Napa Valley Prep Track and Field: Athletes qualify from VVAL for sections

Having already gone undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League dual meets for the second season in a row, the Justin-Siena girls took first place and the boys second in the first VVAL Championship meet April 27 and 29 at Petaluma High.

It was the league’s first championship meet since 2019 after a two-year COVID hiatus. The top three athletes in each event automatically qualified for this Saturday’s Redwood Empire Area Championships, which is also being hosted by Petaluma at Ellison Field. Also moving on were the next four to 10 best times and marks from the four leagues participating in this weekend’s meet.

“Our athletes rose to the occasion in every division at the championships,” Braves head coach Tracy Martin said. “They understood to take one event at a time, and to expect strong results with 100% effort. It can be challenging to keep the momentum all season long, but our athletes stayed focused and delivered fantastic results. It was amazing to watch our team work from a place of depth, shifting to balance out events and relays. They spread out and performed very well across the board. It really was a complete team effort. They can be incredibly proud of their regular season as a whole, as well as the championship meet.”

In varsity girls action, Lily Hobaugh continued her fantastic season by rebreaking her own school record in the 100 meters with a second-place time of 12.67 seconds. The junior was also a close second in the long jump at 17 feet, 2½ inches, and third in the 200 meters in a personal record 27.34 seconds.

Hobaugh also teamed with junior Bella Balmaceda, freshman Haley Pham and junior Gabby Davis on a second-place, season-best time in the 4x100 relay of 51.12. Pham also placed fifth in the 100 meters (PR 13.26) and the 200 (28.04), and Balmaceda was sixth in the 100 meters (PR 13.29).

Taking third in the 400 meters was freshman Blake Wilsey (1:04.65), while senior Audrey Halloran took multiple seconds off her PR to take second in the 800 meters (2:31.17). Placing fifth in the 1600 meters (6:01.89) and sixth in the 800 meters (2:45.06) was freshman Hailey Schuemann, with senior Hana Duhig running grabbing second in the 3200 meters (14:00.96). Another freshman, Samantha Carey, stepped into the 100 hurdles just in recent weeks and scored third place (18.21).

After going undefeated in the VVAL and attaining the No. 1 ranking for the Redwood Empire (Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties), Justin-Siena’s Sydney Thweatt sustained an foot injury during warm-ups that kept her out of the prelims in both events on April 27. The senior battled back on May 6 to qualify with a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles (49.23).

In the shot put, senior Bella Wright (28 feet) and junior Emery Messenger (27-3½) picked up fourth- and fifth-place points, while junior Grace Hill high jumped to a second-place height of 4-8 and Schuemann tied for fourth (4-2). Stephanie Magallanes Gonzalez worked very hard all season as a new freshman to the pole vault, and scored third place for the team at 7-6, while senior Katie Heffernan finished out a strong regular season with a second-place leap in the triple jump (32-9), with Messenger third (31-9).

The 4x400 relay team of Davis, sophomore Tatum Newell, Halloran and Wilsey ran a very well-paced race to take second place (4:36.92).

Justin-Siena’s varsity boys started their meet by getting a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the high jump from juniors Travis Hightower (6-2) and Asher Cleary (6 feet), senior Xavier Maddalone (6 feet) and junior Nathan Spare (5-6). Taking fourth in the long jump was senior Caden Parlett (20-1), with Maddalone taking fifth (19-7¼) and junior Hunter Bledsoe sixth (19-6).

Parlett was third in the 100 meters (PR 11.68) and senior Miles Martin ran to a fast third place in the 200 meters (PR 23.55). Cole Chatagnier, a senior making his first appearance of the year in the 300 hurdles after recovering from a football knee injury, placed second (44.37). Parlett, Martin, Chatagnier and Bledsoe took second in the 4x100 relay (45.51), and junior Orlando Martinez took third in the 800 meters (PR 2:11.91).

Jack Foust was fourth in the 400 meters (PR 54.44) with junior Jack Carey in fifth (54.77). Cleary had a strong day, with a third in the 100 hurdles (PR 17.62) and a fourth in the discus (PR 109-9), while senior Giancarlo Guerrero placed fifth in the shot put (PR 38-6½) and senior Zach Zurowski fifth in the discus (104-7).

In a very exciting finish, Carey, Martinez, junior Ma’el Blunt and Foust ran a season-best time to place second in the 4x400 relay (4:43.38).

The Braves qualified 35 athletes for the Redwood Empire meet, including pole vaulters Dexter Kelly, Jackson Smith and Kathryn Spiegel, triple jumpers Jojo Maddalone and Henry Boeschen, and sprinters DJ Ryan and Jacob Wood.

“All of Justin’s relay teams rallied and so many athletes rose to the occasion which made it an exciting meet to the end,” said assistant coach Gary Prince. “Our athletes came to this meet from many different perspectives and many were peaking at exactly the right time. It was an impressive day for our team.”

Feldstein leads Crushers

Vintage High senior Ben Feldstein was untouchable at the VVAL Championships in the throws, winning the shot put by more than eight feet at 48 feet, 8 inches over senior teammate Auggie Nelson (40-5), and the discus by more than 25 feet with a 151-8, while Nelson was second (126-5).

“Ben’s story is one of persistence and hard work through the pandemic,” Crushers head coach Dave Augustus said. “In March of 2020, Ben won his first league (dual) meet in both of the throws and then we were shut down. Since then, he has been working on his craft of being a great thrower by traveling once a week to Clayton to improve on his throws.”

Feldstein won every VVAL dual meet last year and at the Redwood Empire meet won the discus and placed second in the shot put, to a Marin Catholic senior. After sweeping the throws at every VVAL meet again this year, he’ll look to reach the first NCS Meet of Champions held since 2019.

His weekend meet victories this year have all been in the discus, at the Stocking Super Seven, Clayton Valley Charter and Fred Faucett invitationals, with a fourth at Stanford and a fifth at the Sacramento Meet of Champions.

Feldstein recorded his personal record in the discus, 163-2, in a meet against American Canyon and host Napa High on March 30. It ranks him No. 2 all-time at Vintage and 35th all-time in the Redwood Empire.

McCoy leads Wolves

American Canyon High senior Alfons McCoy won the 200 meters (22.49) and 400 meters (53.22) and teamed with sophomore Xavier Lopez and juniors Taurean Walker and John Quilon to win the 4x100 relay (45.01).

Quilon won the long jump (21 feet) over Napa High senior Tristan Hug (20-4) and Vintage sophomore Daylan McFall (PR 20-2).

Placing 2-3-5 in the pole vault were seniors Kester Cayl Alejandrino (PR 12 feet) of American Canyon, Ethan Stabile (11-0) of Vintage and Gabriel Farrella (PR 10-6) of Napa High.

Taking the top four places in the triple jump were Hug (41-6½), Quilon (PR 41-6) and fellow seniors Ethan Luong (PR 39-3½) of American Canyon and Anthony Notaro (39-2½) of Vintage.

Placing second and third behind McCoy in the 400 were seniors Reid Woolworth (PR 53.73) of Vintage and Adrian Navarro (54.30) of Napa High.

Placing first and third in the 1600 meters were senior Eric Aguilar (4:43.00) of Napa High and freshman Grayson Frye (PR 4:53.20) of Vintage.

Tinnon sweeps throws

Napa High senior Sofia Tinnon swept the shot put (34-10) and discus (104-1), with American Canyon senior Journey McCoy taking third in the former (28-5) and Napa senior Analaura Pizano fourth (28-4). Placing 2-3 in the discus were Vintage junior Ellie Kennedy (88-7) and freshman Natalie Russell (PR 87-6).

Vintage swept the hurdles, as senior Isabella Sarao took the 100s (PR 17.49) over runner-up Kennedy Brown (18.18), an American Canyon junior, and junior Sophia Notaro taking the 300s (48.34) with American Canyon junior Saniyah Farris (PR 52.73) taking fourth.

Notaro also won the long jump (17-3½) and American Canyon junior Kennedy Brown claimed the triple jump (34-5½).

The Wolves got a second-place finish in the 400 meters from junior Sadie Diouf (1:02.94), who was also fourth in the 200 (27.64). Diouf also teamed with sophomore Anayiah Brown and juniors Saniyah Farris and Angela Acero to win the 4x400 relay (4:26.34).

In the pole vault, Napa High senior Ava Dominguez (8-0), Vintage sophomore Sophie Nassiri (8-0) and Napa High junior Madeline McCarthy (7-6) placed 1-2-3.