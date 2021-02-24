Napa Valley Prep Tennis: Vintage girls sweep doubles, beat Napa

After 15 months of not playing each other, the Vintage High girls tennis team still had the upper hand against Napa High.
The Crushers won their third straight Big Game match, and 10th in the last 11 meetings, sweeping the doubles for a 5-2 Vine Valley Athletic League victory in each team's season opener.
Being in a sport that's usually in the fall, the girls are used to being among the first athletes to compete in a typical school year. It's the same this year. It's just six months late, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some players wore masks while competing, apparently used to it after conditioning for months and practicing for weeks in them.
The previous four meetings between the crosstown rivals had been decided by 4-3 scores. This one would have been, too, had Vintage’s No. 1 doubles team of Rose Mooney and Ashley Hall not come from behind to edge Julie Solomon and Ava Moreci, 2-6, 6-4, 10-3 (tiebreaker).
The other close victory went to Napa High’s Sophia Kroll at No. 2 doubles. She prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 (tiebreaker) over Erin Meader, who “in the longest, toughest match of the day, eventually succumbed to a worthy opponent,” Vintage head coach Elizabeth Silva remarked.
Cameron Wickersham also won for the Grizzlies, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles over Casey LeTourneau.
But the rest was all Vintage.
Jamie Pope blanked Sophia Mostow at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 Morgan Wright cruised past Kalaya Jones, 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Hannah Jonas and Lauren Barrett defeated Josie Morris and Isabella Christman, 6-0, 6-1, and No. 3 players Caroline Simpkins and Gwen Stewart downed Natalie Maass and Zariel Robles, 6-1, 6-3.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls’ match play — of their determination, grit, stamina and sportsmanship,” Silva said.
American Canyon 6, Casa Grande 1
Casa Grande’s Zoe Vestal defeated Lila Hawes at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-3, but the rest of the Wolves won as they dominated their season opener at home.
At No. 2 through No. 4 singles, respectively, it was Berke Nauright over Suparna Kompalli, 6-7, 7-5, 7-5, Dorothy Madrio over Ashika Balakumaran, 6-4, 6-1, and Ezrielle Llave over Maggie Beal, 6-4, 7-5.
At No. 1 doubles, Katie Ayers and Morgan Crowell finished strong in a 6-2, 6-0 win over Lily Moser and Halle Boulter. At No. 2s, Emily Satake and Ariel Legler nearly blanked Natalia Maldonado and Isabella Ramirez, 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3s, Lauren Wheelhouse and Erian Pangilinan cruised past Liz Cayo and Crave Desenberg, 6-1, 6-3.
The varsity Wolves also include Charlene Magalalang, Elizabeth King, Alaina Guido, Stacey Mina, Angela Acero and Nicole Rodriguez. Rounding out the 25-strong program are junior varsity players Abbygail Alejandrino, Vidita Bhatt, Jezzl Estabillo, Ava Hawes, Anistyn Masajo, Thandiwe McDonald, Francine Pablo, Marlene Razo and Angelina Ta.
“This year’s tennis season is like no other and started off a little rough,” American Canyon head coach Annie Monteleone said. “COVID-19 placed strict restrictions on what we could do, and the number of girls we could have on the courts each day. On top of this, the senior girls from last year’s team graduated and are doing big things in life, but that left our team pretty small. Those girls could never be replaced, but thanks to our amazing athletic director, Jill Stewart, and our new assistant coach, Tim Heffernan, our team welcomed nine new girls to the team.”
“Our 25 players have been training hard and building team camaraderie since the beginning of February and are ready for what this new season has to offer,” Monteleone added. “We’ve got a solid line-up with strong returners and eager new freshmen all excited to play tennis together again and represent ACHS. This pandemic has put a strain on many areas of our lives, but luckily, the approval to start this year’s girls tennis season has been a bright spot for all of us.”
Petaluma 4, Sonoma Valley 3
The Dragons won all the doubles matches, but the visiting Trojans swept the singles to pull out the win.
At No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, for Petaluma, it was Amelia Grevin over Bella Growth, 6-4, 7-5, Olivia Peachey over Kayla Schmick, 6-7 (8-10), 6-2, 10-0 (tiebreaker), Meg Rawson over Morgan Salars, 6-1, 7-6, 10-3 (tiebreaker) and Maddie Peachey over Jovana Saldana, 6-3, 6-4.
Winning in doubles for Sonoma Valley were No. 1 players Sophia Vogt and Grace Utnehmer over Sophia Ryan-Sofia Nadler, 7-5, 3-6, 11-9; the No. 2 duo of Rosie Houghton and Natalie Wetzel over Elyanna Gonzales and Daphne Perlich, 6-3, 6-1; and No. 3 teammates Meg Jernigan and Jaden Johnson over Haley Van Bebber and Abby Stadelhofer, 6-2, 6-1.
“I thought the girls did very well considering we only had eight days to prepare,” Dragons head coach Mary Kate Dreyer said after the narrow loss. “I’m looking forward to a great season.”
Sonoma Valley visits Justin-Siena, which had a bye on Tuesday, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
