Napa Valley Prep Track and Field: Napa High thrower Tinnon signs with UC Davis

At 5-foot-9, Napa High School track and field standout Sofia Tinnon doesn’t have the typical physique of a thrower.

“It’s definitely a shock for the other girls when we’re in warm-ups,” the two-sport star said. “They go ‘I thought you were a runner. I was not expecting you to be a thrower.’ I get that a lot.”

She was also out-sized by most opposing centers in basketball, yet led the Grizzlies with 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and 17 blocks despite being often double- or triple-teamed in the post.

But none of that stopped the senior from pursuing her dream of throwing at the NCAA Division I level. She has that chance after signing with UC Davis for track and field last Tuesday in the NHS cafeteria in front of dozens of supporters, including family members, friends, faculty, administrators, and pretty much every coach she’s had.

Tinnon, the Napa Valley Register’s 2020-21 Napa County Female Athlete of the Year as a junior, has been more than a two-sport standout for Napa High. She’s a 4.4 GPA student who will be majoring in allied health at UC Davis, and plans to go into the school’s pre-med program after that.

She threw 33 feet, 5 inches at the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships as a freshman but didn’t have much of a chance to improve on it as a sophomore, topping out at 31-3½ two days before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She finally improved with a 33-6½ at the Big Game meet last year, and set her current personal record of 35-4¾ at this year’s Montgomery’s Viking Classic in Santa Rosa on April 23, placing second.

“It was kind of a shock to me,” she said of her new PR. “I was feeling pretty tired that day. It was an early meet and I had been sitting around for a while. When I finally got my turn to throw, it was a PR, 34-3, and then I PR’d again.”

Tinnon threw 34-10 to win the shot put at the VVAL Championships on April 29 at Petaluma High, beating the runner-up from Sonoma Valley by more than 3 feet, and won the discus there by more than seven feet at 108-1. Her PR in the discus is a 116-5 at least year’s Big Game meet.

She won the discus by 15½ feet with a 104-1 at this year’s VVAL Championships at Petaluma, which will also host Saturday’s Redwood Empire Championships. Tinnon is scheduled to compete in the shot put at 9 a.m. and discus at 11:45 a.m.

At her signing ceremony, Principal Dr. Ean Ainsworth got the happy tears flowing with the first speech.

“We are thrilled to come gather today to celebrate someone awesome, who has put a lot of time, effort and energy into not only being a tremendous athlete but a tremendous person of character and great representative of Napa High,” he said. “I want to thank her parents truly for their time, energy and effort, and their commitment to Napa High as well. I know that her being here in this position, we’re just privileged to be along for the ride. There are so many other people contributing to her work ethic when she wants to do this and puts herself to work. We’re incredibly proud as a school, as a community for all the years she’s spent with us.”

Tinnon was a freshman on the last JV team coached by Taylor Willis, before Darci Ward stepped down after 16 seasons as varsity head coach to become athletic director and Willis took over the varsity helm.

“I first came to know Sofia at a basketball camp years ago and I remember thinking ‘I need this child to go to Napa High School.’ But I wasn’t allowed to recruit, so I didn’t say anything. Then when I saw her at our school I was like ‘Yes!’ I was so excited," Ward said during the ceremony.

“Sophia is a phenomenal athlete, and another reason why we can promote multi-sport athletes. She sacrificed all the way through to be able to play more than one sport and be really good at both sports. She’s just a competitor. If you’re going to going to do well at the next level, you have to have that next-level (mindset) of ‘I want to win’ and ‘I want to beat you’ and ‘I want to be better,’ and Sofia has that.”

Vintage High track and field head coach Dave Augustus, who coached Tinnon with the Napa Track Club, has known her since she joined the club in 2012.

“She was this little teeny thing, but I’d never seen a child so competitive. It was really scary to me,” he said in his speech. “I’ve had the pleasure of watching her (at club meets) in Tulare, Fresno, Sacramento, all across the country, and I got goosebumps knowing how hard she worked. She set records for the whole association, like Sacramento, everything else, as a child and she holds all of our records for the track club.”

In club and high school record books

According to athletic.net, Tinnon still holds NTC records in the 4-pound shot put (17 feet, 11¼ inches, set when she was in the 7-8 age division) and 6-pound shot put (38-3¾, while in the 13-14 age group).

In the javelin, which she said will be her specialty at UC Davis, she still has the records for the 450-gram AeroJav (90-10½ while in the 11-12 age group) and the 600-gram javelin (105-4¼, while in the 15-16 age group). She’s second all-time in the 4-kilogram shot put (34-8¼, while in the 13-14 age group), second in the 300-gram javelin (and fourth all-time in the 1-kilo discus (96-10 while in the 15-16 age group) and the 300-gram javelin (93-¼ while in the 11-12 age group).

“Great person. It’s been a pleasure to watch her grow up,” Augustus said before turning to Tinnon and adding “I can’t wait to see what you’ve matured into. The track club is appreciative. You’re a great ambassador. Thank you.”

Robert “Rooter Bob” Zanardi, a Napa High alumnus who attends virtually every Grizzlies home game in every sport, noted that Tinnon has been more than a student-athlete.

“I would just like to say that while we honor Sofia for her athletic ability, whether in track or basketball, also she was selected as a homecoming queen. So we can see how all-around she is,” Zanardi said. “You know who she picked for her most inspiring teacher? Troy Gittings. I can see the friendship between those two and it’s great. Congratulations. You’ve been a pleasure to watch.”

Gittings was the Napa High track and field head coach before passing it on to Kamron Jones and becoming the throws coach.

Jones said he got to know Tinnon through her brother, 2018 Napa High graduate Solomon Tinnon, who is second all-time at the school in the 110 hurdles, sixth in the shot put and 10th in the discus and is now a decathlete at Southern Oregon University.

“Solomon demonstrated what it really was to be a Tinnon,” Jones said. “So when I knew that she was coming in our direction, I would purposely show up at Silverado Middle School just to make sure she was going in the right direction.”

Sofia Tinnon is currently third all-time at Napa High in the discus at 116-5 and sixth in the shot put at 35-4¾.

“Our school has a long history of great throwers and she held it down," Jones said. "It was just a blessing to be able to experience her spirit and see her work ethic. She was out there by herself trying to make it happen, but had the foundation of the track club and all the support, especially from her family. We just really thank her for passing through this school and leaving the mark she has.”

Her father, Damon Tinnon, noted in his speech that Sofia never let her success go to her head.

“Sofie has been on top the whole time,” he said. “When she was 7, she took second in the nation (in the shot put) in 2012. In 2014, she medaled again. In 2016, she medaled again. In 2018, she didn’t medal but she made it to nationals again, and she was one of the best in her freshman year.”

He then turned to the second oldest of his and wife Sonia’s four children.

“Sofie, you have more than rewarded your mom and me and your brother and sisters by setting a really awesome example. But beyond all those accolades, what’s most impressive to me most is that you stuck with it for 10 years. I’m so proud of you,” he said. “We love you like crazy, you know that. You’re not our favorite, because we don’t have a favorite. We’re just so excited.

“A big dream of hers was to compete D-I. When you’re going through recruitment, it’s tough. Some of the schools that call you are not the schools you want to call you. She fought through all that and in the end, Coach Gittings just really stuck with her and helped open doors for her. It looked like she was going D-II, which would have been great and we would have been so proud of that. But, lo and behold, we’re here today because she’s going D-I and she’s really going to be able to show her stuff. Sonia and I couldn’t be happier.”

Class inspired her to choose major

Many student-athletes who pursue careers in medicine do so because they have been injured and gotten to know doctors and nurses because of that. But Tinnon has never had major injuries.

“I did dance for almost 10 years, so I’m used to a lot of stretching,” she said, “and I’ve had older brothers and family friends who have been in sports and I’ve seen them get injured by not stretching, so it’s definitely something I do – yoga and stuff like that. I quit ballet, tap and jazz when I was about 10 because I wanted to be in contact sports.”

She said it was a medicine-related class at Napa High that got her interested in the profession.

“I want to be a family physician,” she said. “I like working with kids and explaining things to them and having them be comfortable with their bodies and stuff like that.”

She said she’ll focus on the javelin at Davis because her marks are most compatible in that event at the collegiate level.

“Coach (KP) Singh is the throwing coach there and we’ve had really great conversations. I went there for a visit a few months ago and what he offered to me was everything I’ve ever wanted,” she said. “I was looking at UC Irvine and Cal State San Bernardino, but I think just program-wise and academics-wise, Davis had it all lined up for me and I wanted to go to UC Davis’ med school, so in the long run, going to that school and having that simple fact on my back would just carry over to me being admitted to their med school, so I thought that would be the best choice for me.”

It might seem sticking with basketball all four years would have been tough, especially when the Grizzlies finished 0-15 overall her junior year and 1-24 with a nonleague win this winter. But she was there for the love of the sport.

“I started basketball and track at the same time (age 7) and I really like basketball. I just like moving and being around people,” she explained. “It’s a really nice contrast because track is so individualized; I’m getting points for my team, but I’m really doing it on my own and not relying on anyone else. So basketball gave me that push to be more collaborative with people and understand the game more and make me more focused. It was a tough season, but I wouldn’t have done it any other way. It definitely shaped me into who I am and helped me make the decisions I’ve made.

“Basketball was a great experience. When I was a freshman on JV, I made friends with the varsity girls I had grown up with my whole life. It’s amazing to have that once-in-a-lifetime experience to play basketball with them and carry on that relationship because I still talk with them today. I wouldn’t be as strong without basketball, so win or lose, I get that at the end of the day. It definitely made me a better all-around thrower because of how quick I am in basketball. I wouldn’t be as conditioned as I am, with all the lines we ran and all the ups and downs, and playing three games a week keeps you in shape. I think that’s really shown in my footwork and throwing. I wouldn’t have the agility I have without it. It definitely keeps you in shape and trains your mind to be competitive and get what you want.”

Tinnon said she wouldn’t be headed to UC Davis to compete in track and field if not all of the coaches she’s had over the years.

“They’re great people (and) what makes those programs so special is they don’t want you to succeed just on the field but off the field as well, and I think that’s what a lot of athletes need to go past this level,” she said. “I’m lucky that my mom’s sisters live in town so I have all those cousins here as well, so I couldn’t have asked for a better backbone. They have pushed me, even though I didn’t really want to do track in the beginning. My dad just kinda shoved me out there and I saw what was there for me and they made me realize that when you have a gift, you can’t just waste it. They fostered that and nurtured that until I saw it in myself, and that’s the best thing they could have ever asked them to do for me.”

She admitted her brother and sister Sadie, who will be a freshman in the fall, received athletic genes from their paternal grandfather, who was a high school basketball and track standout in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“It skipped over my dad, but it got to his kids,” she laughed. “But my brother definitely inspired me to take track more seriously. I watched him change his diet, change his lifestyle, and change all the things he did to make sure he was the athlete he wanted to be, at the level he wanted to be. It inspired me, as his little sister, to just see someone start with so little and make gains off his own drive.”