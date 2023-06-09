Justin-Siena’s Hunter Bledsoe had a great track and field season as a junior.

After clearing 19 feet in the long jump for the first time as a sophomore, but only once, his next foray into 19-foot territory would be April 7, 2022, when he almost leapfrogged into the 20s with a 19-foot, 11½-inch effort in a high school meet against Trower Avenue rival Vintage.

After three more 19-foot-range marks, he soared into the 20s with a 20-foot, 5-inch leap during the Redwood Empire Area Championships at Petaluma High.

He wouldn’t have a feeling quite like that until a year later, May 18, 2023, when he signed a letter of intent to compete in NCAA Division III track and field with George Fox University of Newburg. Ore.

That came at the end of a senior year spent mostly working his way back from hamstring injury. He had placed seventh at the Redwood Empire Area meet with his PR the year before, qualifying for the NCS Meet of Champions, but was too injured to compete. At the MOC, the top three that automatically qualified for the state meet all cleared 22 feet, as did the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-placers.

Bledsoe had a long way to go to get to the state meet.

“He thrived during his junior year,” recalled Justin-Siena long jump coach Dominic Giovannoni said at the signing ceremony. “He was doing great, but he was dealing with a pretty tight hamstring toward the end of the year. But he was doing so well and he was determined to get himself a big 21-foot jump. So he was really pushing himself and in his last meet he blew out his hamstring pretty seriously, a pretty traumatic tear.

“His hamstring has been relatively healthy for most of the season. He’s dealt with some tightness for sure, but a lot of it has been about bringing his confidence back. So most of the season was about 80% of his best until he regained his confidence and really started testing his hamstring. The last couple of weeks was when he really started to have more confidence in his leg and was able to push himself a little bit more. That was when he really started to show his true colors, and things were starting to come together for him.”

Bledsoe recorded his season best, 18 feet, 10¾ inches, to place fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships at Casa Grande, then ended his season at the area meet once again — this time with his second-best mark of the season, 18-9, good for 17th place.

Giovannoni, a 2008 Napa High graduate who set his high school PR in the long jump of 20-7½ in his final meet, is in his personal trainer at HealthQuest Fitness Center. He graduated in 2013 from UCLA as a decathlete for the Bruins, so he’s been where Bledsoe longs to be.

“At VVALs he did all right, high 18s. The Redwood Empire, good day; he fouled his best jump but was in the high 18s,” Giovannoni said. “He was still a good two feet below where he wanted to be this year, but a lot of that was because of that injury and him fighting back from it. He’s largely healthy now and has a lot more confidence in that leg now, so he can really start pushing himself over the summer and get ready. I told him to take the next week or two off to just kind of decompress from the season and get himself rested up. Then we’ll get a training program going for the summer so he can show up at school ready to go at 100%.”

Bledsoe was on crutches the last few weeks of his junior year, but was able to start training on his hamstring after 8-10 weeks.

“He was able to start rehabbing it slowly and build up into some workouts,” Giovannoni said. “It was last May when he hurt it, and it wasn’t until this May when he was able to really start pushing it. It was his takeoff leg, his left leg, and it was on the takeoff that it happened last year and it took some time to get over that fear.

"But the last couple of weeks it seemed like he had a breakthrough. He was sprinting 100% and jumping 100%, so he’s on the up and up now, for sure. Sprinting and jumping, your hamstrings take a beating. You see a lot of hamstring injuries in those events, especially later in the season after those legs have been worked so much. You don’t see a lot of traumatic ones like he had.”

He and his parents, Lori Hunt and Dean Bledsoe, may have been concerned when they visited George Fox University for the first time last summer and met with the legendary John Smith. But Smith, who was going into his 16th season as Bruins head coach, with accolades too many to mention here, settled their nerves.

“We didn’t even talk about me,” Hunter Bledsoe recalled. “We both love track shoes, so we both started nerding out and talking about all these different shoes and different technology and I thought ‘This is weird. This coach is just like me.’ And then he started talking about how tight-knit his team was, how it’s nice that they win, but the main goal he wants for the team is for them to be like family. They really are, and that’s something I cherish — community.

“After we were talking for like 20 minutes, he had to go to a meeting. And then he said something that’s stuck with me: ‘I feel like you’re a really good fit for our team, and I’d love it if you went here.’ That really meant a lot to me.”

George Fox’s men’s and women’s teams both won their sixth consecutive Northwest Conference championships this spring.

“When I visited last summer, and I thought ‘This isn’t even my top option. I might go to this school,” Bledsoe said. “My mom was like ‘You’re going to like this school. You’re probably going to go here.’ I’m stubborn so I wanted to go against what she said, but going on campus was amazing.

“It’s a beautiful campus and the community is just like Justin. It’s a smaller campus of about 2,400, which is about four times the size of Justin. It still feels big to me but it’s small enough where it’s tight-knit and people are coming up to me and like Hey how’s your day, what are you interested in? I also went up in October and I spent the night on campus and met a lot of people on the track team and it was weird how they made me fit in and feel comfortable. After that, I was like ‘This is my place to be. I really want to go here.’”

He just hopes his hamstring allows him to improve in the long jump, which he said will be his main event there. Smith would also like him to try the triple jump, which Bledsoe never tried in a high school meet.

“I’ve re-tweaked it twice now,” he said of his hamstring. “I re-strained it over the summer and again in the very first track meet of the year. I’ve been way below my PR this year. It’s healed now but it’s not up to full strength. I need to build muscle back and endurance in the muscle, because now my legs just get tired faster. I didn’t do cardio for such a long time because I was on crutches.”

Still, he leaves Justin having been a member of the school-record 4x200-meter relay team, which clocked a 1:38.09 to win preseason meet against Napa and St. Helena in 2022. He ran the third leg, with Henry Boeschen, then-senior Miles Martin and then-senior anchor John Foust.

He was also on the school’s seventh-fastest 4x100 relay team of 2022, running the second leg with Caden Parlett, Miles Martin and anchor Cole Chatagnier in 45.34.

His long jump PR is also in the school’s all-time top 10.

Head coach Tracy Martin appreciates everything Bledsoe brought to the Justin-Siena program.

“Hunter has been a dedicated four-year athlete for us in track and field, one of the best we’ve had,” she told the crowd during the signing ceremony. “Hunter defines also what a team captain is all about, so it’s just about his incredible talent. Beyond that, he is a student of the sport. He has 100% helped the coaches out there, really every season but this year especially, and we definitely appreciate that from him.

“He didn’t run relays as often this year because his coach was protecting him for what we knew was a very bright collegiate future. He has worked diligently to recover from a hamstring injury, but we wanted to make sure we didn’t get in the way of that by giving him every event under the sun. So we definitely focused this year on the long jump and he delivered for the team and for himself.”

As competitive as Bledsoe is, Martin said, he’s also a pleasure to coach.

“I can’t even imagine him not being on the team,” she said. “That is an experience I’m not looking forward to, because he is completely dedicated, always determined about what he is doing, completely team-oriented, and just has a generally great attitude. We know we are delivering that type of athlete to the next level so I can’t really be sad about it because he is the type of person and athlete that should take it to that next level. In the collegiate setting, he will thrive. He has every attribute to be a fantastic player track athlete at that level.

“In speaking to his coach at George Fox, he could tell Hunter is combination of a very smart athlete, very eager, and very serious-minded. We’ve seen all that, they’re going to see all that, and I’m so excited about his bright future. It is always amazing to tell a coach that you have an outstanding recruit, so I was grateful to be the one to tell his coach that and that they had done their job, and they couldn’t have asked for a better athlete than Hunter Bledsoe.”

He’s also played basketball at Justin-Siena, on the freshman team as a ninth-grader and then on the junior varsity the last two years.

“I didn’t play this year so I could recover,” he said. “I was never the greatest player. I was this height in eighth grade, so I haven’t grown. I was a center in eighth grade, and then freshman year they said ‘Oh, you have to be a point guard.’ I couldn’t dribble to save my life.”

Bledsoe said Smith would like him to add an event he never did in a high school meet, according to athletic.net.

“I sent film to him last year of my jumping and he thinks with my form and my body that I would be a good triple jumper,” Bledsoe said.

With a cumulative weighted 4.26 GPA, 3.8 unweighted, Bledsoe plans to major in kinesiology with an emphasis on exercise science.

“Then I hope to stay there and get my doctorate in physical therapy, which will take 2½ years,” he said. “After I had my injury and met with the physical therapist, I thought ‘This is something I’d really like to do’ because I’d get to stay in the sports world and also meet new people, which I really enjoy doing.”

Bledsoe was one of three student body presidents this past school year, and also served on the senior class council.

“I just want people to have as good an experience here as I have,” he said. “I know this school has given me a lot, and it’s meant a lot to me, and I want other people to feel that, too.”