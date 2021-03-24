Napa Valley Prep Tennis: American Canyon girls knock off Napa, 6-1

Ring downplayed the moves made to offset the absences.

“Let's just call it educated guessing,” he said, “and a good bit of talent and effort by some special young girls.”

On Monday against Petaluma (1-6 VVAL), the Braves were missing top player Priyanka Shanker because she was playing at a tournament in Rhode Island and No. 2 player Bella Rampa because she had dentist appointment, according to assistant coach Jack Ring.

Moving up two spots on a four-player singles ladder proved too much for the Braves’ other singles players, but just barely.

At No. 1, Petaluma’s Amelia Grevin won the opening set but was forced to a tie breaker in a 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5) win over Braves senior captain Ashlyn Mills. At No. 2, the Trojans’ Olivia Peachey had to rally from a first-set loss to get past Gaya Hauck, 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7).

With Justin-Siena’s Kate Bishop falling 6-0, 6-0 to Sophia Ryan at No. 4 singles, only No. 3 player Tatum Newell was able to get a singles win for the Braves as the freshman held off Meg Rawsou, 7-5, 6-3.

But the Braves swept the doubles, losing only nine games.