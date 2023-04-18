The Justin Siena track and field team took an overnight trip to the Monterey Peninsula to compete in the 53rd Annual Pacific Grove Rotary Invitational and set 43 personal record marks across four divisions.

The trip was a team-bonding experience to compete with athletes outside the North Bay, and the extra reward was the varsity girls team winning the meet overall out of 21 schools.

Highlights included the girls 4x00 relay team of Haley Pham, Gabby Davis, Bella Balmaceda and Emery Messenger, which took first place, and the girls 4x400 team of Davis, Balmaceda, Lea Smit and Blake Wilsey, which won in a Vine Valley Athletic League-leading and season-best time. Smit also won the high jump at 5 feet and took second overall in the 800 meters in a new personal record of 2:27.27.

Lili Hobaugh started her day competing well at the prestigious Stanford Invitational — for which she had qualified and competed well in the 100 meters and long Jump — and ended her day in Pacific Grove, setting a PR while placing third in the 200 meters in 27.10 seconds.

Wilsey won her heat in the 400 meters in a PR 62.68 seconds to make the top 10. Messenger also won the triple jump and took second in the shot put.

The Justin-Siena boys created great PR marks on the day. Asher Cleary won the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches, and threw the discus to a PR of 116-3 to take fifth place — with teammate Jack Ibrahim rounding out the top 10 in that event with a PR of 99-5.

The boys 4x100 relay team of Jacob Wood, Parker Schuemann, Hunter Bledsoe and Dallas Logwood finished fourth overall. Schuemann and Wood ran PR times in the 100 meters and 200 meters, as well.

Kal Ramirez, Ryan Reber and Andres Diaz competing strong all day for the JV boys, as did Taylor Stoppello, Miranda Frias and Olivia Mazzucco in JV girls competition.

Braves shine at Twilight Meet

The annual Twilight Meet at Santa Rosa Junior College was a successful start for the Braves.

The team had strong performances in the 4x100 relays, including the varsity girls team of Hobaugh, Balmaceda, Davis and Pham that won the event overall in 52.11. The varsity boys relay team of Wood, Schuemann, Jaden Washington and Logwood ran a strong fifth place overall in their first time as a team.

Hobaugh ran to a dominant first-place overall finish in the 100 meters (12.92) and was second in the 200 meters overall (27.85). Davis was fifth in the 100 meters in 13.35, Balmaceda was eighth in 13.49, and Pham was 10th in 13.52. All four girls were the top VVAL 100-meters sprinters on the day.

Wilsey led the pack to first place overall in the 400 meters (1:05.31) and a third in the 200 meters (28.15). Smit finished way out in front in the 800 meters (2:31) and took third in the high jump, while Mariel Caballero-Emana was fourth overall in the shot put.

Katie Spiegel was a strong fifth in the pole vault and Eponine Celaya was sixth overall, while Messenger was fourth in triple jump.

In boys action, Jackson Smith earned fourth place in the pole vault, with Owen Fortner in fifth as well. Jack Carey took his first leaps at long jump and landed fourth overall. Orlando Martinez was blazing at the finish of the 800 meters and took third place overall in a stellar field.

“Our athletes brought great competitive energy across the line and at field events, and we saw many PR marks for new and returning team members in what was our first full Invitational,” Justin-Siena head coach Tracy Martin said.

VVAL opener vs. Petaluma

The Braves continued their season with their first VVAL dual meet, against visiting Petaluma on March 16.

Carey won the long Jump at 19-1, Cleary took the high jump and discus, and Martinez dropped his 800-meter time to 2:12.84 to take second.

Nico Lamonica started his season with a strong third place in the 100 meters, as did Schuemann with a third place in his first 200-meter race.

In varsity girls action, Hobaugh, Davis and Pham swept the 100 meters, and Davis, Hobaugh and Wilsey swept the 200 meters. Wilsey also claimed the 400 meters, with Bella Fernandez in third. Samantha Carey posted three individual-event wins in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and triple jump.

Smit won the 800 meters and high jump, and Lily Dominguez took first place in the 3200 meters.

Ava Bolger won the discus, with Mariel Emana posting a winning effort in the shot put. The varsity girls swept the pole vault, with Spiegel in first at 8 feet, Stephanie Magallanes in second at 8 feet because she needed more attempts, and Eponine Celaya in third at 7 feet.

The varsity girls won the meet overall, 98-30.

To finish the week for Justin-Siena, two varsity athletes recorded PR times at the Dublin Distance Fiesta on March 18. Wyatt Paulson ran a 5:15.89 in the 1600 meters and Smit clocked 2:27.61 in the 800 meters, ranking her No. 1 in the VVAL in the time.

The Braves will host Casa Grande in their Senior Day meet on Wednesday, starting at 3:45 p.m. They will compete in the Viking Invitational on Saturday in Santa Rosa, wrap up VVAL dual meet action at American Canyon at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, and then compete in the VVAL Championships on May 3 and 5 at Casa Grande.

