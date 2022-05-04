Napa Valley Prep Swimming/Diving: AmCan wins VVAL titles; Vintage boys nab share

The Vintage High boys swim and dive team clinched a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title with American Canyon by taking first place as a team in the VVAL Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Wolves’ pool.

American Canyon finished 6-0 in dual meets, but Vintage outscored the runner-up Wolves 489-464 this weekend. The Napa High boys were third with 282, followed by Justin-Siena (264), Casa Grande (188), Petaluma (47) and Sonoma Valley (40).

“It was a great meet,” Vintage head coach Sarah Tinloy said. “The win came down to the last relay, which included Yuki Hayashi, Mateo Roldan, Carson McClintick and Matthew Larsen. They pulled off a first place (in 3:22.55) and secured the championship for our boys team. But this win was truly a team effort. Every one of them gave it their all and did their best to give the boys team a fighting chance at the championship. Almost every athlete got a personal-best time at the meet.”

American Canyon won the girls meet with 380 points, swimming away with the league title after also going 6-0 in dual meets. Sonoma Valley was second at the meet with 311, followed by Napa (293), Justin-Siena (282), Petaluma (278), Vintage (273.5) and Casa Grande (131.5).

“Both our boys and girls have had a fantastic season,” American Canyon head coach Sarah Wolfe said. “The teams came together every meet and knew the common goal and ensured those goals were achieved. The entire team had a great attitude and really came together and supported each and every team member.”

Several swimmers will continue on at the North Coast Section Championships at the Concord Community Pool, where diving will be held Thursday, preliminaries on Friday, and finals on Saturday.

The Wolves had three swimmers qualify for the NCS meet in individual events – junior Gabe Cueva in the 100 breaststroke – where he is ranked ninth in the section – and the 200 freestyle, sophomore Rowen Valladares in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and sophomore Alejandra Valladares in the 100 butterfly, which she won in 1:00.05.

American Canyon’s boys also qualified in all three relay events and its girls qualified in the 400 free relay, which senior Holly Zipay, junior Holly Schofield and sophomores Keona Perseveranda and Alejandra Valladares won in 3:55.61. Those teams also include seniors Elijah Santiago, Zakary Raymond, juniors Joseph Patocchi and Jack Ramirez, and sophomores Aidan Valicaria and Abby Sapida.

“I speak for all the coaches when I express how proud I am of all these athletes from all four (Napa County) teams,” Tinloy said. “They never quit or gave up and pushed themselves to be the best they could be, which is all you can ask for as a coach.”

The American Canyon boys won the 200 medley relay, as Rowen Valladares, Cueva, Raymond and Santiago clocked a 1:42.24. Valladares also won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.83, Cueva claimed the 100 breaststroke in 59.30, and Patocchi took the 50 free in 23.36.

Along with its third-place sweep, Napa High had a strong meet individually – particularly Andrew Dillon. The sophomore not only won the 100 freestyle in 50.18 seconds but qualified for the NCS meet in the event – but not with that time. He qualified in the 100 free by swimming a lightning-fast 49.98 opening leg of the 400 free relay, while also qualifying in that event with Cameron Scargle, Kai Hattori and Noah Hattori. Dillon, Noah Hattori, Carlo DeIanni and Scargle swam an NCS qualifying time, 0.15 second off the school record, in the 200 medley relay in 1:44.44.

Dillon has also qualified in the 100 backstroke (57.01).

“The NCS qualifying times are blazing fast,” Grizzlies head coach Will Namnath said. “But Andrew has done amazing work in consistently getting faster and stronger all season. He had a goal of making the NCS time in the 100 backstroke before the season, and made that time earlier in April. He thought the 100 freestyle would have to wait until next season. Yet, Saturday he went all out and came within .19 of the NCS cut time of 49.99 for the individual event. It was an incredible swim and so close to the cut. He decided to go for it again by swimming leadoff on the relay for a legal split and came in with a 49.98.”

Winning the 200 free relay in an NCS-qualifying time of 1:35.42 were senior Cameron Jordan, juniors Carlo DeIanni and Kai Hattori, and sophomore Cameron Scargle. DeIanni finished second and Kai Hattori third in the 100 butterfly.

For the Napa girls, junior Maggie Hodgins placed second in 1-meter diving and juniors Quincy Frommelt and Gwen Gallenkamp, freshman Lacuna Hargrave and senior Rachel Arndt swam an NCS-qualifying time in the 200 free relay of 1:49.49.

Justin-Siena got two wins apiece from Mackenzie Kawashiri, in the girls 200 free (1:59.31) and 500 free (5:18.67), and Lila Heffernan, in the 200 individual medley (2:07.03) and 100 free (51.57).

Winning events for the Vintage boys were Larsen in the 100 butterfly (56.65), junior Cody Fridolfs in the 500 free (5:32.87), and freshman Barron Parsons in 1-meter diving, where he edged junior teammate Leo Luzius, 242.40-238.10

Vintage also dominated the girls diving, as junior Morgan Phipps (340.35) and freshmen Jacky Madrigal (208.70) and Ariana Bush (169.60) placed 1-3-4.