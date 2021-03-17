Napa Valley Prep Tennis: Napa teams top Casa Grande for 2nd wins

The Napa High boys tennis team is tied for second place halfway through the Vine Valley Athletic League schedule after defeating Casa Grande at home Tuesday, 6-1.

The Grizzlies (2-2 VVAL) sweated out a doubles sweep and won two singles matches.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Winning in singles for Napa were No. 3 Luke Simon-Fotouhi, 6-3, 6-0 over Edwin Gant, and No. 4 Ethan Transon, 6-2, 6-2 over Wally Stearns.

Napa was really tested in doubles. At No. 1, Khaliq Khan and Marco Cassiani swept Matt Woddy and Shota Ruo just 6-3, 6-4. At No. 2, Luis Hernandez and Gabriel Orozco shut out Owen Davis and Tyler Hewitt in the first set but ended up squeaking out a 6-0, 5-7, 10-7 victory. At No. 3, Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen rallied from a first-set loss to prevail over Takota Tweeten and Owen Sechler, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Winning for Casa Grande were No. 1 Andy Mokski over Isaiah Orozco, 6-2, 6-0, and No. 2 Eric Bendzick over Petar Zivkovic, 6-3, 6-4.

Napa and Justin-Siena now share second place behind Vintage (4-0 VVAL), which shut out Petaluma 7-0 on Monday. The Crushers have also won 7-0 against the other three opponents in what is a five-team boys league this spring, since American Canyon and Sonoma Valley didn’t field teams.