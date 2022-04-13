Napa Valley Prep Softball: Vintage's Gamsby 1-hits American Canyon, 5-1

There are 21 outs in a seven-inning softball game. So when a player records all but three outs by themselves, that is a pretty impressive performance.

This is what Vintage High senior Raimy Gamsby did Tuesday afternoon, striking out 18 while allowing just one hit, one walk and one hit batter in leading her Crushers past American Canyon, 5-1, in a battle of Vine Valley Athletic League leaders.

The Rutgers University-bound pitcher started the game perfect over the first three innings, striking out every player in the Wolves’ lineup for her first 9 strikeouts.

She said she wasn’t thinking about her stats at that point.

“Honestly, I don’t really pay attention to that kind of stuff,” Gamsby said of her perfect start in the circle. “But I felt good when I started the game.”

Gamsby threw 102 pitches, averaging less than 15 per inning, and nearly no-hit a team that came in averaging 10 hits a game.

“Everything was working,” first-year Vintage head coach Megan Lopez said. “She's really been working on her spins and hitting her spots and staying focused inning 1 through 7. I mean, what can you say? She’s killing it.”

The lone hit for American Canyon (12-5, 5-1 VVAL) came in the top of the seventh when Reagan Jackson hit a solo home run to left-center.

“It was a pitch outside and she went with it,” American Canyon head coach Roger Harris said. “We had talked about that through the game. We just didn’t make the adjustments and she (Gamsby) was pounding the outside a lot today.”

The Wolves’ best chances to score before that came in the third inning, when Jaida Fulcher was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch but was stranded, and in the fourth, when Kylee Sandino walked and stole second and third but was stranded when Gamsby struck out her second and third batters of the inning.

“You have to be able to play situational softball,” Harris explained. “That means moving the runners over, and we just didn’t do that today. We didn’t get our bunts down. We didn’t hit to the right side. When you’re facing a pitcher like that who can move the ball all around the zone, that’s tough.”

It also helped that Vintage (11-1, 5-0 VVAL) scored right away. In the first, leadoff batter Angie Rubalcava was hit by a pitch. She moved to second on an Audrey Manley sacrifice bunt and got to third on a wild pitch before scoring when Shelby Morse reached on an error.

The Crushers added a run in the second when Gamsby led off with a single and courtesy runner Jillian Harnois scored on a single by Taylor Lauritsen.

Vintage capped its scoring with a trio of runs in the third. Morse started the inning with a double to right-center and moved to third when Emily Vanderbilt reached on an error, before scoring on a Devin Viruet sacrifice fly to right field. A double by Camila Barboza brought home Vanderbilt, and a Brianna Allen double scored Barboza.

“One of the main points of softball is taking advantage of mistakes and it really is one of those games of inches,” Lopez said of the third-inning rally. “So when something happens and you know it's going to be a tight game and you take care of those mistakes, that adds up, and we scored runs off of that.”

Leading the Crushers at the plate were Allen (2 for 3, double, RBI), Morse (2 for 4, double, RBI, run scored), Barboza (1 for 2, double, stolen base, RBI, run scored), Rubalcava (1 for 2, run scored), Lauritsen (1 for 3, stolen base, RBI), Gamsby (1 for 3) and Vanderbilt (1 for 3, run scored).

“We knew that they were going to try to keep us off balance,” Gamsby said of her team’s offensive mindset coming into the game. “They have some pretty big pitching over there, so we wanted to find our pitches and we were just focused on knowing the situation and how to move the runners and score runs.”

The victory means Vintage now stands alone at the top of the VVAL standings. The teams will meet again on May 5 in American Canyon.

Both teams are scheduled to be back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. While Vintage is slated to head to Petaluma for a VVAL game, American Canyon is to host a nonleague game against Marin County Athletic League leader Redwood (12-3, 7-0 MCAL).