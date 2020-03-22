Napa Valley Prep Sports: Local teams reflect on 'surreal' day when sports came to a standstill

As the sun set over Napa two Thursdays ago, the Vintage High baseball team hoped the same wasn’t happening to its season.
Along with the rest of the valley, the Crushers had learned late that afternoon that their season would be put on hold, as would the seasons of all other high school teams in the area. The decision was enacted by each school district in the county amid the rising concerns about the coronavirus.
The Crushers had found out in the immediate aftermath of their 9-4 loss to Clayton Valley and had a flurry of questions for both head coach Rich Anderson and athletic director Cam Neal. The most important of those questions: When does this take effect?
When Neal said the following day, the Crushers’ next course of action was clear. They pulled out the L screen, set up the batting cage and started practicing, looking to enjoy every second of time together they had left.
“Even though we lost, we practiced till dark,” Anderson said over the phone Wednesday. “It just goes to show you how much these guys want to be around each other and how much they love baseball.”
The Crushers were one of a handful of local teams that were in the middle of games when the news broke that all interscholastic sports would be put on hold until April 1 at the earliest. That date has now been extended to April 13 for Napa Valley Unified School District schools.
The initial news was shocking and jarring for prep athletes. Their seasons, still in their infancies, were on hold indefinitely with little clarity to if or when they’d be coming back. More than a week later, that uncertainty remains.
As of Sunday, neither the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, nor the North Coast Section has made a decision yet on whether or not to cancel the playoffs for spring sports. The NVUSD said it expects classes to resume on April 13 but added that it will “continually assess the conditions to determine the best time for reopening schools.”
For the time being, every team is in the same holding pattern.
“It’s nerve-wracking, definitely,” said junior Juan Caratchea, whose Calistoga High baseball team was also in the middle of a game when the news broke. “We’re in this suspension phase just kind of holding on.”
At the other end of the valley that Thursday, the Wildcats thoroughly enjoyed a 20-2 romp over Archbishop Hanna. Postgame, their elation turned to disappointment and confusion when they, too, learned their season would be stopped before it had even really begun.
“I was kind of upset about it because we had a good start to the year and we were all looking forward to the season,” said Calistoga senior Marco Lopez. “So it was kind of devastating because some of us will never play again.”
The Calistoga Joint Unified School District said it hopes to resume in-person classes on April 14, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that sports will also return at that time. Other factors come into play, like if opposing schools opt to not resume classes by that same date. Even if games did resume by then, the Wildcats would have only nine games left on their schedule.
But at this point, getting back on the field is all teams are hoping for. Obviously, they understand that community health is the top priority but it’s difficult for players to not long to return to the games many have been playing for more than 10 years.
That remains true even if the NCS and CIF decide to cancel the postseason. At this point, it’s not even about playing for a state or section or even league title.
“The playoffs mean nothing to me and what I do with these guys right now,” Anderson said. “I just would like to be around them and like to practice and like to play some games. A lot of people say, ‘Well, why are you playing games if they don’t mean anything?’ Well, you really don’t know high school sports if you just think it means nothing if you’re not in first place or in the playoffs.”
That gets to the root of why Vintage practiced that Thursday night, as the afternoon turned to evening and then to dusk. Whether they wanted to admit it in the moment or not, players realized it could be the final time they share the same field together.
“In the long run you’ll look back and see this time went by really fast, so we were just trying to savor every last ounce of daylight we had,” said Vintage senior Harry Kohagura.
Though he still has another year of high school left, Vintage junior Davide Migotto said the impromptu practice was emotional. He said he and senior Jake Whipple have been “partners in crime” playing baseball on the same teams for the last decade.
“To have that last moment, hitting on the field, was really nice,” Migotto said. “I didn’t want to walk off. I feel more comfortable out there. I just didn’t want to go. I was probably one of the last ones out. … At that point we thought that maybe we could find a way to get back on the field in like a month.
“We’re still hoping.”
Hope is one thing teams haven’t lost in all of this. Since no definitive decisions have been made yet about their seasons, players are still praying that this time off is just a rough patch and that things will return to normal at some point in the not too distant future.
The Crushers said Anderson tells his players to always have a positive mindset. Just like being down a few runs late in a game, that’s how they’re approaching this situation.
“You just have to stay positive and work through it,” Migotto said. “So we’re staying positive and hoping for half a year of baseball.”
