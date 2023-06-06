Being a student-athlete generally means the first half of your day is classes and the second half is sports.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

For Mackenzie Kawashiri, since April 2022, five days of her week start with a half-hour drive to Lafayette’s Campolindo High School from her Vallejo home for swim practice with Orinda Aquatics.

During the school year, it meant going to classes at Justin-Siena after that. If the Braves’ swim team didn’t have a Vine Valley Athletic League meet that day, or it was Friday and she attended Justin-Siena practices, she would drive back Campolindo for an afternoon practice.

“I’ve grown into this lifestyle of being able to wake up, go to some practice, go to school, go back for some practice, do my homework, and sleep. That’s been the story of my life since I started middle school,” she said. “It’s made me such an organized person. I’m able to fit everything into my schedule. It is a little busy and I do get stressed out at times, but it has helped me learn a lot of things like time management and all that.”

That’s how a swimmer stands out, and how Kawashiri has come to be part of school records in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:43.23) and 200 medley relay (1:55.70) and second all-time in the 500 free (5:18.24).

It’s also why she signed a national letter of intent to swim for the NCAA Division I program at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles on May 9 in the Gasser Center.

“Mackenzie Kawashiri brought a different dimension of athlete to Justin-Siena swim over the past four years,” said Justin-Siena head coach Monica Linn, who also coached Kawashiri for the eight years she swam club for Vallejo Aquatics. “As a dedicated club swimmer, she had to learn to balance her daily practice schedule, her academics and her commitment to the high school team.

“We often talk about how youth sports teach so much more than athleticism, and Mackenzie was a prime example of this. Her goal of collegiate swimming required her to find the balance, communicate effectively with adults, develop study skills and a work ethic that would build her to be the standout scholar athlete she has become.”

Kawashiri, who also excelled in the 100 butterfly, was a team leader since her freshman season.

“As our consistent 500 free swimmer all four years, Mackenzie became the girl to beat in that event throughout the league, but her contribution to the 200-yard relays made us the team to beat. We were so much stronger because of her. She will be missed, but we are all honored and proud to send her off to LMU. Justin-Siena swim will be cheering her on from here.”

Before making her official visit to LMU in January, Kawashiri visited the campus once unofficially and met Lions head coach Bonnie Adair, who just finished her 20th season at the helm.

“I introduced myself and she was super nice. She was very interested in all of my events and didn’t shut me down right away,” Kawashiri recalled. “She had already filled up all of the recruit roster spaces. I wasn’t on their initial recruit list because she hadn’t been seeing my emails about my progress and stuff. But when I told her about my times and showed her who I was, she was interested and said immediately, ‘OK, we can work with you.’”

During her recruiting visit in January, Kawashiri toured the campus, slept in one of the dorms, and met the team.

“They let you go through kind of the daily life of an LMU student, and that’s how I fell in love with everything and knew it was the place for me,” she said. “The facilities are really good. I was able to attend a morning practice and see the sun rise, which was super nice because they have really nice sunrises there over Marina del Rey.”

She also felt a positive vibe around the team.

“I always knew I wanted to swim in college and what really is valuable for me about a team is that I’m surrounded by people who encourage me to grow in more ways than just swim and also have people who will challenge me to go faster,” she said. “But I also wanted a balance where I wasn’t the fastest but also not the absolute slowest. I was looking around at how the people on the team supported each other — do they uplift instead of bring down others? — and I was able to find that at LMU.”

She wanted that because that was what she was used to around her Justin-Siena and club teammates.

“On the Justin-Siena team I am with a lot of my school friends, so it’s just a really encouraging environment. As a club swimmer, I go through more rigorous training than the rest of them do, year-round, versus what they do only during the high school season. But everyone still uplifts each other and finds a way to encourage others whether they’re faster or slower than them.”

She’ll be near family at LMU, too.

“On my dad’s side, a lot of my older relatives live near L.A., so that would be convenient,” she said. “I’m not as close to them because they are older and it’s hard for them to visit us in Vallejo. So it would be nice to connect with them.”

She said she left Vallejo Aquatics because her main coach there moved to Texas and other coaches were also leaving.

“I wanted to swim and be able to be recruited, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to have a coach who I didn’t really know as well to push me through,” she said. “I wanted to find a team that I knew had already implemented a strong program for that and that I could trust and then be able to accomplish my goal.”

She found it in Orinda Aquatics, which she said is at least five times bigger than Vallejo Aquatics.

“Our senior group at Vallejo Aquatics was eight swimmers. Orinda Aquatics has three different senior groups and each has around 40 swimmers,” she explained. “They were very open to me because they are known globally for being a really good team and they get people from all over the place. It’s pretty highly selective, so I had to go in and do a tryout and all of that stuff, but they were very good about just having more and more people on their team.”

She has become such an important part of the program, Orinda Aquatics head coach Don Heidary came up to Napa to speak during her signing ceremony.

“Mackenzie Kawashiri has been an extraordinary athlete, leader and role model as a member of Orinda Aquatics and USA Swimming,” Heidary said in an email this week. “There is no area or aspect of athlete development and team need in which she has not exemplified the highest of standards. Things that generally challenge young athletes, such as work ethic, service, and remaining positive in challenging situations, she seems to embrace innately. She is a rare athlete who inspires those around her to be better, care more, help more, and challenge themselves. We feel truly blessed to have had Mackenzie in our program and are excited for this next chapter in her life.”

She still returned to the Braves for her senior season this year, and the coach she’d had since she was 10.

“Monica was actually the coach I did my (Vallejo Aquatics) tryout for when I was 10. So I had that history with her and then I was able to join the team here and get more of her coaching in. It’s super nice to have someone I’m semi-familiar with be my high school coach. I know she knows how to coach and I trust in her because she’s been a club coach.”

Kawashiri understands why her club team takes only two weeks off a year, in early August after the long-course season ends. Short-course season is during the school year.

“Normally it’s not that good to take a ton of time off from swim,” she said. “You have to train most days in a row or else you’ll lose not necessarily that muscle memory but just whatever you’ve been working on. That’s what makes it different from other sports — we have more days in a row of practice and even if you take a week off, that’s probably equivalent to having to work for maybe like three weeks to get you back to where you were.”

Kawashiri does even longer events than the 500 free for her club team.

“When I first started swimming, I was actually lap swimming with my mom. I was pretty young and my mom noticed that, that I was able to not just sit around on the wall and get distracted. I was able to keep on swimming and swim with her for however long her workout was,” she recalled. “That’s when she decided to put me on the swim team.

“In the beginning, you don’t really know what your events are. You just swim all the basic ones, the shorter ones. But then I started to notice that I’m a lot better when I have a longer distance to go, because I’m able to hold onto it and keep that focus of that pace and keep going with it. I know how to conserve my energy and how to pace it and not put too much effort into the beginning versus the end.”

If Kawashiri sounds like she wants to be an Olympian, well, not really. Swimming is just what she enjoys.

“I don’t think I’m really at the level where I’d be able to make the Olympics, but I think swim has definitely shaped me to make it an everyday thing for me,” she said. “It’s helped me to be more organized and have a better life balance. It helps me with school and stress. I don’t think I’ll ever stop swimming. I might compete on Masters teams post college, but I don’t know how far competitively I’m going to reach after college.”

Kawashiri, who has had a 4.5 GPA all four years.

“I’ve always liked learning, and if I find a class I’m interested in and I know I’d be able to excel in it, I’d take a higher-level course for that I’ll be able to stay with it instead of taking a class for a course I’m not so interested in,” she said.

She plans to major in biology before attending a veterinary school to focus on veterinary studies or animal research.

“I’ve always been super interested in animals,” said Kawashiri, whose family has an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever. “I’ve always taken an interest in animals, since I was super young. I would see a dog and I would always walk up to it and pet it. Once I started getting academically aware, I was taking biology classes and I was always super interested in biology and anatomy and in these past few years I figured out that what would make me happy and I would enjoy doing would be animal research and veterinary studies.”

Today in sports history: June 6 Video 1919: Man o’ War wins his first race 1987: Steffi Graf, 17, becomes youngest women's French Open champion 1999: Juli Inkster wins U.S. Women’s Open with record score 1999: Andre Agassi rallies to win French Open, complete career Grand Slam 2007: Trevor Hoffman becomes first major leaguer with 500 career saves 2007: Anaheim Ducks capture Stanley Cup over Ottawa Senators 2010: Rafael Nadal wins his fifth French Open title 2015: Tiger Woods hits new low with highest score of career 2015: American Pharoah leads all the way to win the Belmont Stakes 2015: Serena Williams overcomes third-set deficit to win her third French Open