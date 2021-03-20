Napa Valley Prep Tennis: Vintage sweeps Napa in tennis

Even the pressure of a Big Game match couldn’t break the Crushers’ streak of dominance.

The Vintage High boys tennis team improved to 5-0 this Vine Valley Athletic League-only season with its fifth 7-0 victory, this time over crosstown rival Napa High in a rain makeup on Friday.

The Grizzlies (2-3 VVAL) had gone into the match tied for second place with Justin-Siena (2-2 VVAL), but could win only 13 games in the seven matches against Vintage.

In singles, starting at No. 1, it was Lucas Bollinger over Isaiah Orozco, 6-0, 6-0, Paul Saleh over Petar Zivkovic, 6-0, 6-0, Jackson Cole over Luke-Simon Fotouhi, 6-1, 6-1, and Ethan Kincaid over Ethan Transon, 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Andrew Diana and Owen Chappellet defeated Daniel Medrano and Khaliq Khan, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1. At No. 2, it was Armand Shakeri and Stefan Shakeri over Luis Hernandez and Gabriel Orozco, 6-3, 6-4. At No. 3, Ethan Castelazo and Alex Housley put away Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen, 6-1, 6-2.

The Crushers are slated to finish their eight-match season next week by hosting Casa Grande on Tuesday, visiting Justin-Siena on Wednesday, and hosting Petaluma on Friday. The Justin and Petaluma matches were moved up from April 1 and 6.

