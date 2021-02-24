Napa Valley Prep Tennis: Vintage girls sweep doubles, beat Napa

“This year’s tennis season is like no other and started off a little rough,” American Canyon head coach Annie Monteleone said. “COVID-19 placed strict restrictions on what we could do, and the number of girls we could have on the courts each day. On top of this, the senior girls from last year’s team graduated and are doing big things in life, but that left our team pretty small. Those girls could never be replaced, but thanks to our amazing athletic director, Jill Stewart, and our new assistant coach, Tim Heffernan, our team welcomed nine new girls to the team.”

“Our 25 players have been training hard and building team camaraderie since the beginning of February and are ready for what this new season has to offer,” Monteleone added. “We’ve got a solid line-up with strong returners and eager new freshmen all excited to play tennis together again and represent ACHS. This pandemic has put a strain on many areas of our lives, but luckily, the approval to start this year’s girls tennis season has been a bright spot for all of us.”

Petaluma 4, Sonoma Valley 3

The Dragons won all the doubles matches, but the visiting Trojans swept the singles to pull out the win.