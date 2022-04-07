Napa Valley Prep Track and Field: Justin-Siena sweeps Petaluma and Sonoma Valley

The Justin-Siena track and field team got 106 points from its girls and 105 from its boys as it swept Sonoma Valley and host Petaluma High in a Vine Valley Athletic League tri-meet on March 30.

For the girls, Lili Hobaugh won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and long jump (15-3) and was second in the 100 meters (12.9 seconds) and was on the winning 4x100 relay team (52.2) with Sydney Thweatt, Isabella Balmaceda and Haley Pham.

Thweatt won the 100 meters (12.7) and 200 meters (27.0), Balmaceda was a very strong second in the 200 meters (28.0) and Pham was third (28.1). Pham was also second in the long jump with a personal-record mark of 15 feet. Gabby Davis ran the 100 meters in a PR 13.4 seconds to take third place.

Katie Heffernan scored well on the day with victories in the 100 hurdles (18.9) and 300 hurdles (53.9), a second-place finish in the triple jump (30-1) and a fourth in the discus. Emery Messenger had a strong day in the triple jump with a mark of 32-4 and took second at in the shot put at 25-2. Bella Wright competed to second place at the discus (71-11), 100 hurdles (19.4) and 300 hurdles (54.5).

Audrey Halloran set a new PR with a win in the 800 meters (2:34.6). Blake Wilsey ran well in the 400 meters to take first place (1:05.4), with teammate Tatum Newell coming across in 1:08.4. Stephanie Gonzales vaulted 7-6 for first place, with Kathryn Spiegel clearing the bar at 7 feet to take second. Hana Duhig fought across the line for second place in the 3200 meters in 13:45.5, with Lily Dominguez in third (14:14.5).

The 4x400 relay team of Davis, Newell, Wilsey and Thweatt won in a time of 4:27.1.

In varsity boys action, Caden Parlett had a fast day, winning the 100 meters (11.4) and long jump (18-11) and teaming to win the 4x100 relay (45.9) with Miles Martin, Hunter Bledsoe and Nico La Monica. Martin also won the 200 meters (24.1) and shot put (35-3¼).

Hunter Bledsoe was second in the long jump (18-8) and third in the 200 meters (25.0). Nico Lamonica was second in the 200 meters (24.6) and third in the 100 meters (11.8). Asher Cleary took second at the high jump (5-8) and in the 300 hurdles (46.8 seconds) and fourth in the discus. Jack Foust was second in the 400 meters (57.1) and Jack Carey was third (57.3), working through a backstretch headwind in that event.

Orlando Martinez set a new 800-meter PR with the time of 2:14.5 to take second place, while Jacob Wood took second in the 110 hurdles (19.7) and third in the 300 hurdles (47.8). Henry Boeschen won the triple jump (37-1) and Travis Hightower cleared 5-10” to win the high jump.

Dexter Kelly jumped to second place at 9-6 in the pole vault, with Jackson Smith third at 9-0. Giancarlo Guererro took a strong second place in the shot put (35-2½) and Zach Zurowski was third (34-9½). Jack Ibrahim threw the discus to third place (80-8) and the 4x400 relay team of Jojo Maddalone, Carey, Foust and Martinez won in 3:55.1.

In other recent varsity action, Justin-Siena qualified 11 athletes for the prestigious Stanford Invitational. The invitation-only meet, held last Friday and Saturday, included athletes from all over the western United States, as well as collegiate competition.

Thweatt nearly broke her 400-meter school record by placing fourth in 58.61, and is now the Redwood Empire leader in that event. Thweatt also placed in the top 10 in the 400 hurdles. Hightower competed very well to take fifth in in the high jump at 6 feet, while Xavier Maddalone was 11th at 5-10.

Heffernan competed in the triple jump, and both girls relay teams ran close to their season-best marks, which included 4x100 relay athletes Balmaceda, Hobaugh, Pham and Thweatt, and 4x400 relay members Davis, Wilsey, Halloran and Thweatt.

Crushers shine at Stanford

At last weekend’s Stanford Invitational, Vintage’s Ben Feldstein captured fourth place in the discus at 148-8 and Sophia Notaro recorded personal bests in placing 11th out of 23 in the 400 hurdles in 66.88 and 14th out of 25 competitors in the 100 hurdles in a PR 16.57.