Napa Valley Prep Tennis: American Canyon girls knock off Napa, 6-1

The American Canyon High girls tennis team remained third in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 6-1 win over host Napa High on Tuesday.
The Wolves improved to 5-2 while the Grizzlies, who lost No. 1 player Sophia Mostow for the season to a broken collarbone two weeks ago, fell to 2-6.
American Canyon’s Lila Hawes came back to beat Sophia Kroll, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-2) at No. 1 singles. Cameron Wickersham downed Ezrielle Llave for Napa’s win, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. But Wolves No. 3 player Dorothy Madrio defeated Ava Moreci, 7-5, 6-3, and No. 4 American Canyon player Katie Ayers put away Julie Solomon, 6-2, 6-4.
The Wolves swept the doubles. At No. 1 through No. 3, respectively, it was Morgan Crowell and Ariel Lealer over Natalie Maass and Josie Morris, 6-3, 6-3; Emily Satake and Alaina Guido over Isabella Christman and Zariel Robles, 6-1, 6-0; and Lauren Wheelhouse and Angela Acero over Madeline Kroll and Julia Bui, 6-0, 6-0.
Shorthanded Braves stay atop VVAL
The VVAL-leading Braves began a busy week by hitting the road shorthanded and squeaking past both last-place teams.
The Braves (8-0 VVAL) edged Petaluma, 4-3, on Monday and Sonoma Valley, 5-2, on Tuesday to run their regular-season win streak to 36 matches.
“Any winning streak has to have a large dollop of luck. This was our third 4-3 decision. This old man cannot take a lot more 4-3 decisions,” said Jack Ring, who assists Justin-Siena head coach Jim Reilly.
Ring downplayed the moves made to offset the absences.
“Let's just call it educated guessing,” he said, “and a good bit of talent and effort by some special young girls.”
On Monday against Petaluma (1-6 VVAL), the Braves were missing top player Priyanka Shanker because she was playing at a tournament in Rhode Island and No. 2 player Bella Rampa because she had dentist appointment, according to assistant coach Jack Ring.
Moving up two spots on a four-player singles ladder proved too much for the Braves’ other singles players, but just barely.
At No. 1, Petaluma’s Amelia Grevin won the opening set but was forced to a tie breaker in a 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5) win over Braves senior captain Ashlyn Mills. At No. 2, the Trojans’ Olivia Peachey had to rally from a first-set loss to get past Gaya Hauck, 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7).
With Justin-Siena’s Kate Bishop falling 6-0, 6-0 to Sophia Ryan at No. 4 singles, only No. 3 player Tatum Newell was able to get a singles win for the Braves as the freshman held off Meg Rawsou, 7-5, 6-3.
But the Braves swept the doubles, losing only nine games.
Lucia Lanzafame and Roses Newell cruised past Sofia Nadler and Elyanna Gonzalez in the No. 1 match, 6-1, 6-3. At second doubles, Julia Best and Ines Keller beat Daphne Perlich and Audree Looper, 6-1, 6-1. At third doubles, Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar were victorious over Haley Van Bebber and Abby Stadelhofer, 6-1, 6-2.
Rampa was back for Tuesday’s match at Sonoma Valley (1-6 VVAL), where she downed Bella Groth 6-1, 6-2 at first singles. At second singles, Mills prevailed over Solana Staes, 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Hauck was victorious over Morgan Salars, 6-4, 6-4. Bishop fell at No. 4 to Kayla Schmick, 6-0, 6-0.
The Braves clinched it with a No. 1 doubles win by Roses Newell and Tatum Newell, 6-0, 6-1 over Cam Berger and Paige Moore. At second doubles, Best and Keller beat Peyton Rosa and Jamie Mitchell 6-1, 6-0. The closest match of the day occurred at third doubles, where Sonoma Valley’s Rosie Houghton and Natalie Wetzel edged Manasse and Dunbar 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (11-9).
Boys
Justin-Siena 5, Napa 2
The second-place Braves (4-2 VVAL) won all but the No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles matches in Tuesday’s home match against third-place Napa (2-4 VVAL). At No. 1 through No. 3 singles, respectively, it was Nick Reyna over Isaiah Orozco, 6-0, 6-1, Luc DeMartini over Petar Zivkovic, 6-1, 6-1, and Sam Boeschen over Luke-Simon Fotouhi, 6-2, 6-2.
At fourth singles, Napa High’s Ethan Transon beat Thomas Booska, 6-2, 6-0.
At first doubles, the Justin-Siena team of Dom Pucci and Lucca Sebastiani held off Khaliq Khan and Marco Cassiani, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-6). At second doubles, Napa High's Luis Hernandez and Gabriel Orozco beat Yuta Suzuki and Anthony Fannin, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5. At third doubles, the Braves’ Alex Cox and Jarell Cervantes came back to beat Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen, 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (11-9).
