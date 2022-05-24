Napa Valley Prep Track and Field: Three county athletes qualify for state meet

The Justin-Siena and Vintage High track and field teams each saw a quarter of its athletes who qualified for last Friday and Saturday’s North Coast Section Meet of Champions at Dublin High advance to the state meet.

The top three finishers in each event and those with st-large qualifying marks moved on to this Friday and Saturday’s CIF State Championships at Buchanan High’s Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.

Representing Justin-Siena – which had eight MOC qualifiers – will be senior Sydney Thweatt, who broke her own school record in the 300-meter hurdles with a second-place time of 46.13 seconds, and junior Travis Hightower, who recorded a personal record of 6 feet, 4 inches to place second in the boys high jump.

Hightower was leading the competition until the last bar height, with no misses to that point. One of his teammates from the state runner-up boys basketball team, junior Asher Cleary, moved up 10 seed places to finish in a three-way tie for fifth place in the high jump at 6 feet, while senior Xavier Maddalone finished in a three-way tie for eighth place.

"This set of athletes took care of business in a very confident manner,” Justin-Siena head coach Tracy Martin said. “Travis and Asher have only had a partial season due to basketball, but they embraced all the really effective and efficient instruction provided by Coach Tony Giovannoni and earned their podium spots.

“Sydney had to overcome a foot injury that eliminated her from her other individual events three weeks ago, and so she was completely determined to make the state meet in the hurdles. She was in charge of that race from the start and reached her goal.”

Thweatt also anchored the 4x100 relay team, following juniors Bella Balmaceda and Lili Hobaugh and freshman Haley Pham as they lowered their school record to 50.47 while jumping six seed places with a 17th-place finish in Friday’s preliminaries. Gabby Davis also competed this season for the 4x100 relay team.

Katie Heffernan set a big triple jump personal record of 34 feet, 2 inches, which tied the senior for the second-best mark in school history, while Hobaugh was 11th in the long jump at 16-9¼.

“Our group of five girls in the relay have worked through necessary adjustments in the postseason, and they did so with teamwork and a supportive attitude. It was definitely a well-earned reward for them to break that school record,” Martin said. “Katie and Xavier are seniors who made the most of their last high school track meet, and should be very proud.”

Vintage sent four athletes to the MOC, where senior Ben Feldstein earned a trip to the state meet in the shot put, and nearly the discus as well, earning a trip to the podium and a medal for each feat.

In Friday’s boys shot put event, according to Crushers head coach Dave Augustus, Feldstein was fourth going into the finals with three more attempts. After the first two attempts, he was in seventh place with one attempt left. Vintage throws coach Ben Sieger's motto of "last throw, best throw" paid off, however, as Feldstein threw a personal record of 50 feet, 10 inches to place third and stamp his ticket to the state meet.

On Saturday, Feldstein made his second trip to the podium as he secured a fourth place finish in the discus with a mark of 142 feet, 7 inches. The third state qualifier threw 147-2.

Sophia Notaro completed her record-breaking season with a 10th-place mark in the long jump of 16 feet, 9½ inches and a 12th-place time in the 300 hurdles of 48.25 seconds.

Fellow junior Ellie Kennedy was 13th in the discus (90-6), and senior Bella Sarao finished her high school career with a 19th-place finish in the 100 hurdles (17.21).

“I am super proud of the athletes and coaches – Jeff Ansely, Rudy Reyes and Ben Seiger – who put in a tremendous amount of work to get the athletes to this level of competition,” Augustus said.

American Canyon nearly had a state qualifier in junior triple jumper Kennedy Brown, who went 36 feet, 2 inches in her second-to-last attempt to place fourth. The third state qualifier was less than 2 inches farther.

For the Wolves on the boys side, junior John Quilon finished fifth in the triple jump at 43 feet, 10 inches – just 8¼ inches short of the third-place finisher.

Napa High senior Tristan Hug was seventh in the boys triple jump at 42-9 and 20th in the long jump at 19-7½.

Also for the Grizzlies, senior Sofia Tinnon took 10th in the girls discus at 103-11.

St. Helena junior Eva Bowen and sophomores Lily Desmond, Eva Williams and Mia Hernandez got their first MOC experience and placed 21st in the girls 4x100 relay. Bowen was also 21st in the 400 meters (63.67) and Hernandez placed 23rd in the 100 meters (13.24).

