NCAA Division I program at a school where the 4.5 GPA student will be challenged.

That ended up being the Army Black Knights, as the teams from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York are called. Students must be appointed to school by a member of the U.S. Congress. In this case, it was Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

“He called me and congratulated me,” Newburn said on a ceremony celebrating her appointment in the Napa High library on March 30. “It was so amazing to be able to talk to him and work with him.”

Swinging the bat like a college player when she was a high school freshman, Newburn verbally committed to UCLA that year. Even with that target on her back, she hit .649 — third-best in the North Coast Section and 83rd in the nation, per MaxPreps.com.

She smacked 11 home runs and amassed 33 RBIs while notching a .759 on-base percentage and a mountainous 2.145 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) from the leadoff spot. For comparison, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout led Major League Baseball in OPS in 2018 with a 1.088 mark.

After COVID-19 canceled her sophomore season after just four games, in which she had the team’s only home run and tied for the team lead with 3 RBIs, Newburn began to wonder if she would be ready for the UCLA pressure cooker in two years.

Last year, the ongoing pandemic limited teams to playing league opponents and nonleague foes in neighboring counties, with no playoffs for the second year in a row.

Newburn led last year’s Grizzlies (5-9, 5-7 VVAL) with 5 home runs, 3 doubles, their only triple, 14 RBIs, 19 hits, and 12 runs scored, and had their second-best batting average at .442.

But she hadn’t made the mental leaps she’d wanted to as a sophomore and junior. She figured she wasn’t ready to play for the program ranked No. 1 in the nation in 2019 and 2020 — nor necessarily needed to play for the Bruins. So she withdrew her verbal commitment to UCLA.

“I was going through a mental struggle with softball and it was something I worked really hard on with a lot with support from my team and the coaches and, especially, my dad,” she said. “It was a mental slump and it was hard for me to end it with COVID and not being able to play all the time. It really was. It affected me and I wasn’t fully sure if I wanted to continue or how I wanted my future to look since I did commit at such a young age.

“Being able to step back and look at why I was feeling certain ways and how my mind was working and be able to adjust my mindset really helped. I’m really passionate about psychology and that has helped me a lot in my life — to be able to take steps back from situations and be able to solve them. It’s really important for me to drive myself, push myself and challenge myself, because I think that’s how I grow the best. But I knew at that point that I needed to take a step back and not be so hard on myself and work on growing and being a little bit forgiving of my slump. That really helped me come back into it.”

With her immense skills and potential, and a 4.5 GPA to boot, Newburn was hot property for other Division I programs — including Army.

“After I decided that maybe UCLA wasn’t the best choice for me, I was able to start playing travel again and COVID ended,” Newburn recalled. “My (travel) coach was in good contact with the Army coach and they recently lost their (Class of) 2022 catcher and I was able to talk to her. Since then, I’ve just fallen in love with the program and coaches and I was able to visit the campus. Everything they’re about and the opportunities (made me realize) this is what I want to do in the future. I really think it’s the best thing for me. I love it.

“My dad preaches being able to work hard in life to get where you want to go and reach your goals, and just being the best person you can be, especially supporting others, and I feel like it is a really good parallel to the military mindset. I feel like it was a great transition. The military mindset has a lot of what I want to be as a person, have as my career, and be as a person as I grow older, so I feel like that really balances my life.”

Grizzlies head coach Ron Walston thought two years ago he’d have two alumni playing for UCLA by next year, as with 2020 Napa High graduate Grace Guzman now in her second season with the Bruins. But he thinks she found the right fit.

“I am very happy for Caity,” said Napa’s fifth-year head coach. “I have been coaching for a long time and have not had a player that works harder than she does. We can put her anywhere on the field and she does an amazing job.

“Caity has maintained a GPA well over 4.0 for all four years of high school while taking the highest level of classes available. She is an excellent leader, even though she will probably say she is not. She leads by example and I could see her coaching at a high level if she ever wanted to pursue it. I know Caity will excel at West Point and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes at the college level.”

DeAnna Bowers, in her eighth season as an assistant coach at Napa High, agreed. Her daughter, 2018 Napa High graduate Brianna Bowers, played two seasons for Sacramento State.

“It will be fun to watch this one go through West Point. She’s going to be just fine,” Bowers said of Newburn. “One catcher who is my daughter’s age (and was on her travel team) played for UCLA for a year and said ‘This is not for me.’ She’s at Mississippi State now. You just have to pick the best fit for you, and this is the best fit for Caity. She’ll thrive with the structure.”

The daughter of Rayna Baker and Scott Newburn seemed well beyond her 14 years when she talked to reporters during her freshman season.

“I was raised with a little different mindset than a lot of other people that I’ve been around, but I think that being raised that way has helped me grow and has helped me come to this point in my life,” said Newburn. “I love pushing and seeing how far I can push myself as an athlete and a person in my career, so I think that West Point definitely gives me an opportunity to see how far I can go and to challenge myself and be a good leader and be able to support people around me because that’s what I love to do and help others around me and I think that West Point gives me the best outlet for that.”

Army recorded 12 Patriot League wins last year, its most since 2016, after head coach Cheryl Milligan’s first team in 2020 went 14-9 with no conference games played.

“I was able to get to know Coach Milligan personally and we were able to talk a lot,” Newburn said of her visit to West Point this winter. “I know she liked how much of a leader I am in both high school and travel ball and how much I really liked the military mindset and how much West Point fit in with what I wanted in my future. I know they really appreciated that. I was able to go out and see the campus and I fell in love with it than I had just thinking about it and preparing for it. It’s so beautiful out there and the people are amazing and so supportive of each other and help push each other to be better than they were yesterday. I think it’s going to be a great experience for me. I can’t wait.”

Never wanted to leave Napa High

Newburn’s freshman season was the last of four straight winning campaigns for the Grizzlies, who won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II title in 2017. Since winning the VVAL and going 15-8 overall in 2019, the Grizzlies are 7-19 over the three seasons since. But Newburn never thought of leaving her lifelong friends and transferring to a more successful program.

“We love to win, but I think we’re also focusing on growing as a team and also just having a lot of fun, especially in high school and being around each other,” she said. “We do want to win. We’ve just been having a few hiccups here and there. But I think we’ve been working really hard to get back to where we were.”

Bowers, whose son Brock helped lead Georgia to the national championship this past fall, said he never wanted to leave Napa High football despite its 0-10 season when he was injured during his sophomore season. He wanted to stay with friends such as Jack Giguiere, who ended up signing with San Diego at the same ceremony where Bowers signed with Georgia.

“How does she leave (fellow softball senior) Olivia Vavricka with everything they’ve been through together?” DeAnna Bowers said. “How do you just walk away (and transfer to another high school)? Same with Brock. How do you walk away from Jack Giguiere? You can’t. The kids that do stick it through come out like ‘Hey, those were some rough times and that’s life, right?’ There are going to be rough times in life, but you still make the best of it, and I have never heard one complaint from her. She gets mad when she strikes out occasionally, but there’s no negative energy coming out of that dugout with her. With teenage girls, that’s rare.”

Showing her love of softball at whatever level, Newburn played summer recreational softball with the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association at Kiwanis Park for the first time last summer.

“Travel softball was a little bit different with COVID and all that, so I thought that it would be a great opportunity for me to play with my friends and it was just amazing. It was so much fun,” Newburn said. “It is sad to think I won’t be able to see them as much or stay in close contact with them after this season. But I definitely see my teammates as some of my closest friends and I like how much they support and love me. It really helps you to continue to love the game and the sport. I’ve always loved Napa High and I love my coaches. I have really close connections with all of them, and they’re always so supportive of the whole team. They put in a lot of hard work, which we appreciate so much because it helps the team grow.”

The Grizzlies are on the road for VVAL games against Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and Casa Grande on Thursday, before hosting their annual Napa Tournament next Friday and Saturday.

Currently sidelined due to injury

As of March 30, Newburn had played in only one game — a season-opening 17-5 home loss to Vacaville in which she went 3 for 4 with solo home run and 2 runs scored. She’d missed seven games going into Saturday’s contest at Windsor.

“Her patella is inflamed a little bit,” Bowers said March 30. “We’re getting close, but we’re not trying to rush her … because we only have 10 healthy players right now.”

Added Walston the next day, “She is doing rehab right now and hasn’t been fully cleared.”

The coaches hope Newburn can help the Grizzlies turn things around and get to the playoffs like she did as a freshman.

“When she came in, we just tried not to screw anything up, basically,” DeAnna Bowers said. “The way she swings the bat and the power she generates with her size is pretty unique, the torque she gets and the bat speed she gets coming through. I don’t know what it is. It’s got to be genetic because if you could teach it, it would be happening more and more. I remember hearing about her exit speed when she was 12 and thinking ‘She’s 12.’ Her exit speed is legit. I’m hoping we get her back this year so she can swing the bat.”

Newburn plans to major in psychology and intelligence at West Point.

“Learning about people and why they do things is really fascinating for me,” Newburn said. “I took psychology as a sophomore and it’s something I’ve been interested in and want to continue to pursue and learn about. I guess I’m a little bit of a nerd, but I love school. It’s something I put a lot of hard work into and get a lot of support with.”

This will be the first time she’s lived anywhere but Napa.

“It will be very different since it’s across the country, but I think it is going to be amazing. I love new experiences and being able to travel, so I’m super, super excited. It’s definitely going to be a big change from Napa, but I think it’s going to be a really good change. I get to experience new things and grow through those experiences.

“Maybe I’ll come back and have some sort of accent. We shall see.”

