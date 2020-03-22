Napa Valley Prep Sports: Local teams reflect on 'surreal' day when sports came to a standstill

The Calistoga Joint Unified School District said it hopes to resume in-person classes on April 14, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that sports will also return at that time. Other factors come into play, like if opposing schools opt to not resume classes by that same date. Even if games did resume by then, the Wildcats would have only nine games left on their schedule.

But at this point, getting back on the field is all teams are hoping for. Obviously, they understand that community health is the top priority but it’s difficult for players to not long to return to the games many have been playing for more than 10 years.

That remains true even if the NCS and CIF decide to cancel the postseason. At this point, it’s not even about playing for a state or section or even league title.

“The playoffs mean nothing to me and what I do with these guys right now,” Anderson said. “I just would like to be around them and like to practice and like to play some games. A lot of people say, ‘Well, why are you playing games if they don’t mean anything?’ Well, you really don’t know high school sports if you just think it means nothing if you’re not in first place or in the playoffs.”