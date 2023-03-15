The St. Helena High softball program ended its 21-year absence from postseason competition and then some last season.

The Saints reached the North Coast Section Division 5 championship game and, despite losing to Hoopa Valley, qualified for the Northern California playoffs and won another game before bowing out. The 3-2 postseason faring gave them an 18-9 overall record.

They qualified for the playoffs by finishing second in the North Central League I with an 11-2 record, their first league title in over two decades denied by a league-ending loss at Fort Bragg.

But they’re off a 2-1 start this year, in a preseason full of schools their own size or bigger.

St. Helena opened with an 18-3 rout of visiting Berean Christian in five innings on March 1.

Aribella Farrell pitched the first 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and no hits on two walks and eight strikeouts. Tahlia Smith pitched the last 2 1/3, yielding three runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while fanning three.

Notching the Saints’ 18 hits were returners Smith (3 for 4, double, triple, two RBI, three runs scored), Sofia Cupp (2 for 2, triple, four RBI, two runs scored), Emily Glakeler (2 for 2, triple, three RBI, walk, two runs scored), Gema Jimenez (2 for 2, RBI, two runs scored), Farrell (2 for 3, double, two RBI, hit by pitch, run scored), Skylar Freutel (2 for 3, double, two runs scored), Blythe Brakesman (2 for 4, RBI, run scored), Alexis Lund (1 for 2, RBI, run scored), Linnea Cupp (1 for 1, double, two RBI, two walks, two runs scored) and freshman Olive Filippini (1 for 1, RBI, two runs scored).

“I thought we had an aggressive approach at the plate and executed well offensively every inning,” Saints head coach Brandon Farrell said. “It’s nice to get off to that kind of start offensively. Tahlia Smith and Sofia Cupp especially hit the ball very hard.

“We hope to be strong in all three phases this season. If we pitch competitive strikes and can field the routine plays, we should be in just about every game. Our focus this season will be to score runs more consistently. We were good at times last year, but we would like to hit up and down the lineup this season.

“We have some new faces out there in the outfield with Olive Filippini, Emily Glakeler, and Beatrice Anagnostakis filling in roles alongside Gema Jimenez. They should provide a lot of athleticism. Aribella Farrell and Tahlia Smith along with Sofia Cupp make a strong battery that we can rely on almost every game.”

The Saints went on to fall to visiting American Canyon, 3-1, on March 3 in their annual St. Helena Showdown tournament, which was cut short by rain. The Wolves were NCS Division 2 semifinalists last season.

Farrell pitched a four-hitter, allowing one earned run on four walks and 11 strikeouts. The Saints had five hits — from Sofia Cupp (2 for 3, double, run scored), Farrell (1 for 3, RBI), Smith (1 for 3), Filippini (1 for 3).

In a 5-3 home win over Maria Carrillo on March 7, the Pumas took a 3-0 lead with the first runs of the game in the top of the fifth. But the Saints cut it to 3-2 in the bottom half and went ahead with three in the sixth.

St. Helena’s seven hits came from Filippini (2 for 3, RBI, run scored), Linnea Cupp (1 for 3, double, three RBI), Brakesman (1 for 3, RBI), Smith (1 for 3, double, run scored), Sofia Cupp (1 for 3, run scored) and Freutel (1 for 3, run scored). Farrell walked and also scored.

Smith pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on eight hits, five walks and two strikeouts.

The Saints routed Credo of Rohnert Park on Friday, 15-2, in a game called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Farrell pitched a one-hitter, giving up one earned run on three walks and 10 strikeouts.

St. Helena's 14 hits came from Anouk Sperske (2 for 3, three RBI), Glakeler (2 for 2, two RBI, run scored), Sofia Cupp (2 for 4, triple, double, RBI, run scored), Filippini (2 for 4, RBI, three runs scored), Freutel (2 for 3, walk, three runs scored), Farrell (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored), Linnea Cupp (1 for 2, two RBI, walk, two runs scored) and Brakesman (1 for 2, RBI, two walks, two runs scored). Also contributing were Maggie Carmichael (RBI, walk, runs scored) and Jimenez (two RBI, hit by pitch).

The Saints were to host Cardinal Newman (4-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the first game of a four-team doubleheader, with Vintage (0-3) hosting Casa Grande (4-1) in the second game — a Vine Valley Athletic League opener — at 6:15 p.m.

Eureka opens its season at St. Helena at 3 p.m. Friday. The Loggers won all three meetings last year with Hoopa Valley, the team that beat St. Helena in the North Coast Section Division 5 championship game. They are led by senior pitcher Kira Morris, who amassed 263 strikeouts in 171 1/3 innings with a 1.31 ERA in 2022. She also led them with 54 RBI and seven home runs.