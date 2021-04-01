Napa Valley Prep Swimmming: Small teams battle as Braves top Grizzlies

Justin-Siena claimed both varsity divisions against Napa High in a Vine Valley Athletic League battle of small swim teams on Wednesday, its boys winning 109-59 and its girls 110-42.
Like all swim competitions being held during the COVID-19 pandemic this season, it was a virtual meet — with the Braves swimming at Napa Valley College and Napa High in its own pool. Afterwards, head coaches Monica Linn of Justin-Siena and Will Namnath of Napa High compared their swimmers' times to come up with individual placings and team scores.
For the Justin-Siena boys, Max Gilsenan (100 breaststroke), Anthony Krieter (100 backstroke) and Casey Kleis (100 freestyle) each swim his event in a minute flat.
“It seemed to be the theme of the meet,” Linn said of the 1:00 times. “Max continues to be untouchable.”
Krieter also swam a personal best in the 500 free with a 5:08.31 for the win.
Linn said the Justin-Siena girls also had a stellar showing, with a handful of swimmers recording personal bests — Liliana Wigington in the 100 breaststroke, Carlie Fiorito in the 200 free, Iden McIntyre in the 100 butterfly, and Charmaine Griffin (200 individual medley) and Elle Baskerville (100 back) branching out to try new events.
“This late in the season, they are still finding new strengths in the water,” she said.
The Braves won all three relays in each division — Mackenzie Kawashiri, Lila Heffernan, Fiorito and Wigington for the girls, and Eric Tapia, Daniel Roberts, Krieter and Gilsenan for the boys.
“Relays continue to be the backbone of this winning squad,” Linn said. “They are looking forward to the final two meets of the season to show, yet again, how powerful they are together.”
For the Napa High girls, Quincy Frommelt won the 200 IM (2:30.80) and 100 breaststroke with personal-best times; Gwen Gallenkamp placed second in the 500 free (6:17.01) and 100 breaststroke, posting personal bests in both; Rachel Arndt took second in the 100 fly (1:08.89); Rina Klieman placed second in the 100 free (1:13.40) and third in the 100 back; Elisa Ayala notched third place in the 100 fly (1:18.85); and Shelby Page finished third in the 50 free (30.84).
The Napa High boys saw Andrew Dillon win the 50 free (25.23) and place second in the 100 fly (1:00.59). Cameron Jordan finished second in the 50 free (25.95) and 100 free (1:01.02) with personal bests; Keoni Cisco was third in the 100 fly (1:00.86) with a personal best; Ben Mineau took third in the 100 free (1:05.26) with a personal best; and Cameron Scargle was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Napa High has one meet remaining, against Casa Grande on April 14. Justin-Siena swims against American Canyon on April 7 before finishing up against Sonoma Valley on April 14.
There are no league, North Coast Section or state championship meets this year because of the pandemic.
