Three high school seniors from the Napa Valley wrapped up impressive seasons in the preliminaries of the CIF State Track and Field Championships on May 26 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.

Having qualified with top-three finishes at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions in Dublin the weekend before, none of the three was able to make the top 12 and move on to the finals.

Rare multiple-event qualifier Sophia Notaro of Vintage competed in both hurdle races, finishing 21st in the 100-meter hurdles in 47.18 seconds. She appeared to have finished 25th in the 300 hurdles in 16.03, the time that flashed when she crossed the finish line, but was ruled to have touched a hurdle and was disqualified in the event.

Justin-Siena’s Asher Cleary had the best meet of the trio, finishing with a personal record height in the high jump of 6 feet, 3 inches that gave him 13th place. Teammate Liliana Hobaugh matched her second-best mark in the long jump, 17-5¾, to place 19th.

Cleary cleared 6-3 easily on his first attempt, head coach Tracy Martin said, and moved up 14 seed places by doing so. Because of several misses by other athletes at that height, Cleary had to wait 45 minutes to jump again. Looking to make the top 12 and earn a spot in the finals, he had another strong effort in his third attempt at 6-5 but came up just short. Only 12 in the event cleared 6-5.

“Asher has been high over the bar all season in his first jumps, so having that higher starting height was not a disadvantage for him,” Martin said. “He is relatively new to track and field, having joined us his junior year, and he is a quick study as well as very talented.”

Martin said Cleary plans to compete next year for Chapman University, a NAIA school in Orange, Calif.

“Beyond high jump and discus, he can also hurdle well, and I believe his college coaches are considering him as a candidate for the decathlon,” the coach added. “Whichever events he competes in, he has plenty of untapped potential, and a work ethic that matches his athleticism. I look forward to seeing his college career unfold.”

Like Cleary in the high jump, Hobaugh recorded in the long jump what would be her best mark in her first attempt. A number of athletes had trouble hitting the board in that first flight. It was 2¾ inches short of the personal record she’d recorded at the NCS Meet of Champions the Saturday before, although the entire top 12 who made the finals went at least 18 feet.

Hobaugh moves on to the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she hopes to continue her track and field career.

“Lili is a great long jumper who we have seen get out to the 18-foot range already, as she brings her 100-meter speed to the event,” Martin said. “She is a focused competitor and embraced every opportunity to PR this season. She definitely has even more talent to reveal at the next level. As our team MVP, she has delivered in the sprints, relays and jumps every season and is a complete pleasure to coach.”

Notaro, who will be competing in NCAA Division I track and field for the United States Naval Academy next year in the long jump, had come up one place short of the state meet in the event at the MOC the weekend before. She channeled that frustration into the hurdle finals that followed and qualified in those instead.

The disqualification ruling in the 300 hurdles, even though it didn’t cost her a medal, was frustrating for her and Vintage head coach Dave Augustus.

The coach shared with the Napa Valley Register an email to California Interscholastic Federation Director William Chavarin and Clovis High track and field head coach Brian Weaver in which he protested the ruling. It included two photos taken from videos, one that showed the hurdler in lane four pushing the third hurdle and another of Notaro clearing the fourth hurdle with her hands well above it.

“I’m sure that there will be an after-action meeting where you discuss the positives like the facilities, competition, vendors, and location,” the email read, in part. “I would like to think that you also discuss how to get better, and that’s why I want to share an incident that involved our athlete and how something like this should never happen again.

“Sophia Notaro ran in the 100 hurdles in heat two, lane two. We watched as she completed the race and her name and time flashed across the scoreboard. Just as the next race was starting, I got a text from a coach back home and was told that Sophia was DQ for pushing a hurdle. We reviewed our video several times and concluded that there was a mistake in the results.

“I went to the coaches’ corner and filed a protest that the umpire made a mistake and DQ the wrong athlete. The lead judge called me back promptly and told me that the umpire ruled that Sophia pushed the fourth hurdle. When I offered up video evidence that it was the girl in lane four that tripped and pushed the third hurdle, not Sophia in lane two, as she never touched any hurdle, I was told that CIF doesn’t review video and until the rules are changed, and that’s the way it is.

“It’s unfortunate that years of hard work in getting to the state meet results in getting a DQ that nobody will properly review. We understand that it doesn't change the outcome of the race. However, staring at the results page with a ‘DQ’ next to ‘Sophia Notaro’ is really unfair and hard to accept. We are asking that someone with extreme leadership do the right thing and correct this mistake.”

The results at cifstate.org and athletic.net still show Notaro as disqualified in the 100 hurdles.

