Napa Valley Prep Tennis: Napa teams top Casa Grande for 2nd wins

The Napa High boys tennis team is tied for second place halfway through the Vine Valley Athletic League schedule after defeating Casa Grande at home Tuesday, 6-1.
The Grizzlies (2-2 VVAL) sweated out a doubles sweep and won two singles matches.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Winning in singles for Napa were No. 3 Luke Simon-Fotouhi, 6-3, 6-0 over Edwin Gant, and No. 4 Ethan Transon, 6-2, 6-2 over Wally Stearns.
Napa was really tested in doubles. At No. 1, Khaliq Khan and Marco Cassiani swept Matt Woddy and Shota Ruo just 6-3, 6-4. At No. 2, Luis Hernandez and Gabriel Orozco shut out Owen Davis and Tyler Hewitt in the first set but ended up squeaking out a 6-0, 5-7, 10-7 victory. At No. 3, Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen rallied from a first-set loss to prevail over Takota Tweeten and Owen Sechler, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Winning for Casa Grande were No. 1 Andy Mokski over Isaiah Orozco, 6-2, 6-0, and No. 2 Eric Bendzick over Petar Zivkovic, 6-3, 6-4.
Napa and Justin-Siena now share second place behind Vintage (4-0 VVAL), which shut out Petaluma 7-0 on Monday. The Crushers have also won 7-0 against the other three opponents in what is a five-team boys league this spring, since American Canyon and Sonoma Valley didn’t field teams.
Petaluma 4, Justin-Siena 3
The Braves got wins from their top three singles players in Tuesday’s road loss.
Nick Reyna defeated Finghin Morris, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 1 singles. It was Luc DeMartini over Paul Leoni at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-3, and Paul Kelly over Bruno McDarrah in the No. 3 match, 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-3).
For Petaluma (1-3 VVAL), No. 4 Andy Bai defeated Sam Boeschen, 6-3, 7-5.
Winning in doubles for the Trojans were No. 1 players Quin Winter and Evan Fross over Dom Pucci and Lucca Sebastiani, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (12-10); No. 2 players Andrew Heller and Alex Wentworth over Thomas Booska and Yuta Suzuki, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (17-15), and No. 3 players Max Pedrotti and Maddox Rhymes over Alex Cox and Jarell Cervantes, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5).
Girls Tennis
Vintage 5, American Canyon 1
The Crushers (4-1 VVAL) handed the Wolves (4-2 VVAL) their second straight loss on Tuesday at home.
Sweeping the doubles were No. 1 players Ashley Hall and Morgan Wright, 6-1, 6-4 over Katie Ayers and Morgan Crowell, the No. 2 duo of Hannah Jonas and Lauren Barrett, 6-0, 6-4 over Emily Satake and Ariel Legler, and No. 3 partners Carolina Simpkins and Gwen Stewart, 6-4, 6-3 over Lauren Wheelhouse and Alaina Guido.
Vintage also won the first three singles matches. From the top, it was Jamie Pope over Lila Hawes, 6-0, 6-0, Erin Meader over Berke Nauright, 6-4, 6-0, and Casey LeTourneau over Dorothy Madrio, 6-1, 6-1.
American Canyon’s Ezrielle Llave beat Rose Mooney at No. 4 singles, 6-3, 6-3.
Napa 4, Casa Grande 3
The Grizzlies (2-4 VVAL) pulled out their second win Tuesday, and first without No. 1 player Sophia Mostow. Head coach Marie Dolcini said the senior sustained a broken collarbone in a car accident last week and will have to miss the rest of the season.
New No. 1 Napa singles player Sophia Kroll lost 6-3, 6-3 to one of the better players in the league, Zoe Vestal, but the rest of the singles won, as did the No. 1 doubles team.
At No. 2 through No. 4 singles, in order, it was Cameron Wickersham over Ashika Balakumaram, 6-1, 6-3, Ava Moreci over Maggie Beal, 6-2, 6-4, and Julie Solomon over Halle Boulter, 6-2, 6-1.
Kalaya Jones and Natalie Maass clinched the win with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lili Moser and Natalie Maldonado at No. 1 doubles.
Casa Grande’s No. 2 pair of Ava Naworski and Marissa Brody defeated Jose Morris and Isabelle Christman, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 3 Gauchos Grace Desenberg and Isabella Ramirez downed Zariel Robles and Madeline Kroll, 6-4, 6-0.
Justin-Siena 7, Petaluma 0
The Braves (6-0 VVAL) extended their multi-year, regular-season win streak to 34 matches with Tuesday’s shutout of the visiting Trojans.
At first through fourth singles, respectively, Priyanka Shanker blanked Amelia Grevin, 6-0, 6-0, Bella Rampa cruised past Olivia Peachey, 6-1, 6-0, Ashlyn Mills downed Maddie Peachey, 6-2, 6-2, and Gaya Hauck put away Meg Rawson, 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, starting at the top, it was Lucia Lanzafame and Roses Newell over Sophia Ryan and Sofia Nadler, 6-4, 6-2; Tatum Newell and Ines Keller over Elyanna Gonzalez and Daphne Perlich, 6-2, 6-1; and Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar over Haley Van Babber and Andrea Looper, 6-1, 6-2.
On Friday, the Braves made up a rainout at American Canyon and handed the Wolves their first loss, 4-3.
Justin-Siena won the top three singles matches, as Shanker defeated Lila Hawes, 6-1, 6-0, Rampa won 6-0, 6-1 over Berke Nauright, and Ashlyn Mills shut out Dorothy Madrio, 6-0, 6-0.
American Canyon’s Ezrielle Llave won at No. 4 singles over Gaya Hauck, 6-4, 6-1.
But the Braves got the clincher from first doubles players Tatum Newell and Julia Best, 6-2, 7-5 over Katie Ayers and Morgan Crowell.
At second doubles, the Wolves' Emily Satake and Ariel Legler prevailed over Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar, 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6). At third doubles, American Canyon’s Stacey Mina and Alaina Guido bettered Mya Oro and Lauren Cox, 6-2, 6-2.
WATCH NOW: 'DON'T LET OTHER PEOPLE SET YOUR BOUNDARIES FOR YOU,' SAYS U.S. SOCCER STAR MEGAN RAPINOE