Vintage High pitcher Angie Rubalcava has been quietly effective in the circle this season and most people may not know about it. It’s quite an impressive body of work for someone who is just a sophomore.

It was no different Friday afternoon at the Vintage softball diamond as she led the Crushers past American Canyon, 10-5, in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest.

Rubalcava worked 6⅓ innings and gave up five earned runs on 8 hits, 4 walks and 8 strikeouts in 128 pitches. After giving a run in the top of the first, she shut out the Wolves until the seventh. She was pulled with one out in the final frame after giving up four runs.

“My defense had my back,” Rubalcava said as to how she was so dominant most of the day. “My pitches were working in the first six innings, I think, and if I did make a mistake I would correct it out there and just bring it, I guess, and I just felt comfortable. I like when we play a home game.”

It also helped that the Crushers (14-8, 8-2 VVAL) fought back in grand fashion to gain the lead in the third, scoring three times to gain a 3-1 edge. It all started when Desiree Griffith walked and got to third on a well-executed hit-and-run by Audrey Manley that put runners at the corners. A single by Rubalcava then brought in Griffith. Rubalcava got to second after Cienna Alvarez walked, and both advanced on a wild pitch. An infield single by Ava Raines brought in Rubalcava and moved Alvarez to third before she scored on a wild pitch.

“We’re always talking about making adjustments and seeing pitches,” Vintage head coach Megan Lopez explained. “We are a team that likes to see as many pitches in our first time through the lineup as possible. So see pitches, and then (in the) second at-bats we get aggressive.”

This continued a long streak where Vintage makes an adjustment the second time through the order, which leads to all the runs being scored. The Crushers did it this time against Jaida Fulcher, one of three juniors who have now pitched around 40 innings each for American Canyon.

Rubalcava, who leads the Vintage staff with 80 2/3 innings, helped her cause by going 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored at the plate.

“I think good hitters make adjustments very quickly,” Rubalcava said as to why the team starts stringing together hits after seeing the opposing pitcher once. “And I think my team is all great hitters. So I think that’s what we did.”

The Crushers added another run in the fourth by using some small ball. Emily Vanderbilt walked, stole second, got to third on a sacrifice bunt by Griffith, and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Taylor Lauritsen.

Vintage blew the game wide open with a six-run outburst in the sixth. Devin Viruet and Vanderbilt began the inning with back-to-back walks and moved up a base on a wild pitch, before Lauritsen singled to load the bases. Manley singled in Viruet and Vanderbilt and got Lauritsen to third before she came in on a wild pitch. After Rubalcava walked, Alvarez put an exclamation point on the inning by roping her first home run of the season over the scoreboard in center field to give Vintage a 10-1 lead.

“She’s just on a roll,” Lopez said of Alvarez, who is the cleanup hitter. “She’s seeing the ball well, hitting the ball hard. We have this mentality right now that we’re passing the bat. It basically means that every girl on our team can hit the ball with power right now, so pass the bat.”

Leading the offensive attack for the Crushers were Manley (3 for 4, two RBI, run scored), Raines (2 for 4, RBI, stolen base), Dessiana Garcia (1 for 2), Alvarez (1 for 3, home run, three RBI, stolen base, two runs scored) and Lauritsen (1 for 3, RBI, run scored).

The Wolves (12-7, 6-5 VVAL) took their quick lead when Deja Montgomery singled, stole second, and scored on a Fulcher double down the right-field line.

American Canyon didn’t come to life again until the seventh, when it pushed across four runs. Alexandria Yra walked and got to second on a single by Kylee Sandino before they both moved up a base on a wild pitch. A single by Fulcher brought in Yra and moved Sandino to third. Delia Lobao pinch-ran for Fulcher and swiped second before a single by Hannah Wildes brought in Sandino and Lobao. A double by Zaneya Terrell into the left-center gap brought in Wildes.

“They have two choices,” American Canyon head coach Roger Harris said of the seventh inning, where his team made the game respectable. “They either roll over and give up or they can continue to battle, and they continued to battle and they were able to score some runs.”

The Wolves could have changed the game in the fifth, when Yra walked, Sandino singled and Montgomery walked to load the bases with one out. But Vintage retired the next two batters to end the inning.

American Canyon was led at the plate by Montgomery, who went 2 for 3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored. The freshman shortstop has been a rally starter for the Wolves all season long batting from the second spot in the lineup.

“Her job is to move runners along and when she gets on base, we use her speed,” Harris said of Montgomery. “She’s learning at the varsity level, so we expect her to make things happen with her speed and moving runners over.”

Others having nice days at the plate for American Canyon were Sandino (2 for 4, run scored), Fulcher (2 for 4, two RBI, double), Wildes (1 for 4, two RBIs) and Terrell (1 for 4, RBI, double).

Garcia relieved Rubalcava and threw just 10 pitches to get the last two outs, walking one.

All season long, Garcia has been paired with Rubalcava because they have contrasting pitching styles.

“Dessi is phenomenal,” Lopez said. “She is definitely a change of pace from Angie, so we like to mix it up and try to throw some batters off balance.”

The Wolves were to play a pair of games Saturday at the Antioch Rotary Tournament, facing California of San Ramon at 1:20 p.m. and Castro Valley at 3 p.m.

Both teams will continue league play next week with 4 p.m. games on Wednesday, when second-place Vintage visits third-place Petaluma, and Friday, when the Crushers visit Justin-Siena (1-11, 0-10 VVAL) and fourth-place American Canyon hosts fifth-place Napa (6-11, 3-6 VVAL).

