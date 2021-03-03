Napa Valley Prep Tennis: Napa High notches first wins

At first doubles, Justin-Siena’s Gaya Hauck and Lucia Lanzafame prevailed over Lily Moser and Halle Boulter, 6-1, 6-2, while No. 2 doubles players Roses Newell and Julia Best beat Natalia Maldonado and Grace Desenberg, 6-1, 6-1. In the Gauchos’ win came from Ava Nawarshi and Marissa Brady, 7-5, 6-4 over Ines Keller and Kendall Manasse.

American Canyon 5, Sonoma 2

The Wolves (3-0 VVAL) also stayed unbeaten Tuesday, losing only the last single and doubles matches at Sonoma Valley.

At No. 1 through No. 3 singles, in order, it was Lila Hawes over Meg Jernigan, 6-1, 6-0, Berke Nauright over Kayla Schmick, 6-2, 6-2, and Dorothy Madrio over Cam Berger, 6-1, 6-0. The Dragons’ Morgan Salars outlasted Ezrielle Llave at No. 4 singles, 6-3, 4-6 (10-4).

American Canyon got doubles wins from No. 1 players Katie Ayers and Morgan Crowell, 6-2, 6-1 over Sophia Vogt and Solana Staes, and the No. 2 duo of Emily Satake and Ariel Legler, 6-2, 6-3 over Rosie Houghton and Natalie Wetzel. Sonoma Valley’s Paige Moore and Ruby Eilert won the No. 3 match over Erian Pangilinan and Stacey Mina, 6-4, 7-5.