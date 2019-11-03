The North Coast Section unveiled the postseason playoff draws for water polo and fall soccer on Sunday, featuring a handful of Napa Valley teams.
In Division 1 girls water polo, Napa drew the 10 seed and will play at 7 seed Heritage on Wednesday at 7:30. In Division 2 girls water polo, Justin-Siena was named the 3 seed and will get a first-round bye. The Braves will open the postseason on Saturday, Nov. 9, when they face either 6 seed Encinal or 11 seed Concord .
In Division 1 boys water polo, Vintage earned the 10 seed and will face 7 seed Amador Valley at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Carondelet Athletics Complex.
The second round of the water polo playoffs will take place on Saturday. The full brackets can be found here.
In fall soccer, played exclusively in the Napa Valley played by the Upvalley schools, the boys and girls teams from both St. Helena and Calistoga all earned postseason berths.
In Division 1 girls soccer, St. Helena earned the 8 seed and will host 9 seed Clear Lake at St. Helena High on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The St. Helena boys earned the 6 seed in Division 1 and will host 11 seed Eureka at St. Helena High on Wednesday after the girls’ game ends.
In Division 2 boys soccer, Calistoga earned the 4 seed and will play Fremont Christian at Middletown High School on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Calistoga girls team drew the 4 seed in Division 3 and will play 5 seed South Fork at Middletown High School on Wednesday following the boys game.
The second round of fall soccer playoffs will be held on either Friday or Saturday. The full brackets can be found here.