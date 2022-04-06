Napa Valley Prep Softball: Vintage

Though they’re underclassmen, Vintage’s Emily Vanderbilt and Angie Rubalcava are names everyone should know.

In Tuesday night’s first softball Big Game of the season, the two accounted for the majority of the Crushers’ offense that erupted to beat Napa 14-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League action at Kiwanis Park.

Vanderbilt had a perfect day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three runs, two RBIs and a two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning. The game-ending run came when Devin Viruet reached on an infield single that brought in Raimy Gamsby, who had singled after Vanderbilt’s round-tripper.

“I’ve been in a slump recently, so it was nice to go 3 for 3,” Vanderbilt said. “It was nice to get that momentum back.”

Meanwhile, Rubalcava was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, all during a seven-run rally in the bottom of the first inning. She led off with a solo homer to left-center to wake up the Crushers’ offense and later singled in Bianca Avalos and Taylor Lauritsen.

“I went up there wanting to hit the ball,” Rubalcava recalled of her leadoff homer. “First pitch, saw it, and I hit the ball.”

League co-leader Vintage (9-1, 3-0 VVAL) had momentum in its dugout, leading 7-4, after Napa (1-6, 1-2 VVAL) — coming off a narrow 8-6 loss to Petaluma and a decisive first win of the season, 13-2 over Justin-Siena — had started the game on fire by putting up four runs.

A double by Dalila Tapia brought in Jessye Wood and Reilly Parga, who reached by way of an error and a single, respectively. Two batters later, Olivia Vavricka walked and followed Tapia across the plate when Olivia Horn struck out but reached base when Audrey Manley’s throw went down the right-field line.

“We got some runners on and had a couple of dropped third strikes, stuff like that,” Napa High head coach Ron Walston said of the fast start. “They ran the bases well. They were prepared for it, so we were able to get a few across.”

The Grizzlies' only hits were by Tapia (1 for 3, double, run scored, two RBIs) and Parga (1 for 3, run scored) in the first.

First-year Vintage head coach Megan Lopez said answering with a crooked number in the bottom of the first showed a lot about her team being mentally tough.

“I think that really speaks to their headspace,” Lopez explained. “If you lose four in the first inning, then you answer back with seven, it’s that never-give-up mentality.”

Vintage also scored a pair of runs in the second. Shelby Morse doubled and her courtesy runner, Jillian Harnois, scored on a Gamsby groundout. An Avalos single brought in Camila Barboza, who had reached on a fielder’s choice.

Two more Crusher runs scored in the fourth when Morse led off with a single and came home on a single by Vanderbilt that was misplayed, allowing her to get all the way to third and later score on another Gamsby groundout.

Others leading Vintage at the plate were Gamsby (2 for 4, three RBIs, two runs), Morse (2 for 4, run), Barboza (2 for 4, two runs), Viruet (1 for 2, RBI), Avalos (1 for 2, RBI) and Manley (1 for 3, two runs, stolen base).

Getting the win was Morse. She worked the first three frames, striking out six and walking two. She also allowed four runs, only one of them earned, on 52 pitches. Gamsby worked the other three innings, striking out eight and walking three. She didn’t allow a run on 62 pitches.

Vintage travels to fourth-place Casa Grande (2-2 VVAL) on Thursday and Napa hosts VVAL co-leader American Canyon (10-4, 3-0 VVAL) on Friday. Both games start at 4 p.m.

Return of Big Game to Kiwanis Park

Tuesday marked the long-awaited return of Big Game to Kiwanis Park in south Napa, where many of the Grizzlies and Crushers play or have played Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association games in the summer. The last time Napa and Vintage met there was May 8, 2018.

Both coaches were thrilled to play a game under the lights with the community coming out to support.

“I think Big Game at Kiwanis is a certain rite of passage,” said Lopez, a former Vintage standout. “I know for me it was a full-circle moment. Not having it for a few years out here, I think it was a special time for the kids.”

Walston was also pleased to renew an old tradition.

“It's great for the girls and great for the fans and everybody,” he said. “Playing under the lights is something that not all of them get to do. It’s big because the community gets together and you always get a big turnout.”

The teams will meet again under the lights on April 28 at 6:30 p.m., with Vintage the visitor and Napa High the host.