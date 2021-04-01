Napa Valley Prep Swimmming: Small teams battle as Braves top Grizzlies

The Braves won all three relays in each division — Mackenzie Kawashiri, Lila Heffernan, Fiorito and Wigington for the girls, and Eric Tapia, Daniel Roberts, Krieter and Gilsenan for the boys.

“Relays continue to be the backbone of this winning squad,” Linn said. “They are looking forward to the final two meets of the season to show, yet again, how powerful they are together.”

For the Napa High girls, Quincy Frommelt won the 200 IM (2:30.80) and 100 breaststroke with personal-best times; Gwen Gallenkamp placed second in the 500 free (6:17.01) and 100 breaststroke, posting personal bests in both; Rachel Arndt took second in the 100 fly (1:08.89); Rina Klieman placed second in the 100 free (1:13.40) and third in the 100 back; Elisa Ayala notched third place in the 100 fly (1:18.85); and Shelby Page finished third in the 50 free (30.84).

The Napa High boys saw Andrew Dillon win the 50 free (25.23) and place second in the 100 fly (1:00.59). Cameron Jordan finished second in the 50 free (25.95) and 100 free (1:01.02) with personal bests; Keoni Cisco was third in the 100 fly (1:00.86) with a personal best; Ben Mineau took third in the 100 free (1:05.26) with a personal best; and Cameron Scargle was third in the 100 breaststroke.