Napa Valley Prep Sports: Hoop teams start VVAL play with muffled bang

It was supposed to be a riveting and revealing second week of Vine Valley Athletic League basketball and soccer when three of the league’s four Napa County schools were to play each other.

They were supposed to clear up a muddy picture of who would be the early favorites and who would be playing catch-up in a VVAL that gets more competitive each year.

The American Canyon High boys had started it off with a bang two Thursdays ago with a 52-51 stunner over Vintage, last year’s first-place finisher, on the Crushers’ hard-to-win-on home floor. The Wolves’ girls then opened Week 2 by also winning at Vintage. 53-38.

They were looking to pull off the same road sweep at Justin-Siena on Tuesday and Wednesday, but an outbreak of COVID-19 due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant forced all three schools to cease athletics for the week — both games and practices.

On Saturday morning, New Year’s Day, Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal emailed this week’s schedule in his weekly blast and wrote “Some home games early in the week (league openers!) and then a highlight every year, the Napa Valley Girls Wrestling Classic on Friday and Saturday, considered to be the largest girls tourney in the nation year in, year out. This year, we've trimmed the amount of participants so there's more control of health protocols, but it’s still a wonderful event that celebrates GIRL POWER.”

By midweek, even girl power couldn’t contain the virus and keep the wrestling showcase from being canceled for the second year in a row.

“As a result of increased COVID-positive cases within our NVUSD community, Vintage basketball games (home & away) are canceled for this week,” Neal wrote in an email blast Wednesday afternoon. “Also (and this one really hurts), the Napa Valley Girls Wrestling Classic is canceled.

“Lots of moving parts right now, so it's hard to look too far ahead with regards to next week. We shall see.”

To the Register’s knowledge, the only basketball games that have taken place since Tuesday were on Thursday night, when Casa Grande visited Napa High for all three levels of boys games and the Napa Christian girls and boys visited Pacific Union College Prep in Angwin.

Justin-Siena Athletic Director George Nessman also coaches the Braves’ 10-3 boys team, which was supposed to open VVAL play by hosting 7-5 American Canyon on Tuesday.

“These pauses are a challenge to a team's discipline and focus. It certainly is frustrating,” he said. “But the health and well-being of our players and larger community are paramount, so we follow the guidance as best we can.”

There have been more soccer games than basketball games this week, thanks to the former being an outdoor sport.

The Justin-Siena boys, after settling for a 0-0 tie in their opener at American Canyon on Dec. 30, lost 6-0 at Vintage on Tuesday. The Vintage boys went on to also win at Petaluma, 4-1, on Thursday, while the American Canyon boys fell at Casa Grande 6-0. The Napa boys lost 1-0 at Casa Grande on Tuesday.

The Casa Grande girls blanked Vintage 5-0 on Monday and Napa 4-0 on Wednesday.

“There is not a shutdown happening,” Napa High Athletic Director clarified in an email to the Register on Friday. “Due to the high number of COVID cases across the board, we have had to postpone and/or cancel some (but not all) games. The league games will all be rescheduled and coaches are working on rescheduling the non-league ones as well.

“When there is a COVID-positive on a team, some of the team might have to quarantine and that leads to not having enough players or concern of further transmission.”

Ward was asked if the coaches in an upcoming game get to decide if it will be played or not.

“It depends on the situation. Each one is a different situation,” she said. “Often it is a team that is shut down and that decision is made by the school or Napa County Public Health.”

American Canyon boys basketball head coach Scott Hayburn write in an email to the Register about how his team is adjusting to the waiting game after such an emotional and potentially momentum-building league start.

“Every Monday, each of our boys basketball players (vaccinated or not) tests at our school in order to detect any active COVID infections,” he wrote. “On Jan. 2 (our last practice), we discovered multiple infections on our team. We made the decision in collaboration with our athletic director (Jill Stewart) and school administration to temporarily suspend the program and quarantine the players. We made this decision independent of the VVAL or county health officials in order to contain the infections as quickly as possible — rather than continue to practice and compete, only to have more infections with each subsequent round of testing.”

He said the 2020-21 Wolves were 5-1 in the VVAL last spring after a round of positive tests.

“So for these boys, this is the second shutdown in just nine months,” he wrote. “Hopefully though, our plan will provide us the opportunity to return to competition next week and resume uninterrupted for the remainder of the season. In terms of timing, of course, we were disappointed. The team played well in our game against Vintage, but we have a lot of areas where we need to get better. Losing these opportunities to practice is going to really put us behind schedule in what looks like a VERY competitive VVAL this year.”

As much as he likes seeing his players win and improve, Hayburn has to step back and see the big picture.

“The decision was a no-brainer. The health and safety of our athletes and their families is our priority,” he said. “My wife and I just welcomed our first child into the world just 10 days before the Vintage game, and so my perspective have been radically altered as a result.

“Furthermore, we didn't go into this season with our sights set on winning the league. Our goals are simply to come closer and closer to our potential each game, trying to play the best basketball we're capable of. Wherever our record or league standings end up, it will be a result of focusing on ourselves and our improvement. The team doesn’t really engage in any talk around winning league, making playoffs etc. Because of our approach, it makes this shutdown much easier to swallow, knowing that it doesn't ultimately impact our goals one bit.”

He said his nine seniors all played in the spring, so this shutdown isn’t a shock.

“Keeping the boys focused during this time is a non-issue,” he said. “The seniors had to deal with our season cancellation last year. This group of boys is hungry — dare I say, like the wolf — and when we take the floor next time, they’ll do so knowing how tenuous this season is. Every game could be our last and that's a far better motivator than the external goals and expectations set on us by others.

“There is a REAL family dynamic at play here — a REAL brotherhood amongst these kids and a REAL close relationship between them and myself. We're going to cherish every moment we have remaining together this season, whether it’s one or eight more weeks.”

Upvalley, the St. Helena boys played Wednesday — losing 62-56 at Middletown in a North Central League I contest after a 25-day break from competition — to fall to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in league. The Saints’ girls (1-9, 0-3 NCL I) lost 63-35 at home Monday and 62-8 at Middletown on Wednesday.

St. Helena Athletic Director Brandon Farrell emailed the Register on Thursday that no JV girls game was played Wednesday and that the varsity girls’ home game Friday against Kelseyville had been postponed. The boys were still on for Friday night at Kelseyville.

“We are hanging in there,” Farrell said. “We have a very supportive community that continues to make my responsibility easier with great communication to our coaches. I truly appreciate how our parents have been reaching out to our coaches with potential exposures and positive cases. Our community also is very diligent about wearing masks at games, so we hope these are temporary setbacks.”

The Saints were able to play only baseball and softball during the 2020-21 school year, so they know they have to be careful.

“The kids get to still play and that’s what everyone wants after last year,” added Farrell, “so we just all have to continue to be very diligent in our efforts.”

Calistoga High’s boys and girls hosted Tomales on Tuesday night, the former winning 53-29 and the latter falling 35-17. Calistoga Junior-Senior High Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz emailed the Register on Wednesday that both were still expected to play Friday at Technology High in Rohnert Park.

“We test all of our athletes on Tuesdays and follow up with additional testing on Thursdays, if necessary,” Heitz wrote Wednesday. “As of today, we have not had to cancel any high school games this week or next. We did have an eighth-grade basketball game today cancelled due to Healdsburg having a team quarantine. But the seventh-grade team is playing, as are both volleyball teams.”

He said, however, said that he heard Wednesday from Tomales that the Marin County school would not allow any spectators at its future home games.

Heitz emailed the Register again on Thursday to say Calistoga had to cancel both Friday games at Tech after all.

“Well, I spoke to soon,” he wrote. “We cancelled games tomorrow due to positive tests today and symptomatic student-athletes. We received notice (Wednesday) that Tomales players on their boys teams tested positive after they played us Tuesday.”

