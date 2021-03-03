Napa Valley Prep Tennis: Napa High notches first wins

The Napa High tennis teams gave their new head coaches their first high school victories on Tuesday in Vine Valley Athletic League action against Petaluma.
Head coach Kyle Cuddy’s boys traveled to Petaluma, split the singles and swept the doubles in a 5-2 win over the Trojans. Head coach Marie Dolcini’s girls beat visiting Petaluma, 4-3.
Winning in singles for the Grizzlies’ boys (1-2 VVAL) were No. 2 Isaiah Orozco, 6-2, 6-0 over Paul Leoni, and No. 4 Marco Cassiani in a hard-fought sweep, 7-6, 7-6 over Andy Bai.
At No. 1 through No. 3 doubles, respectively, it was Khaliq Khan and Daniel Medrano over Quin Winter and Evan Fross, 6-2, 7-6; Luis Hernandez and Gabriel Orozco over Andrew Heller and Alex Wentworth, 7-5, 6-1; and Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen over Max Pedrotti and Hunter Delaney, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 tiebreaker.
Petaluma’s Finghin Morris defeated Luke Simon-Fotouhi at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-3, and No. 3 Trojan Bruno McDarrah outlasted Ethan Transon, 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 tiebreaker.
Justin-Siena 6, Casa Grande 1
Casa Grande's Andy Mokski beat Nicholas Reyna at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-2, but the Braves (1-0 VVAL) opened their season by winning the rest in Tuesday’s VVAL match at home.
At second through fourth singles, in order, it was Luc DeMartini over Eric Bendzick, 6-2, 6-4, Paul Kelly over Owen Davis, 6-2, 6-0, and Dom Pucci over Wally Sterns, 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, starting at No. 1, it was Sam Boeschen and Yuta Suzuki defeating Matt Woddy and Shota Ruo, 6-1, 6-3, Lucca Sebastiani and Thomas Booska over Edwin Gant and Tyler Hewett in a close one, 7-5, 7-5, and Anthony Fanin and Jarell Cervantes beating Dakota Thegan and Owen Sechler, 6-0, 6-3.
Girls
Napa 4, Petaluma 3
For the Grizzlies (1-2 VVAL), singles winners were No. 1 Sophia Mostow over Amelia Grevin, 6-1, 6-3, No. 3 Cameron Wickersham over Meg Rawson, 6-1, 6-1, and No. 4 Julie Solomon over Maddie Peachey, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8.
Petaluma’s No. 2 player, Olivia Peachey, defeated Sophia Kroll 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Napa got its clinching win at No. 1 doubles, where Ava Moreci and Kalaya Jones swept Sophia Ryan and Sofia Nadler, 7-5, 6-2. Petaluma’s Elyanna Gonzalez and Daphne Perlich downed Josie Morris and Isabella Christman, 6-2, 6-4, and No. 3 Trojans Haley Van Bebber and Aubree Looper defeated Natalie Maass and Zariel Robles, 7-5, 6-3.
Justin-Siena 6, Casa Grande 1
The Braves (3-0 VVAL) traveled to Petaluma on Tuesday and won their 31st straight regular-season match, losing only at No. 3 doubles.
In singles, starting at the top, it was Priyanka Shanker blanking Zoe Vestal, 6-0, 6-0, Bella Rampa dominating Suparna Kompalli, 6-0, 6-1, Ashlyn Mills scratching out a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory over Asnilia Balakumaran, and Tatum Newell beating Maggie Beal 6-2, 6-2.
At first doubles, Justin-Siena’s Gaya Hauck and Lucia Lanzafame prevailed over Lily Moser and Halle Boulter, 6-1, 6-2, while No. 2 doubles players Roses Newell and Julia Best beat Natalia Maldonado and Grace Desenberg, 6-1, 6-1. In the Gauchos’ win came from Ava Nawarshi and Marissa Brady, 7-5, 6-4 over Ines Keller and Kendall Manasse.
American Canyon 5, Sonoma 2
The Wolves (3-0 VVAL) also stayed unbeaten Tuesday, losing only the last single and doubles matches at Sonoma Valley.
At No. 1 through No. 3 singles, in order, it was Lila Hawes over Meg Jernigan, 6-1, 6-0, Berke Nauright over Kayla Schmick, 6-2, 6-2, and Dorothy Madrio over Cam Berger, 6-1, 6-0. The Dragons’ Morgan Salars outlasted Ezrielle Llave at No. 4 singles, 6-3, 4-6 (10-4).
American Canyon got doubles wins from No. 1 players Katie Ayers and Morgan Crowell, 6-2, 6-1 over Sophia Vogt and Solana Staes, and the No. 2 duo of Emily Satake and Ariel Legler, 6-2, 6-3 over Rosie Houghton and Natalie Wetzel. Sonoma Valley’s Paige Moore and Ruby Eilert won the No. 3 match over Erian Pangilinan and Stacey Mina, 6-4, 7-5.
Said Dragons head coach Mary Kate Dreyer, whose team fell to 0-3 in the VVAL, “I continue to see improvement in my players, even if our match scores don’t fully tell the tale.”
